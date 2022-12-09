...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Quinn Rogel (22), Layne Rogel (15), Rylee Leishman (10), Jamison Philip (12) and the Ellensburg High School girls' basketball team break a timeout Friday in Ellensburg.
By the time the Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team won its 30th game in a row at home against Class 4A Moses Lake Friday, only two of the 24-hour pregame forecast's 4.55 inches of snow had fallen.
The Bulldogs led 17-7 through a quarter, 39-14 at halftime and 54-18 through three in a quick 71-21 decision.
Olivia Anderson and Rylee Leishman drove Ellensburg (4-0 overall) with 36 and 11 respective points as the Bulldogs won by at least 30 points for the third time this winter and kept the Mavericks (0-3) winless.
Next for Ellensburg, winning by a 62-31 average against a 3-11 non-conference opponent win-loss record, is its Central Washington Athletic Conference home opener with Grandview scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 16.
Cle Elum-Roslyn 61, River View 13
Friday in Finley
CER 23 8 20 10 – 61
RIV 0 2 8 3 – 13
CER – Gracie Glondo 14 points, four rebounds, four steals, two assists; Gwen Ellison 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, two blocks, two steals; Nellie Nicholls 8 points, rebound; Nikole Anderson 6 points, five rebounds, two steals; Ella Singer 5 points, 10 steals, two assists, rebound; Cara Coleman 5 points, assist, steal; Julie Hurley 4 points, two rebounds; Jadison Wallick 4 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals; Maddy Kretschman 3 points, seven rebounds, two steals; Madison Aper assist.
NEXT: Summit Classical Christian (0-2 overall) at Cle Elum-Roslyn (1-1), 6 p.m. Saturday
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Cle Elum-Roslyn 71, River View 24
Friday in Finley
CER 18 19 18 16 – 71
RIV 2 12 5 5 – 24
CER – Luke Chafin 20 points, six rebounds, three assists; Joel Kelly 13 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, assist, steal; Dominick Johnson 11 points, 12 rebounds, assist, steal; Jett Favero 11 points, four steals, two assists, rebound; Tannen Graff 6 points, two blocks, rebound, assist; Mac Williams 6 points, nine rebounds, block, steal; Caleb Bogart 2 points, four steals, three assists, rebound; Cash Najar 2 points, three steals, assist; Kaiden-James Ellis assist.
NEXT: Summit Classical Christian (3-0 overall) at Cle Elum-Roslyn (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
Moses Lake 58, Ellensburg 56
Friday in Moses Lake
EHS 9 18 13 16 – 56
MLA 17 10 14 17 – 58
EHS – Emmett Fenz 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, block; Gavin Marrs 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks; Darius Andaya eight points, four rebounds, two assists; Gunner Fenz three points, two assists, rebound, steal; Eli Lewis three points, rebound; Cy Clark two points, rebound; Josh Boast three rebounds; Cole Rogers two rebounds, steal; Garrett Marrs rebound, steal.
MLA – Blaine McDonald 20 points, Kyson Thomas 13 points, Jayson Byers 9 points, Carter Smith 9 points, Kestan Roylance 4, Joel Middleton 3 points.
NEXT: Grandview at Ellensburg (3-2), 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Ellensburg 60, Ephrata 27
Thursday in Ellensburg
NEXT: Ellensburg (1-0 overall) at Othello Invitational, 10 a.m. Saturday