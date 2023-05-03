Cole Sullivan (10) celebrates the first of his three goals against Cascade (Leavenworth) with Daniel McReynolds (19) and Jesse Munguia (9) on March 16 at Central Washington University’s Recreation Sports Complex.
The No. 4-seeded Ellensburg High School boys’ soccer team has one more shot to advance in the Class 2A District 5/6 Tournament.
After a 4-1 loss to No. 5 seed Selah (8-8 overall) in the quarterfinals on Monday, the Bulldogs (8-8-1) enter a loser-out consolation semifinal at noon Saturday, against the loser of Friday’s semifinal match between No. 2 seed Othello (11-4-1) and No. 3 seed Grandview (9-7).
Cole Sullivan scored for Ellensburg in the 26th minute on Monday in the loss to the Vikings. Selah senior forward Caden McNett scored four goals, in the 10th, 62nd, 64th and 79th minutes.
TRACK AND FIELDEllensburg at Shoreline Invitational
Saturday at Shoreline Stadium
Boys
Team scores
1. Federal Way 68.33; 2. Liberty (Issaquah) 47; 3. Arlington 39; T-16. Ellensburg/Issaquah 19
100-meter dash: 1. Reggie Witherspoon III, Seattle Academy, 10.75; 2. Andre Jordan, Federal Way, 10.92; 3. Benjamin Pupplo, West Valley (Yakima), 10.94; 4. Trey Crandall, Skyline, 11; 5. Colton Magruder, Ellensburg, 11.04.
110-meter hurdles: 1. Jonathan Frazier, Lincoln (Tahoma), 14.86; 2. Drew Velling, Seattle Prep, 14.95; 3. Josh Boast, Ellensburg, 15.23.
Shot put: 1. Nickita Chu, Skyline, 52-3.50; 2. AJ Winsor, Kamiak, 52-.50; 3. Charles Bennett, Ellensburg, 48-5.50 PR.