Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School volleyball team avenged a pair of 3-1 spring season losses with a 3-1 (25-22, 25-17, 24-26, 25-20) Eastern Washington Athletic Conference win Tuesday in White Swan.

The Warriors improved to 2-5 overall, 2-3 EWAC, and the Cougars fell to 1-5, 1-3.

“Our team stepped up their passing game tonight, and the sets and kills followed,” Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Holly Fleshman said. “Libero Ady Maletzke and outside Kindall Gray dominated the back row, picking up tons of balls. Gray, Gwen Ellison and Jessica Korich played well in the front row as well, earning some of their best swings of the season. Gray, Maletzke, Summer Isotalo, and Nikole Anderson rocked their serves tonight as well, maintaining long service runs throughout. On the whole, the Warriors worked hard tonight, fighting for every ball.”

Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn is an EWAC home game against Mabton (3-3, 1-2), which beat visiting Kittitas 3-0 Tuesday, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.

Ephrata 3, Ellensburg 2

The Ellensburg High School volleyball team came up just short in Central Washington Athletic Conference action Tuesday at unbeaten Ephrata.

The Tigers held on 25-21, 25-27, 25-19, 25-27, 15-6 and improved to 6-0 overall, 2-0 CWAC.

Abby Harrell led Ellensburg (3-3, 2-1) with 34 kills, 25 digs and 10 perfect passes, and Leah Drexler came away with 32 digs, 13 perfect passes and two aces.

Kacey Mayo tallied 22 assists, seven digs and a pair of aces, Lilly Button followed with 18 assists, nine digs and three aces, and Kendall Steele hustled for 13 digs.

Reaghan Naboychik spiked seven kills and swooped for six digs, Parker Lyyski landed five kills and three aces, Alana Marrs notched four kills and three blocks, and Sailor Walker blocked five more shots.

Next for the Bulldogs is a CWAC home game against Othello (2-4, 0-2), which fell 3-0 at Class 2A/3A/4A West Valley (Spokane) Tuesday, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.

Mabton 3, Kittitas 0

The Coyotes volleyball team fell in straight sets at Eastern Washington Athletic Conference rival Mabton Tuesday.

Kittitas dropped to 1-4 overall, 1-4 EWAC, and the Vikings improved to 3-3, 1-2.

Next for the Coyotes is an EWAC home game against Columbia (2-5, 2-2), which the Coyotes beat 3-1 in their 2020 spring season home opener, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Cle Elum-Roslyn 7, Goldendale 6

The Warriors won a high-scoring Eastern Washington Athletic Conference affair Tuesday in Goldendale and improved to 5-2 overall, 4-0 EWAC.

Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn is an EWAC home game against Warden, which beat Granger 3-1 Tuesday, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in Cle Elum.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.