Emmett Fenz and the Ellensburg High School boys’ basketball team won their second game in a row Tuesday at Class 4A Wenatchee.

The Ellensburg High School boys’ basketball team trailed 18-6 through a quarter and 29-22 at intermission Tuesday at Class 4A Wenatchee, but Emmett Fenz’s 13 third-quarter points helped the Bulldogs to a 39-37 lead into the fourth of a 53-49 win.

Fenz hit five 3-pointers and four free throws on the way to 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Bulldogs (3-1 overall) as Gavin Marrs (15 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, three steals), Gunner Fenz (six points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal), Josh Boast (two points, six rebounds), Darius Andaya (two points, five rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block), Isaac Stueckle (two points and a rebound) and Cole Rogers (three points and an assist) sealed Ellensburg’s second victory in a row.


