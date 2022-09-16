Seniors Summer Isotalo (5) and Megan Conover (4), sophomores Gwen Ellison (14) and Doris Simpson (2) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School volleyball team finished host Kittitas Secondary and juniors Dixie Best (11) and Courtney Patteson (1) in straight sets Thursday.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Junior middle hitter Courtney Patteson (1), freshman outside hitter Gilena Provaznik (8) and the Kittitas Secondary volleyball team react to a point at home against Cle Elum-Roslyn Thursday.
The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School volleyball team pulled off a sweep Thursday at Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival Kittitas Secondary for its first straight-set win since it shut out the Coyotes Oct. 28, 2021, in Cle Elum, and its second defeat of Kittitas in its last three tries.
This time around, the Warriors put away the Coyotes 25-9, 27-25, 25-15, kept Kittitas from starting a win streak and avoided a two-game slide.
“On the whole, I think everyone played well and really stepped it up from our last match,” Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Holly Fleshman said. “I am proud of their ability to fight when things got tough.”
The Warriors (2-2 overall, 1-1 West) led 14-8 and forced a Coyotes timeout in the first set, but Cle Elum-Roslyn and Kittitas (1-3, 0-1) tied 9-9, 12-12, 13-13 and 24-24 in the second.
“Let’s go Warriors,” chanted the traveling Cle Elum-Roslyn contingent that met the Coyote faithful’s “We can’t hear you,” before the score tied again at 25-25, the Warriors took the final two points in the second and closed out the third.
Megan Conover led Cle Elum-Roslyn with 12 assists and 10 aces as she earned 14 points serving, Gwen Ellison landed nine kills and a pair of blocks, Doris Simpson spiked five kills, and Ady Maletzke (17 digs) and Zoi Romig both earned nine points serving.
Mira Presnell led Kittitas with 18 digs, two aces and a kill as Courtney Patteson (seven digs, a kill and an ace), Dixie Best (eight digs, three kills), Gilena Provaznik (six digs, five kills, five aces and an assist), Gabby Santos (six assists, three digs, two kills), Paige Danielle (six digs), Dakota Rivera (two kills, two digs and an assist), Carly Schaenherr (two digs) and Taylor Roberts (an assist) bolstered the Coyote effort.
Cle Elum-Roslyn is scheduled next to host Highland (1-1, 1-0), which swept Class 1B Yakama Nation Tribal Thursday in Cowiche, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Kittitas is set to play at White Swan (1-2, 0-1), which became host Goldendale’s third sweep in five games Thursday, also at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.