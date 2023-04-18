...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 30 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT
Wednesday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM
PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
Ellensburg's Josh Boast (center) ranks fifth across all WIAA classes in the boys' 300-meter hurdles.
The Ellensburg High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams will be home for the second Central Washington Athletic Conference meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Andreotti Field.
The Bulldogs boys scored eight points and placed 25th at the Pasco Invitational on April 15. The Ellensburg girls had four points and tied Class 4A Inglemoor, East Valley (Yakima) and Class 3A Monroe for 37th place of 49 behind first-place Class 4A Kamiakin (62).
Ellensburg senior Josh Boast took third in the boys’ 300-meter hurdles in a personal-best 40.06 seconds — .03 behind Trent Walker’s school record set in 2014 — to Walla Walla's Jake Hisaw (38.79) and Sandpoint (Idaho) senior Rusty Lee (39.01).
Boast ranks fifth across all WIAA classes of the boys' 300 hurdles to Hisaw, Kentridge's Alex Conner (39.00), Hazen's Kenyon Andrews (39.63) and Jonathan Frazier of Lincoln (Tacoma) (39.81).
In the girls’ 800-meter run at Pasco, Holly Fromherz took fifth in a personal-best 2:21.55 behind St. George's Josie McLaughlin (2:17.32). Fromherz is fourth in the Class 2A girls' 800 to Washougal's Sydnee Boothby (2:20.27), North Kitsap's Salix Wartes-Kahl (2:20.88) and Pullman's Anna Fitzgerald (2:21.05).
Fromherz got up to third in the EHS girls' 800-meter rankings behind Audrey Piacsek (2:16.77, 2018) and Kate Laurent (2:21.24, 2022) in Pasco.
Cle Elum-Roslyn at Cashmere Invitational, Saturday