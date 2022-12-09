Support Local Journalism


By the time the Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team won its 30th game in a row at home against Class 4A Moses Lake Friday, only two of the 24-hour pregame forecast's 4.55 inches of snow had fallen.

The Bulldogs led 17-7 through a quarter, 39-14 at halftime and 54-18 through three in a quick 71-21 decision.


