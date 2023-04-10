The Ellensburg High School baseball team enters a Class 2A-vs.-Class 3A contest Tuesday with win streaks on the line.
Class 2A’s No. 6 Bulldogs (8-4 overall), winners of five in a row after finishing Class 1A 20th-ranked Colville (6-5) in 7-6 and 10-4 decisions Saturday at Rotary Park’s Jeff Greear Field, prepare for a 4:30 p.m. tilt at Class 3A’s fifth-ranked Liberty (10-1 and unbeaten in its last 10) in Issaquah.
Ellensburg led its early game with the Crimson Hawks, back from the first round of state, 7-2 through five innings Saturday before the Crimson Eagles drove in three sixth-inning runs and another with two gone in the seventh. Luke Sterkel, however, caught Colville senior pitcher/outfielder Emmet Marshall attempting to steal third base for the fatal out. In his side’s postgame gathering, Colville coach Shane Roy discouraged trying to steal bases with runners in scoring position.
TRACK AND FIELD
Ellensburg, Kittitas at 96th Davis Invite
Saturday at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima
Boys’ 200-meter dash
1. Colton Magruder, Ellensburg, 22.78 PR; Ty Rimple, Moses Lake, 22.95; Easton Woods, Hanford, 23.14
Boys’ 800-meter run
1. Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 2:03.87 PR; 2. Niko Rimple, Moses Lake, 2:04.05; 3. Jason Taylor, Eisenhower, 2:04.99