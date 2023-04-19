...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 to 30 expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Tysen McLaughlin (9) covers first base against Hazen’s Kyle Tat (31) on Tuesday at Rotary Park’s Jeff Greear Field in Ellensburg.
Class 2A’s No. 9 Ellensburg High School baseball team can bolster its Central Washington Athletic Conference standing in an 11 a.m. doubleheader with Prosser on Saturday at Rotary Park’s Jeff Greear Field.
The Bulldogs (10-5 overall, 6-2 CWAC), back from fourth in the state, are 7-1 in their last eight after a 14-3 home loss to Class 3A Hazen of Renton (6-8) on Tuesday. They match the Mustangs (4-11, 0-8) with a 5.53 runs-per-game average but allow 5.8 runs to Prosser’s 8.67.
Ellensburg is third in the CWAC race to No. 1 Selah (14-2, 9-1) and No. 15 East Valley of Yakima (11-4, 7-1).
SOFTBALL
East Valley 15, Ellensburg 5; East Valley 14, Ellensburg 3
Tuesday in Ellensburg
NEXT: Ellensburg (2-12 overall, 0-6 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at No. 11 Ephrata (8-4, 5-3), DH, 3:30 p.m. Thursday
TENNIS
Ellensburg girls 3, Prosser 2; Ellensburg boys 3, Prosser 2
“Bulldogs of the Match go to Leah Lewis and Kacey Mayo for battling through three sets and a location change mid-match to win the deciding match for a team win,” Ellensburg coach Nels Winn said of the girls’ matches. “Bulldog of the Match for boys goes to Grady Bayn e for getting his first varsity singles win with the added pressure of the overall team win coming down to his match.”
BOYS’ SOCCER
Ellensburg 5, Prosser 1
Tuesday at Central Washington University
NEXT: No. 17 Ellensburg (8-4-1 overall, 6-3 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at No. 11 East Valley (10-2-2, 8-2), noon Saturday, in Yakima