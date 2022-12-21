Olivia Anderson, Brooke Ravet and the Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team won their 33rd game in a row Tuesday at Class 4A Chiawana in Pasco.
Anderson made 9 of 14 field goals and all seven free throws for 25 points as Ravet sank six first-half 3-pointers on the way to a career-high 20 points in a 59-45 win.
For the Riverhawks (4-5 overall), sophomore forwards Kaia Foster and Malia Ruud, both 6-foot-2, went for 17 and 15 respective points.
Next for the No. 6 Bulldogs (7-0), winning by a 32.4-point average differential where Sequim, Lynden, Clarkston, Prosser and WF West are the top five into Wednesday, is the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout in Yakima. Ellensburg is scheduled to see Class 4A AC Davis at 11 a.m. Dec. 29 and Class 1A Cashmere, back from third at state, at 9 a.m. Dec. 30.
Ellensburg 59,
Chiawana 45
ELL 18 17 12 12 – 59
CHI 10 12 10 13 – 45
ELL scoring – Olivia Anderson 25, Brooke Ravet 20, Alana Marrs 8, Layne Rogel 4, Rylee Leishman 2. CHI – Kaia Foster 17, Malia Ruud 15, Matty Woolf 4, Alexa Campos 4, Gianna Medelez 3, Estella Zaro 2.
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Best of the West – Duals
Tuesday at Pasco High School
Ellensburg third (Toppenish first, Mt. Spokane second)
Round 1 – Bye
Round 2 – Ellensburg 66, Kennewick 18
120 – Tyler Bacon pinned Hector Cardenas III, Kennewick,1:23; 126 – Mark Kucheryaviy, Kennewick, pinned Leif Holmgren, 1:21; 132 – Jack Eylar pinned Yandell Bucio, Kennewick, 1:04; 138 – Teegen Stolen pinned Eh Hser Hser, Kennewick, 2:54; 145 – Konner Carlson pinned John Kershaw, Kennewick, :46; 152 – Luke Bayne pinned Jonathan Jefferson, Kennewick, :54; 160 – Francisco Ayala pinned Kael Ball, Kennewick, 1:34; 170 – Breck Hammond pinned Hunter Brower, Kennewick, 3:19; 182 – Logan Stolen pinned Jaden Lopez, Kennewick, 1:49; 195 – Ezekiel Wageneck won by forfeit; 220 – Wyatt Boyer pinned Joshua Limon-Garcia, Kennewick, :46; 285 – Deklin Graham pinned Jack Whitlock, Kennewick, 5:07; 106 – Abraham Noriega, Kennewick, won by forfeit; 113 – Abraham Lopez-Lagunas, Kennewick, won by forfeit.
Quarterfinals
Ellensburg 36, Hanford 32
126 – Leif Holmgren pinned Caleb Baum, Hanford, 3:22; 132 – Jack Eylar pinned Hunter Duncan, Hanford, 2:44; 138 – Trystin Boone, Hanford, def. Teegen Stolen, technical fall, 18-2; 145 – Konner Carlson def. Elijah Leader, Hanford, 9-6; 152 – Luke Bayne pinned Colton Mulvaney, Hanford, :52; 160 – Francisco Ayala def. Jake Hubby, Hanford, 6-4; 170 – Asa Knutson, Hanford, def. Breck Hammond, 12-9; 182 – Logan Stolen pinned Eli Perkes, Hanford, 2:29; 195 – Josh Henning, Hanford, pinned Ezekiel Wageneck, 1:11; 220 – Ben Duffield, Hanford, pinned Wyatt Boyer, 3:34; 285 – Trenton Rowton, Hanford, pinned Deklin Graham, :48; 106 – Logan Gould, Hanford, won by forfeit; 113 – Double forfeit. 120 – Tyler Bacon pinned Ryder Ellison, Hanford, :26
Semifinals
Toppenish 63, Ellensburg 12
132 – Justyce Zuniga, Toppenish, def. Jack Eylar, major decision, 16-3; 138 – Ryder Suemori won by forfeit; 145 – Kiyanno Zuniga, Toppenish, def. Konner Carlson, technical fall, 17-1; 152 – Jermiah Zuniga, Toppenish, pinned Luke Bayne, 2:52; 160 – Francisco Ayala def. Seth Ordaz, Toppenish, 5-3; 170 – Armando John, Toppenish, pinned Breck Hammond, 1:51; 182 – Kaiden Kintner, Toppenish, pinned Logan Stolen, 2:00; 195 – Adam Garcia, Toppenish, pinned Ezekiel Wageneck, :58; 220 – Josh Luna, Toppenish, pinned Wyatt Boyer, 1:52; 285 – Anthony Nava, Toppenish, pinned Deklin Graham, 1:22; 106 – Steve Romero, Toppenish, won by forfeit; 113 – Adan Estrada, Toppenish, won by forfeit; 120 – Noah Rodriguez, Toppenish, pinned Tyler Bacon, 3:03; 126 – Leif Holmgren def. Brant Clark, Toppenish, 9-4.
Third-place match
Ellensburg 47, West Valley (Spokane) 28
145 – Wesley Caro, West Valley (Spokane), def. Konner Carlson, sudden victory, 12-10; 152 – Luke Bayne pinned Gavin Lindor, West Valley (Spokane), :46; 160 – Francisco Ayala pinned Champ Bailey, West Valley (Spokane), 1:04; 170 – Breck Hammond pinned Conner Furulie, West Valley (Spokane), 3:42; 182 – Logan Stolen pinned Andrew Royston, West Valley (Spokane), 4:59; 195 – Ezekiel Wageneck pinned Josh Moreau, West Valley (Spokane), :44; 220 – Wyatt Boyer pinned Logan Leeson (West Valley (Spokane), 2:14; 285 – Isaiah Lyden, West Valley (Spokane), pinned Deklin Graham, :38; 106 – Jaxn Fraser, West Valley (Spokane), won by forfeit; 113 – Hayden Carr, West Valley (Spokane), won by forfeit; 120 – Tyler Bacon pinned Jaiden Peak, West Valley (Spokane), 1:09; 126 – Brycen Palmer, West Valley (Spokane), def. Leif Holmgren, 6-1; 132 – Logan Utecht, West Valley (Spokane), def. Jack Eylar, major decision, 12-2; 138 – Ryder Suemori def. Simeon Mattingly, West Valley (Spokane), technical fall, 17-2.
NEXT – Ellensburg at Best of the West Individual, Wednesday, Pasco High (Results unavailable at press time)