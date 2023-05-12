The Class 2A District 5/6 Tournament five-seed Ellensburg High School softball team fell 13-3 to four-seed East Valley in the quarterfinals on Thursday in Yakima.
Next for the Bulldogs (6-14 overall) is a consolation semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday with the 3 Selah/2 Ephrata semifinal loser at the Ephrata Softball Complex.
East Valley 13, Ellensburg 3 (5 innings)
Thursday in Yakima
ELL 0 1 0 1 1 x x — 3 8 2
EVA 3 2 1 1 6 x x — 13 11 0
PITCHING — ELL: Sienna Pascoe and Reagan Messner. BATTING — ELL: Reagan Messner 2-3; Chante Leadercharge 2-2, 2B, HR, RBI; Alexis Gillespie 1-2, RBI.
ALL-CENTRAL WASHINGTON ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SOFTBALL
Player of the Year: Camryn McDonald, sr., Othello
Coach of the Year: Rudy Ochoa, Othello, 27th year
Sportsmanship: Prosser
Conference Champion: Othello
Second team: Reagan Messner, sr., Ellensburg
Honorable Mention: Sienna Pascoe, sr., Ellensburg; Sammi Johnston, jr., Ellensburg
Napavine 12, Cle Elum-Roslyn 8; Cle Elum-Roslyn 9, Napavine 6
Wednesday in Napavine
NEXT: Class 2B District 5 Tournament quarterfinals, East 3 at West 1 Cle Elum-Roslyn (14-6 overall), 4 p.m. Tuesday
TRACK AND FIELD
Cle Elum-Roslyn, Kittitas at EWAC West Sub-Districts
Wednesday at Granger High School
Boys
Team scores
1. Kittitas 160; 2. Goldendale 130; 3. Cle Elum-Roslyn 92; 4. Granger 56; 5. White Swan 28; 6. Highland 26
100-meter dash; 1. Jonathan Marin, Kittitas, 11.35 PR
200-meter dash: 1. JJ Beiter, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 23.69
400-meter dash: 1. Brody Stewart, Kittitas, 54.11 PR
4x100-meter relay: 1. Doug Varnum, Josh Rosbach, Brendon Trudell, Jonathan Marin, Kittitas, 44.76
4x400-meter relay: 1. Brody Stewart, Edgar Sanchez, Liam Peterson, Jonathan Marin, Kittitas, 3:41.63
Shot put: 1. Eliot Verville, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 35-3
Javelin: 1. Doug Varnum, Kittitas, 155-7
High jump: 1. Owen Stickney, Kittitas, 5-10
Girls
Team scores
1. Granger 127; 2. Cle Elum-Roslyn 111; 3. Goldendale 79; 4. Highland 73; 5. White Swan 64; 6. Kittitas 42
100-meter dash: 1. Kayliana Blackmore, Kittitas, 13.64 PR
100-meter hurdles: 1. Grace Weeda, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 17.82
300-meter hurdles: 1. Grace Weeda, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 54.24 PR
Discus: 1. Maggie Wersland, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 80-11
Javelin: 1. Gracie Glondo, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 99-11
High jump: 1. Gracie Glondo, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 5-0
Long jump: 1. Gracie Glondo, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 14-11.5
Triple jump: 1. Gracie Glondo, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 32-.5
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn, Kittitas at EWAC District Meet, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Columbia High School, Burbank
TENNIS
Ellensburg at Class 2A District 5/6 Tennis Championships
Day 1 results (Elimination matches)
Thursday at East Valley Elementary in Yakima
Girls’ doubles first round
Delaney Gibbons/Emily Jensen, EV, def. Lauren Worley/Teresa Garcia-Green, ELL, 6-4, 6-1; Haley Wallace/Payton Snyder, ELL, def. Launa Mollotte/Rylinn Jones, OTH, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2
Boys’ doubles first round
Rylan Kozma/Ian Larkin, EV, def. Kyle Frick/David Vicente-Arias, ELL, 6-4, 6-2; Sam Altman-Coe/Luke Bayne, ELL, def. Kade Wurtz/Riley Christianson, SEL, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3
Girls’ singles first round
Maren Burnham, ELL, def. Emily Pugh, EPH, 6-2, 6-3; Leah Lewis, ELL, def. Sofia Flores, GVW, 6-1, 6-1
Boys’ singles first round
Benjamin Schenck, OTH, def. Caden Jenkins, ELL, 6-2, 6-3; Grady Bayne, ELL, def. Stanley Chan, PRO, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1
NEXT: Day 2, 9 a.m. Saturday at East Valley Elementary; Day 3 9 a.m. Tuesday at East Valley Elementary
BOYS’ SOCCER
ALL-CENTRAL WASHINGTON ATHLETIC CONFERENCE BOYS’ SOCCER
Offensive Player of the Year: Cole Sullivan, sr., F, Ellensburg
Defensive Player of the Year: Jacob Russell, jr., D, East Valley
Coach of the Year: Todd Morrow, East Valley, 13th year
Sportsmanship: Grandview
Conference champion: East Valley
First team: Cole Sullivan, sr., F, Ellensburg; Jesse Munguia, so., MF, Ellensburg
Second team: Rafael Gomez-Vilchis, sr., GK, Ellensburg
Honorable mention: Ethan Ernster, jr., F, Ellensburg; Ariel Tapia, sr., D, Ellensburg; Connor Beaty, fr., D, Ellensburg