The Ellensburg High School boys' soccer team fell victim to a pair of corner kick goals in Central Washington Athletic Conference action at East Valley (6-0 overall, 2-0 CWAC) Tuesday in Yakima.
Next for the Bulldogs (1-3 overall, 0-1) is a home game with Ephrata (2-2, 2-0) scheduled for noon Saturday.
BOYS’ SOCCER
East Valley 2, Ellensburg 0
SCORING
First half
EV Soren Hanson (Diego Lopez assist) 20’
Second half
EV Gavin Gordon (Diego Lopez assist) 48’
TENNIS
Cle Elum-Roslyn at La Salle
Tuesday in Union Gap
BOYS
Singles
Luke Chafin, CE-R, def. Noah Sauer, 6-4, 6-4
Doubles
Gregorio Manrique/Dominik Tamez, LS, def. Colin O’Cain/Jett Favero, 7-5, 7-5
GIRLS
Annika Richardson, LS, def. Amanda Board, 6-0, 6-0; Isabella Alegria, LS, def. Maddie Casto, 6-1, 6-1
Sadie Melhorn/Lola Favero, CE-R, def. Genevieve McCoy/Mikayla Mendoza, 6-4, 6-4; Avalon DeWitt/Naroa Mendibil Batiz, CE-R, def. Rosa Alcala/Alaina Heneghen, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at Naches Valley, 4 p.m. Thursday
