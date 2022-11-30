Olivia Anderson and the Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team got up and running in their season premiere at Class 4A Eastmont Tuesday in East Wenatchee.
Anderson’s 24 points and 12 rebounds led a 64-34 win.
“We started slow but improved over the course of the game,” said Bulldogs coach Tim Ravet, whose side (1-0 overall) jumped ahead 12-10 after a quarter, 32-14 at halftime and 49-28 through three.
Brooke Ravet followed with 10 points, as did Quinn Rogel (seven points, seven rebounds), Rylee Leishman (two points, seven rebounds, five steals), Alana Marrs (seven points, five blocks), Ellie Markus (four points), Ella Armstrong (four points), Kavara Jones (four points), June Nemrow (two points) and Molly Moffat (five steals).
Sophomore point guard Elizabeth Heinz and senior shooting guard Emma Bergan led the Wildcats (0-1) with 15 and 10 respective points.
Next for Ellensburg is its home opener with Class 3A Hermiston scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Friday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
The Ellensburg High School boys’ basketball team trailed 17-16 through a quarter of its season debut Tuesday at Class 4A Eastmont in East Wenatchee, but the Bulldogs led 36-23 at intermission and tied 49-49 through three in a 67-59 win.
Emmett Fenz scored 11 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, sank a pair of 3-pointers and made 13 of 15 free throws with five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Gavin Marrs came through with 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and a steal for Ellensburg (1-0 overall) as Garrett Loen (five points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals), Cy Clark (three points, seven rebounds, two assists, Isaac Stueckle (three points, steal), Darius Andaya (three points, four rebounds, steal) and Charlie Bennett (two points, four rebounds) sealed the road victory.
Senior guard Eamon Monahan made five 3-pointers and led his Wildcats (0-1) with 26 points as senior wing Reece Gallaher and junior wing Andy Hobson followed with 12 and 10 respective points.
Next for the Bulldogs is their home opener with Class 3A Hermiston scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Friday.
