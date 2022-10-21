It’s full steam ahead into the Central Washington Athletic Conference-leading Ellensburg High School volleyball team’s home stretch.
The No. 9 Bulldogs (10-3 overall, 9-0 CWAC) picked up their ninth sweep, their seventh win in a row and their 10th in their last 11 with a 25-17, 25-9, 25-10 shutout Thursday in Prosser (2-9, 2-6).
Abby Harrell (17 kills, 10 digs), Leah Drexler (11 digs, 11 assists, five aces), Lilly Button (16 digs, 10 assists), Alana Marrs (three kills, five blocks, seven digs), Olivia Anderson (seven kills, two blocks), Hazel Murphy (four kills, three digs), Parker Lyyski (four blocks), Kacey Mayo (eight assists, two aces, four digs), Taylor Alder (five digs) and Leah Lewis (two kills, three digs) kept the Mustangs on their heels.
“Everybody do that Bulldog Rumble,” said the K-9 Unit student section Tuesday at Ellensburg High as the Bulldogs drew Grandview (4-9, 2-7) timeouts up 17-13 in the first set, 14-5 in the second and 16-14 in the third of a 3-0 win.
Ellensburg gave up its only conference set Oct. 4 at ninth-ranked, second-place Selah (10-2, 8-1), and Prosser is the Bulldogs' latest season-swept rival since East Valley (2-9, 0-8) and Grandview.
Ellensburg is also rolling after the Oct. 15 Burlington-Edison Tournament.
“We defeated Tumwater (RPI 16) and Lynden (RPI 5) in the first pool, and then beat Anacortes (RPI 38) before losing to Columbia River (RPI 1)," Bulldogs coach Jesse Stueckle said. "We couldn't stay and play through the bracket portion of the afternoon because of Homecoming, but would have been seeded third. We ended by playing and defeating Fife (RPI 19) before heading back to Ellensburg. We saw some of the teams we expect to see at state and were able to compete well most of the day.”
The Bulldogs can make Selah, from which they’ve taken four of the last five, their fourth doubled-up rival in a home contest scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27.
Cle Elum-Roslyn 3 (25-6, 25-16, 25-20), White Swan 0
Thursday in Cle Elum
“Senior Megan Conover led the team in serves with three aces and 14 points behind the line,” Warriors coach Holly Fleshman said. “Senior Ady Maletzke and sophomore Nicole Johnson followed suit, both earning four aces and six and seven points, respectively. Offensively, senior Zoi Romig and sophomore Gwen Ellison led the team with five and seven kills, respectively. Defensively, Maletzke and Ellison led the team with seven and six digs. Sophomore Zaili Romig and junior Dani Lindenfelser each earned five digs.”
Conover and Kittitas/Thorp senior quarterback/linebacker Josh Rosbach were also named to the WIAA’s list of 12 Week 6 Athletes of the Week.
NEXT: No. 25 Cle Elum-Roslyn (9-5 overall, 7-3 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at No. 8 Granger (12-2, 8-2), 7 p.m. Tuesday
Mabton 3, Kittitas 1
Thursday in Kittitas
NEXT: Kittitas (3-11 overall, 3-8 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at No. 3 Goldendale (13-1, 10-0), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Ellensburg 1, Ephrata 0
NEXT: Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament, quarterfinals: 6 Grandview (7-8-1 overall) at 3 Ellensburg (8-6), 3:30 p.m. Tuesday; Winner advances to semifinals, 5 p.m. Thursday at 2 Selah (8-7)
Cle Elum-Roslyn 3, Goldendale 0
Thursday in Ellensburg
NEXT: No. 10 Cle Elum-Roslyn (11-3 overall, 11-0 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference) at No. 20 Warden (6-7, 5-5) Friday; White Swan (1-13, 1-10) at Cle Elum-Roslyn, Senior Night, 6 p.m. Tuesday
CROSS COUNTRY
Ellensburg vs. East Valley, Ephrata
Thursday at Rotary Park in Ellensburg
Ellensburg boys (6-0) and girls (6-0) finish regular season as Central Washington Athletic Conference champions
BOYS
5,000-meter varsity & JV combined
Dual meet scores
Ellensburg 22, Ephrata 39; Ellensburg 17, East Valley 46; Ephrata 22, East Valley 37
Team scores
1. Ellensburg 24; 2. Ephrata 46; 3. East Valley 68
Individual results
1. Hayden Roberts, Ephrata, 16:30; 2. Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 17:04; 3. Mac Steele, Ellensburg, 17:05; 4. Joseph Fromherz, Ellensburg, 17:06; 7. Jeremy Wallace, Ellensburg, 17:40; 8. Jensen Rotter, Ellensburg, 17:51; 9. Brody Michael, Ellensburg, 17:54; 10. Daniel Sullivan, Ellensburg, 17:59; 11. Kaden Mattson, Ellensburg, 18:24; 13. Mystic Hammond, Ellensburg, 18:32; 15. Leif Holmgren, Ellensburg, 18:35; 18. Trevor Wolfenbarger, Ellensburg, 18:49; 19. David Hammond, Ellensburg, 18:50; 21. Peter Hudson, Ellensburg, 19:05; 23. Luca Woods-Vallejo, Ellensburg, 19:12; 27. Dominic Scappini, Ellensburg, 19:51; 28. Daniel Quinn, Ellensburg, 19:52; 31. Nate Cortese, Ellensburg, 20:09; 36. Alejandro Bautista-Limon, Ellensburg, 20:27; 38. Leo Baldovinos, Ellensburg, 20:34; 39. Blake Smith, Ellensburg, 20:42; 40. Pasquale Masuccio, Ellensburg, 20:57; 43. Asa Selby, Ellensburg, 21:19; 44. Caden Smith, Ellensburg, 21:22; 46. Jack Kennedy, Ellensburg, 21:33; 47. Wyatt Tucci, Ellensburg, 21:39; 48. Oswaldo Liberto-Contreras, Ellensburg, 21:39; 51. David Katzer, Ellensburg, 22:07; 52. Henrik Barlow, Ellensburg, 22:09; 56. Amare Thorn, Ellensburg, 22:38; 58. Johan Callender-Bohman, Ellensburg, 22:55; 59. Everett Johnson, Ellensburg, 22:58; 61. Cody Nylund, Ellensburg, 23:03; 63. Finn Szeliga, Ellensburg, 23:11; 66. Sean Riley, Ellensbug, 23:56; 67. Dustin Wall, Ellensburg, 24:02; 70. Finn Thorn, Ellensburg, 25:14; 71. Colton Calaway, Ellensburg, 25:21; 74. Jamie Thomas, Ellensburg, 28:22
GIRLS
5,000-meter varsity & JV combined
Dual meet scores
Ellensburg 19, Ephrata 42; Ellensburg 16, East Valley 46; Ephrata 26, East Valley 31
Team scores
1. Ellensburg 20; 2. Ephrata 53; 3. East Valley 62
Individual results
1. June Nemrow, Ellensburg, 19:55; 2. Rylee Leishman, Ellensburg, 20:21; 3. Alexa Laughlin, Ephrata, 20:29; 4. Holly Fromherz, Ellensburg, 20:40; 5. Emma Beachy, Ellensburg, 20:53; 8. Yutong Liang, Ellensburg, 21:39; 9. Brooke Seim, Ellensburg, 21:50; 11. Margaret Hudson, Ellensburg, 22:04; 13. Avrie Nemrow, Ellensburg, 22:22; 14. Marianna Crosby, Ellensburg, 22:26; 15. Vivian Hudson, Ellensburg, 22:42; 17. Keira Jester, Ellensburg, 23:08; 21. Briar Wilson, Ellensburg, 23:13; 22. Eva Herion, Ellensburg, 23:28; 23. Emily Ryder, Ellensburg, 23:50; 24. Kelby Savage, Ellensburg, 24:04; 25. Adrienne Herion, Ellensburg, 24:13; 26. Esther Selby, Ellensburg, 24:24; 27. Grace Gorman, Ellensburg, 24:25; 28. Heidi Whitemarsh, Ellensburg, 24:37; 29. Adiyana Garcia, Ellensburg, 24:37; 31. Gwyn Scoville, Ellensburg, 24:44; 34. Veronica Mattson, Ellensburg, 24:52; 35. Grace Lester, Ellensburg, 25:04; 36. Sarah Merten, Ellensburg, 25:05; 37. Caitlin Wassell, Ellensburg, 25:08; 38. Skyler Weidenbach, Ellensburg, 25:19; 39. Eden Teasley, Ellensburg, 25:20; 40. Annabelle Avey, Ellensburg, 25:38; 42. Adelayde Schumaier, Ellensburg, 26:27; 43. Claire Clark, Ellensburg, 26:32; 44. Elsie Cziske, Ellensburg, 26:40; 46. Sarah Sterkel, Ellensburg, 27; 47. Chante Leadercharge, Ellensburg, 27:04; 48. Chloee Leishman, Ellensburg, 27:53; 49. Taigan Seamons, Ellensburg, 27:54; 50. Adrienne Sexton, Ellensburg, 28; 54. Kay Nolan, Ellensburg, 29:22; 55. Eliana Ray, Ellensburg, 29:26; 56. Ezri Teasley, Ellensburg, 29:36; 57. Keera Leishman, Ellensburg, 30:08; 58. Natalie Johnson, Ellensburg, 32:53; 59. Lydia Quinn, Ellensburg, 33:23; 60. Riley Wilcox, Ellensburg, 34:39
NEXT: Ellensburg at District 5/6 2A XC Championships/GNL Glue Meet, 11 a.m. Oct. 29, Apple Ridge Cross Country Course, in Yakima
Cle Elum-Roslyn at EWAC League Meet
Thursday at Apple Ridge Cross Country Course in Yakima
BOYS
3-mile high school
Team scores
1. Goldendale 33; 2. Tri-Cities Prep 63; 3. Mabton 84; 4. Granger 86; 5. Highland 120; 6. White Swan 129
Individual results
1. Ciaran St. Hilaire, Tri-Cities Prep, 16:02.4; 15. Tukker Matteson Johnson, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 19:18.3
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at EWAC 2B Boys’ Cross Country Districts, 4 p.m. Oct. 27, Apple Ridge Cross Country Course, in Yakima