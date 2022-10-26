Support Local Journalism


The third-seeded Ellensburg High School girls’ soccer team found itself short-handed and on the wrong side of a 3-1 Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal home decision with sixth seed Grandview Tuesday.

The Greyhounds (8-8-1 overall) scored in the first 15 minutes and put in 45th- and 53rd-minute shots from the left before the Bulldogs (8-7, 7-5), playing without Jamison Philip and others dinged up in their regular-season finale Oct. 20 at Ephrata, answered with pressure at the mouth of the goal in the 66th.


