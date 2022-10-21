Support Local Journalism


It’s full steam ahead into the Central Washington Athletic Conference-leading Ellensburg High School volleyball team’s home stretch.

The No. 9 Bulldogs (10-3 overall, 9-0 CWAC) picked up their ninth sweep, their seventh win in a row and their 10th in their last 11 with a 25-17, 25-9, 25-10 shutout Thursday in Prosser (2-9, 2-6).

