Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Ellensburg High School baseball team enters a Class 2A-vs.-Class 3A contest Tuesday with win streaks on the line.

Class 2A’s No. 6 Bulldogs (8-4 overall), winners of five in a row after finishing Class 1A 20th-ranked Colville (6-5) in 7-6 and 10-4 decisions Saturday at Rotary Park’s Jeff Greear Field, prepare for a 4:30 p.m. tilt at Class 3A’s fifth-ranked Liberty (10-1 and unbeaten in its last 10) in Issaquah.


Tags

Recommended for you