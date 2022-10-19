EHS girls' soccer

Layne Rogel and the host Ellensburg High School girls’ soccer team took down Othello 4-0 Tuesday.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The No. 21 Ellensburg High School girls’ soccer team is in position to host an Oct. 25 Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

With top-ranked East Valley (14-0-1 overall, 11-0 CWAC) and 23rd-ranked Selah (8-7, 7-5) locked into the top two seeds, the third-place Bulldogs (7-6, 6-5) have a leg up on 24th-ranked fourth-place Othello (8-6, 5-6).

Tags

Recommended for you