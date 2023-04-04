With 93.96 points in Saturday’s 49th Don Holder Relays at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima, the Ellensburg boys’ track and field team led Class 4A Eisenhower (82) and Class 4A Richland (68.97) in the field of 23 teams.
Kittitas (16) tied Class 1A Bear Creek for 13th.
“Big meet with some great performances in some cold and unfavorable weather,” Ellensburg coach John Arlt said.
Senior Josh Boast, who has committed to compete for the Central Washington University track team, won the triple jump Saturday at 40 feet, 9 inches, ahead of Goldendale junior Raymond Holycross (40-6).
Boast ran a 8.13 in the 60-meter hurdles on March 11 at the Eisenhower Jamboree in the same stadium, breaking Mark Hutchinson’s record of 9.09.
Sophomore Colton Magruder took second in the 100-meter dash (10.81) to Richland senior Keenan Kuntz (10.56), improving on Garrett Cheney’s school record of 10.91 set in 2017.
In the throwers’ 4x100 relay, juniors Conner Aimone and Thomas Libenow, senior Kaeden Musser and junior Ronan Goheen beat Cashmere (50.03) with a school-record mark of 49.0 seconds.
In girls’ action, Ellensburg (65.46 points) finished third out of 21 teams, behind Richland (108.98) and runner-up La Grande (Oregon) (72).
Sophomore Jocelyn Newschwander won the triple jump (34-1.50) against Eisenhower senior Alexia Lee (33-9.50).
Freshmen Annabelle Avey, Hannah Williams, Kylee Fortier and Brynlee Weber ran 1:01.50 for second place in the throwers’ 4x100 relay, taking second place behind Eisenhower (1:01.31).
June Nemrow won the freshman 1,600-meter run (5:53.50), ahead of Selah’s Mallory Keller (5:55.23).
Next for Ellensburg and Kittitas is the Davis Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Zaepfel Stadium.
Selah 16, Ellensburg 1; Selah 13, Ellensburg 3
Saturday in Selah
NEXT: Othello at Ellensburg, DH, 11 a.m. April 8
Toledo 13, Kittitas 1; Davis 24, Kittitas 14
Saturday at Central Washington University
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at Kittitas, DH, 11 a.m. April 15
Okanogan 16, Cle Elum-Roslyn 9; Okanogan 9, Cle Elum-Roslyn 2
Saturday in Cle Elum
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at Kittitas, DH, 11 a.m., April 15
Ellensburg 11, Othello 1; Ellensburg 3, Othello 1
Saturday at Rotary Park
NEXT: Colville at Ellensburg, DH, 12:30 p.m. April 8, Rotary Park
Kittitas 9, Warden 4; Warden 9, Kittitas 6
Saturday in Warden
NEXT: Kittitas (5-2) vs. Asotin Middle/High (3-1), DH, 3 p.m. Wednesday, at Columbia Basin College in Pasco
Cle Elum-Roslyn 7, Tonasket 2; Cle Elum-Roslyn 9, Tonasket 1 (4 innings)
Saturday in Cle Elum
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at La Salle, 5 p.m. April 11, in Union Gap
Ephrata girls 3, Ellensburg 2; Ephrata boys 4, Ellensburg 1
Saturday at Central Washington University
Girls’ singles
Lexie Diem, EPH, def. Leah Lewis 6-2, 6-1; Lauren Worley, EHS, def. Katrina Bennett 6-0, 6-0
Girls’ doubles
Kacie Shannon/Addie Mills, EPH, def. Maren Burnham/Kacey May 6-0, 6-1; Molly Evanson/Chloe Ho, EPH, def. Payton Snyder/Ashley Callan 6-4, 6-0; Jennie Haak/Teresa Garcia-Green, ELL, def. Erika Morford/Zarah Martinez 6-2, 6-4
Boys’ singles
Josh Mullings, EPH, def. Sam Altman-Coe 6-3, 6-0; Owen Devine, EPH, def. Boston Hegge 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Jobe Vanheusden/Cooper Black, EPH, def. Eli Lewis/Luke Bayne 6-1, 6-1; Kyle Frick/Konner Carlson, ELL, def. Marcus Berrett/Bowen Summers 6-3, 6-3; Powell Ahmann/Jacob Wolther, EPH, def. David Vicente/Caden Jenkins 6-2, 6-3
“Boys’ Bulldogs of the Match go to Kyle Frick and Konner Carlson for coming together on short notice and coming out with the solo win for Ellensburg boys,” Ellensburg coach Nels Winn said. “Girls’ Bulldogs of the Match go to Jennie Haak and Teresa Garcia-Green for stepping in to a varsity role together and coming out with the win together.”
NEXT: Selah at Ellensburg, 4 p.m. April 11, Central Washington University
East Valley 1, Ellensburg 0
Saturday in Ellensburg
NEXT: Selah at Ellensburg, noon April 8
Cle Elum-Roslyn, Ellensburg at Joe Lenburg Classic
Friday at Apple Tree Golf Course in Yakima
Individual scores
1. Brady Komstadius, West Valley, 36-38–74; 2. Wyatt Hansen, Kamiakin, 37-37–74; 3. Quinten Whittall, Moses Lake, 37-38–75; 4. Brock Johnson, Central Valley, 38-39–77; 5. Jakeb Vallance, Cheney, 37-41–78; Dillon Pratt, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 43-42–85; Daniel Yangas, Ellensburg, 44-43–87; Dylan Richards, Ellensburg, 49-48–97; Landon Stone, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 58-47–105; Mason Strawn, Ellensburg, 49-56–115; Sean Davis, Ellensburg, 59-60–119; Hudson Davis, Ellensburg, 60-61–121; Trygve Starkovich, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 70-70–140.
TEAM SCORES (Top four players’ total strokes)
1. Central Valley 319; Kamiakin 320; 3. West Valley 328; 4. Moses Lake 335; 5. Cheney 336; 6. Chiawana 352 ; 7. Southridge 356; 8. Zillah 361; 9. East Valley 368; 10. Royal 369; 11. Hanford 371; 12. Goldendale 375; 12. Eisenhower 388 ; 13. Selah 395; 14. Ellensburg 418 ; 15. Blaine 439; 16. Cascade 455; 17. Davis 465 ; 18. Wapato 528.
“Dillon had a solid start to his season,” Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Ryan Whitaker said. “Landon and Trygve looked good considering limited tournament experience, and Carson was doing well playing under the weather but had to quit after nine holes.”