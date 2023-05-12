EHS softball

Ellensburg High School’s Lilly Button leads off from third base against Wenatchee on March 16 in Ellensburg.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

The Class 2A District 5/6 Tournament five-seed Ellensburg High School softball team fell 13-3 to four-seed East Valley in the quarterfinals on Thursday in Yakima.

Next for the Bulldogs (6-14 overall) is a consolation semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday with the 3 Selah/2 Ephrata semifinal loser at the Ephrata Softball Complex.


