The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School volleyball team sealed its third win in its last four outings and its second straight-set victory of the fall Tuesday in White Swan.
The Warriors put away the Cougars 25-19, 25-15, 25-17.
The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School volleyball team sealed its third win in its last four outings and its second straight-set victory of the fall Tuesday in White Swan.
The Warriors put away the Cougars 25-19, 25-15, 25-17.
“Everyone played awesome and the atmosphere in the gym was exceptional because of the JV and C teams’ tremendous cheering,” Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Holly Fleshman said.
The Warriors (4-2 overall, 3-1 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) beat White Swan (3-3, 2-2) for the third time in their last five head-to-head as the Cougars suffered their third shutout of the fall.
“Energy is so important in this sport, and having a full program that pushes and cheers for each other is incredible to see,” Fleshman said. “Sophomores Gwen Ellison, Doris Simpson and Nicole Johnson led the team serving with a combined 10 aces and 19 points serving. Outsides Zoi Romig and Ellison led the team on offense with five and six kills, respectively. Middle Summer Isotalo also stepped up with four kills on the night. One of the biggest reasons for our success on offense was great passing in the back row: Libero Ady Maletzke had 13 serve-receive receptions and set up the offense nicely with great passes on free balls. Setters Megan Conover, Doris Simpson and Nicole Johnson hustled hard all night collectively, earning 16 assists. On the whole, it was a great showing for our Warriors and I am proud of the work they put in tonight.”
Next for No. 23 Cle Elum-Roslyn is a home game with eighth-ranked Granger (7-1, 3-1 and a winner of two in a row after its home sweep of Highland Tuesday) scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Warriors strive to beat the Spartans for the first time in their last five attempts.
Mabton 3 (23-25, 25-13, 18-25, 25-20, 15-9), Kittitas 2
Tuesday in Mabton
KSS: Courtney Patteson: 6 kills, 18 digs, 3 aces; Paige Danielle: 1 kill, 6 aces, 8 digs, 1 assist; Dakota Rivera: 4 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs; Dixie Best: 7 kills, 1 block, 14 digs, 1 assist; Carly Schaenherr: 1 ace, 15 digs; Taylor Roberts: 1 kill, 7 digs, 8 assists; Gabby Santos: 6 kills, 7 digs, 1 block, 13 assists; Mira Presnell: 5 kills, 1 ace, 25 digs; Kayliana Blackmore: 1 dig; Addison Conley: 1 dig.
NEXT: No. 2 Goldendale (6-1 overall, 4-0 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at Kittitas (1-6, 0-4), 6:30 p.m. Thursday
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Cle Elum-Roslyn 6, Goldendale 1
Tuesday in Goldendale
NEXT: No. 13 Cle Elum-Roslyn (5-3 overall, 5-0 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference) at White Swan (0-6, 0-5), 6 p.m. Thursday
Othello 3, Ellensburg 1
Monday in Othello
NEXT: No. 21 Ephrata (4-4 overall, 1-3 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at Ellensburg (2-4, 1-3), 4 p.m. Thursday
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.