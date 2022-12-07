...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.
* WHEN...Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense freezing fog will be mostly be in
the higher elevations in the advisory area such as the Horse
Heaven Hills, and the higher terrain surrounding the Yakima
Valley, in the Lower Columbia Basin and the foothills of the
Blue Mountains. However, some lower elevation locations may
also have dense freezing fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&
Emmett Fenz and the Ellensburg High School boys’ basketball team won their second game in a row Tuesday at Class 4A Wenatchee.
The Ellensburg High School boys’ basketball team trailed 18-6 through a quarter and 29-22 at intermission Tuesday at Class 4A Wenatchee, but Emmett Fenz’s 13 third-quarter points helped the Bulldogs to a 39-37 lead into the fourth of a 53-49 win.
Fenz hit five 3-pointers and four free throws on the way to 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Bulldogs (3-1 overall) as Gavin Marrs (15 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, three steals), Gunner Fenz (six points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal), Josh Boast (two points, six rebounds), Darius Andaya (two points, five rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block), Isaac Stueckle (two points and a rebound) and Cole Rogers (three points and an assist) sealed Ellensburg’s second victory in a row.
Senior guard Michael Torres’ 14 points sparked Wenatchee (0-3).
Next for the Bulldogs is a 7 p.m. contest at Wenatchee’s Big Nine Conference rival Moses Lake (1-0) scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.