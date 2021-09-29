PREP ROUNDUP: Cle Elum-Roslyn volleyball wins at White Swan By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Sep 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School volleyball team avenged a pair of 3-1 spring season losses with a 3-1 (25-22, 25-17, 24-26, 25-20) Eastern Washington Athletic Conference win Tuesday in White Swan.The Warriors improved to 2-5 overall, 2-3 EWAC, and the Cougars fell to 1-5, 1-3.“Our team stepped up their passing game tonight, and the sets and kills followed,” Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Holly Fleshman said. “Libero Ady Maletzke and outside Kindall Gray dominated the back row, picking up tons of balls. Gray, Gwen Ellison and Jessica Korich played well in the front row as well, earning some of their best swings of the season. Gray, Maletzke, Summer Isotalo, and Nikole Anderson rocked their serves tonight as well, maintaining long service runs throughout. On the whole, the Warriors worked hard tonight, fighting for every ball.” Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn is an EWAC home game against Mabton (3-3, 1-2), which beat visiting Kittitas 3-0 Tuesday, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.Ephrata 3, Ellensburg 2The Ellensburg High School volleyball team came up just short in Central Washington Athletic Conference action Tuesday at unbeaten Ephrata.The Tigers held on 25-21, 25-27, 25-19, 25-27, 15-6 and improved to 6-0 overall, 2-0 CWAC.Abby Harrell led Ellensburg (3-3, 2-1) with 34 kills, 25 digs and 10 perfect passes, and Leah Drexler came away with 32 digs, 13 perfect passes and two aces.Kacey Mayo tallied 22 assists, seven digs and a pair of aces, Lilly Button followed with 18 assists, nine digs and three aces, and Kendall Steele hustled for 13 digs.Reaghan Naboychik spiked seven kills and swooped for six digs, Parker Lyyski landed five kills and three aces, Alana Marrs notched four kills and three blocks, and Sailor Walker blocked five more shots. Next for the Bulldogs is a CWAC home game against Othello (2-4, 0-2), which fell 3-0 at Class 2A/3A/4A West Valley (Spokane) Tuesday, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.Mabton 3, Kittitas 0The Coyotes volleyball team fell in straight sets at Eastern Washington Athletic Conference rival Mabton Tuesday.Kittitas dropped to 1-4 overall, 1-4 EWAC, and the Vikings improved to 3-3, 1-2.Next for the Coyotes is an EWAC home game against Columbia (2-5, 2-2), which the Coyotes beat 3-1 in their 2020 spring season home opener, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.GIRLS’ SOCCERCle Elum-Roslyn 7, Goldendale 6The Warriors won a high-scoring Eastern Washington Athletic Conference affair Tuesday in Goldendale and improved to 5-2 overall, 4-0 EWAC.Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn is an EWAC home game against Warden, which beat Granger 3-1 Tuesday, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in Cle Elum. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cle Elum-roslyn High School Volleyball Team Kill Home Game Sport Volleyball Football Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Assist Lyyski Gray Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championDeath notice: John D. WinnEllensburg men's and women's golf resultsThe Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French CaminoKittitas County lifts burn banDon Akehurst establishes family legacy going into the American Quarter Horse Hall of FameSept. 24 blotter: Bear keeps returning to Roslyn propertyCommissioners vote to put proposed real estate excise tax to public voteSept. 27 blotter: Plane flashed by laserLetter: Finally some insight into the position of the anti-vaxxers Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter