Conner Coles pitched a perfect game into the fifth inning of the Kittitas Secondary baseball team's opener against Dayton/Waitsburg of the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference East Saturday and, though the Wolfpack broke it up with a one-out single, the junior struck out nine and sealed a 10-0 five-inning run-rule shutout in Waitsburg.
Not to be slowed, he also landed two hits in three at-bats for the Coyotes (4-2 overall) of the West, scored twice and drove in two.
Blake Catlin went 2-for-3 with a triple, three scores and an RBI, Camden Eddings (2-3 for a double, a run and three RBIs), Michael Towner (1-2 with two RBIs and a walk), Colby Morris (2-3 for two scores) and Bode Stermetz (1-3 with a score and two RBIs) outhit Dayton/Waitsburg (0-7) — scoreless for the third and fourth times this spring — 12-1.
Eddings, a freshman, took the hill in the late game for a five-inning, two-hit, three-walk, 10-strikeout performance and an 11-0 run-rule win as he batted 3-3 and scored twice.
Catlin came up 2-4, scored, and drove in two, and Gabe Carlson (1-2 for two runs and a walk), Jet Tamez (2-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs), Caleb Parker (1-1 for two runs and two RBIs), Colby Morris (1-3 with two RBIs) and Bode Stermetz (2-2 for a double, a run and an RBI) scored six in the third and three in the fourth.
Next for Kittitas is a home game against Class 1A La Salle (1-4) scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday.
KITTITAS 10, DAYTON/WAITSBURG 0 (5 innings)
Saturday in Waitsburg
KIT 3 3 0 1 3 — 10 12 0
DAY 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 3
BATTING — Kittitas: Blake Catlin 2-3, 3B, 3 R, RBI; Conner Coles 2-2, 2 R, 2 RBI; Camden Eddings 2-3, 2B, R, 3 RBI; Gabe Carlson 1-3; Michael Towner 1-2, 2 RBI, BB; Caleb Parker 0-3; Bryce Coles 1-3, R; Colby Morris 2-3, 2 R; Bode Stermetz 1-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI. PITCHING — Kittitas: Conner Coles (W) 5 IP, H, 9 K.
KITTITAS 11, DAYTON/WAITSBURG 0 (5 innings)
Saturday in Waitsburg
KIT 1 1 6 3 0 — 11 15 0
DAY 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 1
BATTING — Kittitas: Blake Catlin 2-4, R, 2 RBI; Conner Coles 1-3, R; Wesley Martin 0-1; Camden Eddings 3-3, 2 R; Aiden Roeter BB; Gabe Carlson 1-2, 2 R, BB; Brock Davis 0-1; Michael Towner 1-3, RBI; Ted Schuetz 1-1; Jet Tamez 2-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Xander Lauderdale 0-1; Caleb Parker 1-1, 2 R, 2 RBI; Colby Morris 1-3, 2 RBI; Bode Stermetz 2-2, 2B, R, RBI. PITCHING — Kittitas: Camden Eddings (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 10 K.
Cle Elum-Roslyn 5, Warden 4
Saturday in Cle Elum
WAR 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 — 4 3 2
CER 1 0 0 1 2 0 1 — 5 11 5
BATTING — Cle Elum-Roslyn: Caleb Bogart 2-4, 2B, 2 R; Cole Singer 1-3, R, BB; Joel Kelly 1-4, R, RBI; Max Dearing 2-3, R, RBI, BB; Clay Titus 2-4, 2 RBI; Sam Dearing 0-3; Koen Stagner 1-3, RBI; Joshua Pickett 2-3; Keegan Wilder 0-1; Tristan Bogart 0-1, BB. PITCHING — Cle Elum-Roslyn: Caleb Bogart 4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Micah Narte (W) 3 IP, R, BB, 4 K.
Cle Elum-Roslyn 14, Warden 4 (5 innings)
Saturday in Cle Elum
WAR 0 0 0 3 1 — 4 5 3
CER 3 0 0 8 3 — 14 14 0
BATTING — Cle Elum-Roslyn: Caleb Bogart 1-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB; Cole Singer 2-3, 3B, 3 R, RBI, BB; Joel Kelly 2-4, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Max Dearing 3-3, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI, BB; Clay Titus 1-4, 2 RBI; Sam Dearing 2-3, 2 R; Philip Mosiman BB; Koen Stagner 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Dominick Johnson 1-3, RBI; Micah Narte 1-2, R, RBI, BB. PITCHING — Cle Elum-Roslyn: Max Dearing 3.1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K; Koen Stagner (W) 1.2 IP, H, ER, BB.
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-1 overall, 3-1 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference) at Kalama (7-2), 1 p.m. Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Kittitas 19, Dayton/Waitsburg 3
BATTING — Kittitas: Hannah Moore 3-5, 2 R, RBI; Rillee Huber 2-3, 3B, 2 R, RBI; Reyse Phillips 4-4, 3 R, 2 RBI; Shakina Miller 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI; Arianna Hillebrand 2-3, R, 2 RBI.
Kittitas 19, Dayton/Waitsburg 0
BATTING — Kittitas: Reyse Phillips 2-2, 3 R, 2 RBI; Elysa Nash 1-1, 3 R, RBI; Shakina Miller 3-4, 2 R, 2 RBI; Carli Gay 1-2, R, 2 RBI.
NEXT: Kittitas (6-1 overall) at Ellensburg JV, 4 p.m. Tuesday