Ellensburg senior Francisco Ayala, pictured in the 2022 Class 2A Region 4 Tournament, won the Eastmont Paul Reaser Cat Classic at 160 pounds Friday in East Wenatchee.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

Seniors Francisco Ayala, Breck Hammond, Logan Stolen and the Ellensburg High School wrestling team finished 2022 atop the Eastmont Paul Reaser Cat Classic field of 10 Friday in East Wenatchee.

With 240 points, the Bulldogs led Class 4A Wenatchee (201) and Class 1A Wapato (193.5) as Kittitas (80.5) went ninth.


