The third-seeded Ellensburg High School girls’ soccer team found itself short-handed and on the wrong side of a 3-1 Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal home decision with sixth-seed Grandview Tuesday.
The Greyhounds scored in the first 15 minutes and put in 45th- and 53rd-minute shots from the left before the Bulldogs (8-7 overall), playing without Jamison Philip and others dinged up in their regular-season finale Oct. 20 at Ephrata, answered with pressure at the mouth of the goal in the 66th.
Grandview beat Ellensburg for the second time in three tries this fall, snapped the Bulldogs’ two-game streak and won for the second time in its last seven outings.
Ellensburg, nevertheless a winner of six of its last nine outings, enters an elimination consolation semifinal at home against fifth seed Prosser (6-10), which fell 6-0 to top seed East Valley Thursday in Yakima, scheduled for noon Saturday.
The winner will host Grandview or fourth-seed Othello at 5 p.m. Tuesday for a spot in the Nov. 5 CWAC/Greater Spokane League Crossover.
The Bulldogs beat the Mustangs, 1-4 in their last five, 2-0 Sept. 15 at Central Washington University and 4-3 Oct. 6 in Prosser.
Highland 1, Cle Elum-Roslyn 0
Thursday in Cowiche
NEXT: Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals: Goldendale (10-7 overall) at Cle Elum-Roslyn (13-4), 6 p.m. Tuesday
”The Warriors played hard on their Senior Night,” Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Holly Fleshman said. “Seniors Zoi Romig, Summer Isotalo, Megan Conover, Ady Maletzke and Nikole Anderson represented well. Romig had nine kills on the night, 14 digs, and five aces, Isotalo pulled off three kills and Anderson had two. Conover served up 20 assists, eight digs and four aces. Maletzke led the team on defense with 28 digs and 22 positive passes on serve receive. Sydney Dwinell also played well, earning three kills and two blocks. Leading the team offensively and earning a career high was Gwen Ellison with 20 kills on the night.”
Granger 3, Cle Elum-Roslyn 0
Tuesday in Granger
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn (10-6 overall) at No. 15 Walla Walla Valley Academy (11-5), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday