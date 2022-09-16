Support Local Journalism


The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School volleyball team pulled off a sweep Thursday at Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival Kittitas Secondary for its first straight-set win since it shut out the Coyotes Oct. 28, 2021, in Cle Elum, and its second defeat of Kittitas in its last three tries.

This time around, the Warriors put away the Coyotes 25-9, 27-25, 25-15, kept Kittitas from starting a win streak and avoided a two-game slide.

