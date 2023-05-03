EHS boys' soccer

Cole Sullivan (10) celebrates the first of his three goals against Cascade (Leavenworth) with Daniel McReynolds (19) and Jesse Munguia (9) on March 16 at Central Washington University’s Recreation Sports Complex.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

The No. 4-seeded Ellensburg High School boys’ soccer team has one more shot to advance in the Class 2A District 5/6 Tournament.

After a 4-1 loss to No. 5 seed Selah (8-8 overall) in the quarterfinals on Monday, the Bulldogs (8-8-1) enter a loser-out consolation semifinal at noon Saturday, against the loser of Friday’s semifinal match between No. 2 seed Othello (11-4-1) and No. 3 seed Grandview (9-7).


