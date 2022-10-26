The third-seeded Ellensburg High School girls’ soccer team found itself short-handed and on the wrong side of a 3-1 Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal home decision with sixth seed Grandview Tuesday.
The Greyhounds (8-8-1 overall) scored in the first 15 minutes and put in 45th- and 53rd-minute shots from the left before the Bulldogs (8-7, 7-5), playing without Jamison Philip and others dinged up in their regular-season finale Oct. 20 at Ephrata, answered with pressure at the mouth of the goal in the 66th.
Grandview beat Ellensburg for the second time in three tries this fall, snapped the Bulldogs’ two-game streak and won for the second time in its last seven outings.
Ellensburg, nevertheless a winner of six of its last nine outings, awaits the loser of Thursday’s fifth-seed Prosser/top-seed East Valley semifinal in the elimination consolation semifinals scheduled for noon Saturday at the higher seed.
VOLLEYBALL
Granger 3, Cle Elum-Roslyn 0
Tuesday in Granger
NEXT: Mabton (6-11 overall, 5-5 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at Cle Elum-Roslyn (9-6, 7-4), Senior Night, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
NEXT: Class 1A Quincy (3-12 overall) at Kittitas (3-12, 3-9), 6:30 p.m. Thursday
FOOTBALL
The Ellensburg High School football team (4-4 overall, 3-2 Central Washington Athletic Conference), tied with No. 24 Ephrata (4-4, 3-2), No. 9 Prosser (6-2, 3-2) and No. 19 East Valley (6-2, 3-2) for second in the conference standings before its regular-season home finale with Ephrata scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Andreotti Field, has two scenarios in which it can secure the CWAC’s second Class 2A state seed behind champion Othello (6-1, 5-0).
Scenario 1: Othello def. East Valley, Ellensburg def. Ephrata, Selah (2-6, 1-4) def. Prosser.
Scenario 2: East Valley def. Othello, Ellensburg def. Ephrata, Selah (2-6, 1-4) def. Prosser.
If Prosser, East Valley and Ellensburg all finish in a tie, Prosser is the second seed because it beat East Valley and Ellensburg.