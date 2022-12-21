EHS girls' basketball

Olivia Anderson (23), Quinn Rogel (22), Layne Rogel (15), Jamison Philip (12), and the Ellensburg High School basketball team head to the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout Dec. 29-30 in Yakima.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

Olivia Anderson, Brooke Ravet and the Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team won their 33rd game in a row Tuesday at Class 4A Chiawana in Pasco.

Anderson made 9 of 14 field goals and all seven free throws for 25 points as Ravet sank six first-half 3-pointers on the way to a career-high 20 points in a 59-45 win.


