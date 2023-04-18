Josh Boast

Ellensburg's Josh Boast (center) ranks fifth across all WIAA classes in the boys' 300-meter hurdles.

The Ellensburg High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams will be home for the second Central Washington Athletic Conference meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Andreotti Field.

The Bulldogs boys scored eight points and placed 25th at the Pasco Invitational on April 15. The Ellensburg girls had four points and tied Class 4A Inglemoor, East Valley (Yakima) and Class 3A Monroe for 37th place of 49 behind first-place Class 4A Kamiakin (62).


