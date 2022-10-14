The No. 10 Central Washington Athletic Conference-leading Ellensburg High School volleyball team is off to the West Side this weekend after finishing a season sweep of East Valley 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 Thursday in Yakima.
The Bulldogs (8-3 overall, 7-0 CWAC), winners of five in a row and a game up on seventh-ranked Selah (8-2, 6-1) as they’ve won in straight sets seven times this fall, enter the Burlington-Edison Tournament hosted by the fourth-ranked Tigers of the Northwest Conference (11-1), on a nine-match streak in their return from fourth in Class 2A, scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday.
Ellensburg can also beat Grandview (4-7, 2-5) for the second time this season as the Greyhounds are set for a 6:30 p.m. visit Tuesday.
Abby Harrell led Thursday with 13 kills, 15 digs, 10 perfect passes, three blocks, and Alana Marrs (four kills), Olivia Anderson (10 kills, three blocks), Hazel Murphy (four kills, two blocks), Parker Lyyski (four kills, three blocks, six digs), Leah Drexler (15 digs, five perfect passes), Lilly Button (17 assists, three aces, six digs), Kacey Mayo (15 assists, four aces), Taylor Alder (five perfect passes, seven digs) and Leah Lewis (three kills, five digs) completed the effort.
Cle Elum-Roslyn 3 (26-9, 25-10, 25-20), Highland 0
Thursday in Cowiche
“The Warriors played well last night against Highland,” Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Holly Fleshman said. “Leading the pack with excellent serves were Zoi Romig and Gwen Ellison with four aces each, and long service runs adding up to 18 and 12 points respectively. Zoi, Gwen, and Zaili Romig led the team in passing earning a combined 29 digs on the night and passing at just under 80% on serve receive. Offensively, Gwen Ellison and Zoi Romig continue to lead the pack with eight and five kills respectively.”
NEXT: Class 1B No. 13 Liberty Christian (10-1 overall) at Cle Elum-Roslyn (8-4, 6-3), 6:30 p.m. Monday
Kittitas 3 (25-15, 25-15, 25-20), White Swan 0
Thursday in White Swan
KSS — Courtney Patteson: 2 kills, 1 ace, 5 digs; Paige Danielle: 1 kill, 4 aces, 7 digs; Dakota Rivera: 6 kills, 4 aces, 2 digs; Carly Schaenherr: 7 digs; Dixie Best: 4 kills, 1 ace, 5 digs; Gabby Santos: 2 aces, 4 digs, 14 assists; Mira Presnell: 4 aces, 8 digs, 1 assist; Gilena Provaznik: 3 kills, 5 aces, 11 digs
NEXT: Kittitas (3-9 overall, 2-6 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference) at No. 5 Granger (10-2, 6-2), 7 p.m. Tuesday
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Ellensburg 3, Selah 1
Thursday in Selah
S Brooke Reiber 18’
E Layne Rogel 46’ (Jamison Philip assist)
E Jamison Philip 54’ (Layne Rogel assist)
E Quinn Rogel 78’ (30-yard free kick)
SAVES – EHS: Vivianne Wright 8; Reagan Messner 4
NEXT: No. 1 East Valley (13-0-1 overall, 10-0 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at No. 23 Ellensburg (6-5, 5-4), noon Saturday
CROSS COUNTRY
Ellensburg at CWAC Meet
Thursday at Franklin Park in Yakima
BOYS
3-mile varsity
Team scores
1. Ellensburg 25; 2. Selah 35; 3. East Valley 92; 4. Prosser 103
Individual results
1. Nicolas Spencer, Selah, 16:35; 2. Eric Swedin, Selah, 17:02; 3. Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 17:10; 4. Mac Steele, Ellensburg, 17:12; 5. Joseph Fromherz, Ellensburg, 17:19; 6. Brody Michael, Ellensburg, 17:24; 7. Daniel Sullivan, Ellensburg, 17:42; 9. Jeremy Wallace, Ellensburg, 17:44; 12. Leif Holmgren, Ellensburg, 18:04; 13. Mystic Hammond, Ellensburg, 18:07; 19. Trevor Wolfenbarger, Ellensburg, 18:38; 20. David Hammond, Ellensburg, 18:39; 22. Luca Woods-Vallejo, Ellensburg, 19:15; 24. Leo Baldovinos, Ellensburg, 19:16; 25. Dominic Scappini, Ellensburg, 19:20; 34. Caden Smith, Ellensburg, 20:07; 37. Blake Smith, Ellensburg, 20:11; 38. Alejandro Bautista-Limon, Ellensburg, 20:12; 39. Daniel Quinn, Ellensburg, 20:14; 41. Kaden Mattson, Ellensburg, 20:25; 44. Nate Cortese, Ellensburg, 20:34; 51. Pasquale Masuccio, Ellensburg, 20:58; 52. Asa Selby, Ellensburg, 21:04; 54. Chase Wassell, Ellensburg, 21:09; 56. Oswaldo Liberto-Contreras, Ellensburg, 21:28; 57. Wyatt Tucci, Ellensburg, 21:38; 59. David Katzer, Ellensburg, 21:57; 61. Henrik Barlow, Ellensburg, 22:17; 63. Sean Riley, Ellensburg, 22:22; 65. Amare Thorn, Ellensburg, 22:57; 68. Johan Callender-Bohman, Ellensburg, 23:14; 69. Finn Szeliga, Ellensburg, 23:30; 72. Cody Nylund, Ellensburg, 23:49; 73. Finn Thorn, Ellensburg, 23:52; 74. Dustin Wall, Ellensburg, 23:53; 82. Grayson Backlund, Ellensburg, 25:08; 87. Jamie Thomas, Ellensburg, 29:08
GIRLS
3-mile varsity
Team scores
1. Ellensburg 23; 2. Selah 42; 3. East Valley 66
Individual results
1. Holly Fromherz, Ellensburg, 20:05; 2. June Nemrow, Ellensburg, 20:11; 3. Mallory Keller, Selah, 20:33; 4. Rylee Leishman, Ellensburg, 20:35; 5. Emma Beachy, Ellensburg, 20:35; 11. Brooke Seim, Ellensburg, 22:26; 13. Marianna Crosby, Ellensburg, 22:30; 15. Margaret Hudson, Ellensburg, 22:35; 20. Vivian Hudson, Ellensburg, 23:21; 22. Avrie Nemrow, Ellensburg, 23:22; 23. Keira Jester, Ellensburg, 23:26; 24. Briar Wilson, Ellensburg, 23:43; 26. Eva Herion, Ellensburg, 23:56; 27. Kelby Savage, Ellensburg, 24:04; 30. Adrienne Herion, Ellensburg, 24:24; 31. Gwyn Scoville, Ellensburg, 24:37; 32. Sarah Merten, Ellensburg, 24:41; 34. Emily Ryder, Ellensburg, 24:46; 35. Veronica Mattson, Ellensburg, 24:52; 37. Esther Selby, Ellensburg, 24:55; 39. Skyler Weidenbach, Ellensburg, 25:50; 40. Rylee Whitemarsh, Ellensburg, 25:54; 41. Caitlin Wassell, Ellensburg, 25:57; 42. Heidi Whitemarsh, Ellensburg, 26:13; 43. Adiyana Garcia, Ellensburg, 26:16; 44. Eden Teasley, Ellensburg, 26:24; 46. Annabelle Avey, Ellensburg, 26:40; 47. Elsie Cziske, Ellensburg, 26:42; 48. Lydia Quinn, Ellensburg, 26:44; 49. Adelayde Schumaier, Ellensburg, 26:57; 50. Chloee Leishman, Ellensburg, 27:23; 52. Chante Leadercharge, Ellensburg, 28:05; 54. Sara Sterkel, Ellensburg, 28:29; 55. Kay Nolan, Ellensburg, 28:29; 56. Adrienne Sexton, Ellensburg, 28:35; 57. Taigan Seamons, Ellensburg, 28:37; 60. Ezri Teasley, Ellensburg, 29:25; 61. Keera Leishman, Ellensburg, 29:41; 64. Eliana Ray, Ellensburg, 31:05; 70. Natalie Johnson, Ellensburg, 34:28; 71. Riley Wilcox, Ellensburg, 34:46
“Both boys and girls won handily, so they are undefeated in CWAC,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Hashimoto said. “Selah boys have beaten us the past two years. They have two strong front runners, so it took a solid team effort to win today. Next week we race at home against the other undefeated boys team, Ephrata. Ellensburg’s No. 3-ranked girls ran very well.”
NEXT: CWAC meet, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Rotary Park in Ellensburg
Cle Elum-Roslyn at EWAC League Meet 3
Thursday at Big Cross in Pasco
BOYS
5,000-meter varsity
Team scores
1. Goldendale 39; 7. Cle Elum-Roslyn 185
Individual results
1. Ciaran St. Hilaire, Tri-Cities Prep, 16:29.4; 16. Jaxon Hayes, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 20:19.2; 24. Tukker Matteson Johnson, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 21:47.9; 33. Braedon Peterson, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 23:19.3
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at EWAC league meet, 4 p.m. Oct. 20, Goldendale Golf Club