The No. 9 Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team won its 31st game in a row and its fifth under Tim Ravet in its Central Washington Athletic Conference home opener with 18th-ranked Grandview Friday.

The Bulldogs allowed a single point in the third quarter of a 74-33 win, their fourth rout of at least 30 points.


