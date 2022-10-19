The No. 21 Ellensburg High School girls’ soccer team is in position to host an Oct. 25 Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.
With top-ranked East Valley (14-0-1 overall, 11-0 CWAC) and 23rd-ranked Selah (8-7, 7-5) locked into the top two seeds, the third-place Bulldogs (7-6, 6-5) have a leg up on 24th-ranked fourth-place Othello (8-6, 5-6).
Ellensburg beat the visiting Huskies 4-0 Tuesday to split the regular-season series with its second clean sheet of the fall and its fourth win in its last five outings. Both will play at home in the first round if the Bulldogs win in Ephrata (6-9, 3-8) at 6 p.m. Thursday while the Huskies put away traveling Grandview (6-8. 3-8).
The Bulldogs beat the Tigers 3-1 Sept. 29 while Othello fell 2-0 to the Greyhounds.
Cle Elum-Roslyn 4, Mabton 0
Oct. 15 in Cle Elum
NEXT: No. 15 Goldendale (10-5 overall, 9-3 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at No. 10 Cle Elum-Roslyn (10-3, 10-0), 6 p.m. Thursday
VOLLEYBALL
Granger 3 (25-9, 25-8, 25-8), Kittitas 0
Tuesday in Granger
KSS – Courtney Patteson: 3 kills, 1 ace, 4 digs; Paige Danielle: 3 digs
Dakota Rivera: 2 kills; Carly Schaenherr: 6 digs; Dixie Best: 2 digs; Gabby Santos: 1 kill, 4 assists; Mira Presnell: 12 digs, 2 assists; Gilena Provaznik: 2 kills, 1 ace, 4 digs, 1 assist
NEXT: Mabton (4-11 overall, 3-5 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at Kittitas (3-10, 2-7), 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Liberty Christian 3, Cle Elum-Roslyn 1
Monday in Cle Elum
NEXT: White Swan (3-8 overall, 2-7 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at Cle Elum-Roslyn (8-5, 6-3), 6:30 p.m. Thursday
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Ellensburg, Cle Elum-Roslyn at Yakima Valley Championships
Saturday at Lions Pool in Yakima
200-yard medley relay
1. Selah 2:07; 5. Ellensburg 2:16.64 (Keller, Lisel; Fredrickson, Ellianna; Holloway, Macey; Schoos, Evelyn); 10. Ellensburg 2:38 (Hollis, Endya; Caveness, Nicole; Shewell, Cheyenne; Tomulty, Sofia)
200-yard freestyle
1. Fredrickson, Ellianna, Ellensburg, 2:17.55; 2. Goin, Riley, Selah, 2:21.65; 3. Rice, Joslyn, Ellensburg, 2:21.96; 7. Tomulty, Sofia, Ellensburg, 2:30.42 7
200-yard individual medley
1. Loeser, Adelaide, Eisenhower, 2:26.98; 2. Holloway, Macey 2:39.12
50-yard freestyle
1. Vick, Isabella, Selah, 26.59; 2. Holt, Emily, Ellensburg, 27.02; T-3. Advincula, Abby, Naches, 28.56; T-3. Child, Ila, Ellensburg, 28.56; 8. Schoos, Evelyn, Ellensburg, 29.83; 15. Wersland, Maggie, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 31.87
100-yard butterfly
1. Loeser, Adelaide, Eisenhower, 1:04.87; 5. Holloway, Macey, Ellensburg, 1:11.50; 11. Shewell, Cheyenne, Ellensburg, 1:24.54
100-yard freestyle
1. Vick, Isabella, Selah, 57.21; 2. Holt, Emily, Ellensburg, 1:00.44; 6. Rice, Joslyn, Ellensburg,1:03.79; 10. Schoos, Evelyn, Ellensburg, 1:06.71
500-yard freestyle
1. Sanchez, Aubrey, East Valley, 6:07.46; 2 Fredrickson, Ellianna, Ellensburg, 6:19.10; 6. Tomulty, Sofia, Ellensburg, 6:43.10; 8. Shewell, Cheyenne, Ellensburg, 7:06.80
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Selah 1:51.73 32; 2. Ellensburg 1:53.57 (Rice, Joslyn; Child, Ila; Fredrickson, Ellianna; Holt, Emily); 7. Ellensburg 2:10.55 (Hollis, Endya; Caveness, Nicole; Mabbutt, Samantha; Dick, Sydney)
100-yard backstroke
1. Koehne, Lilli, Naches, 1:10.25; 2. Pham, Amalia, Davis, 1:10.71; 3. Child, Ila, Ellensburg, 1:15.17; 6. Wersland, Maggie, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 1:18.33; 8. Keller, Lisel, Ellensburg, 1:20.71
100-yard breaststroke
1. Alvarez, Jedida, Grandview, 1:18.55; 16. Caveness, Nicole, Ellensburg, 1:49.19
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Ellensburg 4:09.18 (Holloway, Macey; Rice, Joslyn; Schoos, Evelyn; Holt, Emily); 2. Eisenhower 4:35.39; 3 Ellensburg 4:38.38 (Keller, Lisel; Mabbutt, Samantha; Dick, Sydney; Child, Ila)
Team scores
1. Selah 309; 2. Ellensburg 280.5; 3. West Valley High School 173; 4. Eisenhower 147 5; Grandview 102 6; Prosser 85; 7. East Valley; 8. Davis 70; 9. Naches 44.5; 10. Toppenish High School 20; 11. Cle Elum-Roslyn 9
“A lot of great swims, especially from Ellianna Fredrickson and Emily Holt,” Ellensburg coach Chezla Madson said. “It was a close finish on the 200 free relay, but Selah edged us out. It was the first time we were able to swim against Ike, Davis, and West Valley since the fall of 2019, so I am very happy with our second-place overall finish.”
NEXT: Districts, Oct. 28-29 in Pullman