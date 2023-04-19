Support Local Journalism


Class 2A’s No. 9 Ellensburg High School baseball team can bolster its Central Washington Athletic Conference standing in an 11 a.m. doubleheader with Prosser on Saturday at Rotary Park’s Jeff Greear Field.

The Bulldogs (10-5 overall, 6-2 CWAC), back from fourth in the state, are 7-1 in their last eight after a 14-3 home loss to Class 3A Hazen of Renton (6-8) on Tuesday. They match the Mustangs (4-11, 0-8) with a 5.53 runs-per-game average but allow 5.8 runs to Prosser’s 8.67.


