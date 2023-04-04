EHS T+F

The Ellensburg High School boys’ track and field team celebrates its first-place finish Saturday at the Don Holder Relays at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima.

With 93.96 points in Saturday’s 49th Don Holder Relays at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima, the Ellensburg boys’ track and field team led Class 4A Eisenhower (82) and Class 4A Richland (68.97) in the field of 23 teams.

Kittitas (16) tied Class 1A Bear Creek for 13th.


