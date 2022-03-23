Support Local Journalism


The Ellensburg High School boys' soccer team fell victim to a pair of corner kick goals in Central Washington Athletic Conference action at East Valley (6-0 overall, 2-0 CWAC) Tuesday in Yakima.

Next for the Bulldogs (1-3 overall, 0-1) is a home game with Ephrata (2-2, 2-0) scheduled for noon Saturday.

BOYS’ SOCCER

East Valley 2, Ellensburg 0

SCORING

First half

EV Soren Hanson (Diego Lopez assist) 20’

Second half

EV Gavin Gordon (Diego Lopez assist) 48’

TENNIS

Cle Elum-Roslyn at La Salle

Tuesday in Union Gap

BOYS

Singles

Luke Chafin, CE-R, def. Noah Sauer, 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

Gregorio Manrique/Dominik Tamez, LS, def. Colin O’Cain/Jett Favero, 7-5, 7-5

GIRLS

Singles

Annika Richardson, LS, def. Amanda Board, 6-0, 6-0; Isabella Alegria, LS, def. Maddie Casto, 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

Sadie Melhorn/Lola Favero, CE-R, def. Genevieve McCoy/Mikayla Mendoza, 6-4, 6-4; Avalon DeWitt/Naroa Mendibil Batiz, CE-R, def. Rosa Alcala/Alaina Heneghen, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at Naches Valley, 4 p.m. Thursday

