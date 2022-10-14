EHS volleyball

Leah Lewis (9), Kacey Mayo (1), Alana Marrs (14), Emily Panattoni (12), Olivia Anderson (11), Parker Lyyski (5), Leah Drexler (8) and the Ellensburg High School volleyball team completed their first season sweep of the season Thursday at East Valley.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

The No. 10 Central Washington Athletic Conference-leading Ellensburg High School volleyball team is off to the West Side this weekend after finishing a season sweep of East Valley 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 Thursday in Yakima.

The Bulldogs (8-3 overall, 7-0 CWAC), winners of five in a row and a game up on seventh-ranked Selah (8-2, 6-1) as they’ve won in straight sets seven times this fall, enter the Burlington-Edison Tournament hosted by the fourth-ranked Tigers of the Northwest Conference (11-1), on a nine-match streak in their return from fourth in Class 2A, scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday.

