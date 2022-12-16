The No. 9 Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team won its 31st game in a row and its fifth under Tim Ravet in its Central Washington Athletic Conference home opener with 18th-ranked Grandview Friday.
The Bulldogs allowed a single point in the third quarter of a 74-33 win, their fourth rout of at least 30 points.
“We’ve had two weeks in a row with nothing til Friday, so we installed another defense,” said varsity assistant Rocky Gibson as Ellensburg (5-0 overall, 1-0 CWAC) plays to a 34.4-point average differential. “The kids are picking stuff up, getting to a point where they can just play, and ready to play different styles.”
Olivia Anderson (23 points, five rebounds and five blocks), Layne Rogel (12 points), Brooke Ravet (11 points and three steals), Rylee Leishman (nine points, 12 rebounds and seven assists), Jamison Philip (seven points and four steals) and Quinn Rogel (five rebounds and five assists) helped to put Ellensburg ahead 19-6 through the first frame, 37-20 at intermission and 57-21 through three.
Layne Rogel and Brooke Ravet combined for five 3-pointers as the Greyhounds (3-5, 0-1) doubled down on Quinn Rogel, Alana Marrs and Anderson in the post.
Junior wing Destinee Medina led Grandview with eight points as the Bulldogs, deeper and more versatile as early-season injuries and illnesses clear up, can overcome what opponents try to do with greater speed.
Next for Ellensburg, playing to a 33.4-point average surplus, is a 4 p.m. contest Saturday at Selah (1-5, 0-1).
“The first time through, every team’s dealing with new roles and new kids, so you’ve got to make sure you’re prepared and not in foul trouble,” Gibson said.
Kittitas 48, Highland 26
Friday in Cowiche
KIT 10 19 10 9 – 48
HIG 6 6 11 3 – 26
KIT scoring – Rillee Huber 12, Aubree Knudson Brown 11, Reyse Phillips 9, Elysa Nash 8, Sydney Bare 4, Brenna Wilson 4. HIG scoring – Maricza Mendoza 13, Anahi Garcia 9, Gabriela Paniagua 2, Adrianna McIlrath 2.
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn (5-1 overall, 2-0 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at Kittitas (3-0, 2-0), 6 p.m. Saturday
Cle Elum-Roslyn 47, Mabton 44
Friday in Cle Elum
MAB 11 6 8 19 – 44
CER 12 13 8 14 – 47
CER scoring – Gracie Glondo 18 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, assist; Nellie Nicholls 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists, block, steal; Gwen Ellison 9 points, 7 rebounds, three blocks; Ella Singer 2 points, assist, rebound, steal; Cara Coleman 2 points, 2 steals, rebound, assist; Nikole Anderson 2 points, two steals; Jadison Wallick 2 points, 3 rebounds, steal; Maddy Kretschman 1 point, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, steal.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Ellensburg 62, Grandview 56
Friday in Ellensburg
GRA 15 17 7 17 – 56
ELL 17 6 24 15 – 62
ELL scoring – Gavin Marrs 21 points, 6 rebounds, 5 blocks, 4 assists; Darius Andaya 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists; Emmett Fenz 10 points, 17 rebounds, 5 assists, steal, block; Josh Boast 9 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, steal; Eli Lewis 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Cy Clark 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, steal; Gunner Fenz rebound, assist, block; Garrett Loen rebound, assist; Garrett Marrs steal. GRA scoring – Cameron Draculan 12 points; Mavryk Bentley 12 points; Eloy Amendariz 10 points; Julian Garza 7 points; Levi Dorsett 5 points; Frankie Medina 5 points; Luke Cortez 3 points; Ethan Fajardo 2 points.
NEXT: Ellensburg (4-2 overall, 1-0 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at Selah (2-2, 1-0), 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Cle Elum-Roslyn 75, Mabton 35
Friday in Cle Elum
MAB 7 14 1 13 – 35
CER 33 20 13 9 – 75
CER scoring – Jett Favero 28 points, 5 rebounds, assist; Joel Kelly 14 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 blocks, 3 steals; Luke Chafin 12 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, steal; Mac Williams 8 points, 9 rebounds, assist; Caleb Bogart 5 points, 4 rebounds, assist; Dominick Johnson 4 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Cash Najar 2 points, rebound, block, steal; Tannen Graff 2 points, 2 rebounds, steal; Kaiden-James Ellis 2 rebounds; Trever Spear 2 rebounds, steal.
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-1 overall, 2-0 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at Kittitas (3-1, 2-0), 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Kittitas 79, Highland 42
Friday in Cowiche
