Seniors Francisco Ayala, Breck Hammond, Logan Stolen and the Ellensburg High School wrestling team finished 2022 atop the Eastmont Paul Reaser Cat Classic field of 10 Friday in East Wenatchee.
With 240 points, the Bulldogs led Class 4A Wenatchee (201) and Class 1A Wapato (193.5) as Kittitas (80.5) went ninth.
Ayala took an 8-5 160-pound championship decision from Selah senior Alonzo Lopez, Hammond (170) beat Selah freshman Mario Lamas 7-5, and Stolen (182) landed a 2-minute, 57-second pin of Wapato junior Alexis Paredes.
Jack Eylar climbed to second at 132 with a 4-3 loss to Grandview junior Evan Benitez, and Tyler Bacon (120), Leif Holmgreen (126), Konner Carlson (145), Luke Bayne (152) and Finley Lorenz (170) came away third.
Teegan Stolen (138), Lucky Douvier (152B), Cade Femrite (182), Kase Montgomery (195) and Wyatt Boyer (220) went fourth, and Ezekiel Wageneck (220) stood sixth.
For Kittitas, senior Jonathan Jones (138) contended to second as Wapato freshman Raul Sanchez III claimed a 3-1 ultimate tiebreaker, and senior Josiah Skindzier (152) ran up Wenatchee senior Trenton Miller 6-2. Adrian Gallegos (fourth at 126), Simon Jones (fifth at 170), Jordan Martin (sixth at 152) and Brody Stewart (sixth at 160) joined them on the winners’ podium.
Next for Ellensburg is the 57-team Gut Check scheduled for Jan. 6-7 at the Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent while Kittitas heads to the 15-team Jeremiah Schmunk Invitational Jan. 7 at Warden High.
Eastmont Paul Reaser Cat Classic
Friday at Eastmont High School in East Wenatchee
Team scores
1. Ellensburg 240; 2. Wenatchee 201; 3. Wapato 193.5; 4. Eastmont 172.5; 5. Grandview 152; 6. Selah 131; 7. Eisenhower 106; 8. West Valley (Yakima) 91; 9. Kittitas 80.5; 10. Cascade (Leavenworth) 61
Ellensburg results
120 Tyler Bacon (13-9) third
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: DeAngelo Negrete, Wenatchee, def. Bacon, 7-2; Consolation round 2: Bye; Consolation round 3: Bacon pinned Alexander Robles, Eastmont, 1:47; Consolation semifinal: Bacon pinned Jacob Benitez, Grandview, 3:24; Third-place match: Bacon def. Francisco Sanchez, Eisenhower, major decision, 10-2
126 Leif Holmgren (10-8) third
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Holmgren pinned Karsten Bowles, Cascade (Leavenworth), 1:21; Semifinal: Aiden Badonie, Wapato, pinned Holmgren, :18; Consolation semifinal: Holmgren pinned Peter Briley, Wenatchee, 1:19; Third-place match: Holmgren pinned Adrian Gallegos, Kittitas, 4:32
132 Jack Eylar (19-4) second
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Eylar pinned Leonardo Salgado, Wenatchee, :32; Semifinal: Eylar pinned Christopher Garza Jr., Wapato, 3:13; First-place match: Evan Benitez, Grandview, def. Eylar, 4-3
132 Chase Carlson (0-2)
Round 1: Leonardo Salgado, Wenatchee, pinned Carlson, :59; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: Kannon Sanders, Wenatchee, pinned Carlson, :40
138 Teegen Stolen (9-8) fourth
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Stolen def. Robin Campos, Wapato, 7-0; Semifinal: Jonathan Jones, Kittitas, def. Stolen, technical fall (3:51), 17-2; Consolation semifinal: Stolen pinned Dutch Graf, Grandview, 3:27); Third-place match: Memo Abundez, Selah, def. Stolen, major decision, 15-4
145 Konner Carlson (11-6) third
Round 1: Carlson def. Keyston Hughes, Eastmont, major decision, 15-6; Quarterfinal: Carlson pinned Christian Macias, Wapato, 3:47; Semifinal: Jose Olivera, Eisenhower, def. Carlson, major decision, 12-0; Consolation semifinal: Carlson pinned Levi McCreary, Wenatchee, 4:02; Third-place match: Carlson pinned Christian Macias, Wapato, 4:40
145 Gryffin Rice
Round 1: Sebastian Mendoza, Grandview, pinned Rice, 3:18; Consolation round 1: Rice pinned Ricardo Solis, Eisenhower, 3:46; Consolation round 2: Christian Macias, Wapato, pinned Rice, 4:08
152 Luke Bayne (13-7) third
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Bayne pinned Shaun Lay, Selah, :40; Semifinal: Trenton Miller, Wenatchee, pinned Bayne, 1:44; Consolation semifinal: Bayne pinned Jordan Martin, Kittitas, :38; Third-place match: Bayne def. Tyler Vigansky, West Valley (Yakima), major decision, 16-4
152B Lucky Douvier (6-7) fourth
Quarterfinal: Douvier pinned Frank Brandt, Wenatchee, 3:57; Semifinal: Ryker Hall, Eastmont, def. Douvier, 10-8; Consolation semifinal: Douvier pinned Hunter Palmer-Etzel, Eastmont, :21; Third-place match: Juan Placencia, Wapato, pinned Douvier, 2:03
160 Francisco Ayala (23-1) first
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Ayala pinned Michael Hernandez, West Valley (Yakima), 1:48; Semifinal: Ayala def. Jace Delarosa, Grandview, major decision, 13-2; First-place match: Ayala def. Alonzo Lopez, Selah, 8-5
170 Breck Hammond (17-7) first
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Hammond pinned Kamil Sarabia, Cascade (Leavenworth), 1:52; Semifinal: Hammond def. Randy Binner, Eastmont, major decision, 10-1; First-place match: Hammond def. Mario Lamas, Selah, 7-5
170 Finley Lorenz (3-1) third
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Lorenz def. Simon Jones, Kittitas, 12-6; Semifinal: Mario Lamas, Selah, pinned Lorenz, 3:00; Consolation semifinal: Lorenz def. Oscar Valdivia, Wapato (4:28), 17-0; Third-place match: Lorenz def. Randy Binner, Eastmont, sudden victory, 7-5
182 Logan Stolen (21-4) first
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Stolen pinned Titus Begay, Wapato, :58; Semifinal: Stolen pinned Derek Drobek, West Valley (Yakima), 4:40; First-place match: Stolen pinned Alexis Paredes, Wapato, 2:57
182 Cade Femrite (4-2) fourth
Round 1: Femrite pinned Ryan Rainbolt, Wenatchee, 2:47; Quarterfinal: Alexis Paredes, Wapato, pinned Femrite, 2:09; Consolation round 2: Femrite pinned Beckham Sears, Selah, 1:38; Consolation round 3: Femrite pinned Talen Johnson, Cascade (Leavenworth), 2:29; Consolation semifinal: Femrite def. Derek Drobek, West Valley (Yakima), 3-1; Third-place match: Quinlan Wilson, Cascade (Leavenworth), pinned Femrite, 2:46
195 Ezekiel Wageneck (7-9) sixth
Round 1: Wageneck pinned Eli Cruz, Grandview, 6:00; Quarterfinal: Wageneck pinned Coban Avey, Ellensburg, 1:15; Semifinal: Ricardo Jr. Colunga, Eastmont, pinned Wageneck, 1:36; Consolation semifinal: Kase Montgomery, Ellensburg, pinned Wageneck, 2:28; Fifth-place match: Makana Paikuli, West Valley (Yakima), pinned Wageneck, 1:11
195 Kase Montgomery (4-2) fourth
Round 1: Montgomery pinned Victor Mejia, Eisenhower, 1:52; Quarterfinal: Makana Paikuli, West Valley (Yakima), def. Montgomery, 15-9; Consolation round 2: Montgomery pinned Juan Andres Orosco, Eastmont, 2:56; Consolation round 3: Montgomery def. Alexis Sotelo, Eastmont, major decision, 10-1; Consolation semifinal: Montgomery pinned Ezekiel Wageneck, Ellensburg, 2:28; Third-place match: Luke Fluegge, Wenatchee, pinned Montgomery, 3:49
195 Hudson Taylor (0-2)
Round 1: Alexis Sotelo, Eastmont, pinned Taylor, 3:54; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: Luke Fluegge, Wenatchee, pinned Taylor, 2:27
195 Coban Avey (1-2)
Round 1: Avey pinned Juan Andres Orosco, Eastmont, 4:39; Quarterfinal: Ezekiel Wageneck, Ellensburg, pinned Avey, 1:15; Consolation round 2: Victor Mejia, Eisenhower, pinned Avey, 4:32
220 Wyatt Boyer (13-9) fourth
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Boyer pinned Spencer Housden, Eastmont, 4:32; Semifinal: Evan Berdan, Wenatchee, pinned Boyer, 1:22; Consolation semifinal: Boyer pinned Daniel Machuca, Eisenhower, 4:14; Third-place match: Anthony Ramos, Grandview, pinned Boyer, 1:40
285 Deklin Graham (5-12)
Round 1: Vincent Goforth, Wenatchee, pinned Graham, 3:17; Consolation round 1: Graham pinned Oscar Zapien, Wapato, :53; Consolation round 2: Erik Martin, Selah, pinned Graham, 2:27
Kittitas results
126 Adrian Gallegos (7-6) fourth
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Gallegos pinned Peter Briley, Wenatchee, 3:37) ; Semifinal: Ryan Noel, Grandview, def. Gallegos, major decision, 9-0; Consolation semifinal: Gallegos pinned Karsten Bowles, Cascade (Leavenworth), 2:47; Third-place match: Leif Holmgren, Ellensburg, pinned Gallegos, 4:32
138 Jonathan Jones (14-2) second
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Jones pinned Elgin Negrete, Wenatchee, :52; Semifinal: Jones def, Teegen Stolen, Ellensburg, technical fall (3:51), 17-2; First-place match: Raul Sanchez III, Wapato, def. Jones, ultimate tiebreaker, 3-1
145 Jonathan Marin (10-6)
Round 1: Christian Macias, Wapato, def. Marin, 6-5; Consolation round 1: Keyston Hughes, Eastmont, def. Marin, injury default
145 Ronan Stewart (0-2)
Round 1: Samuel Gonzalez, Selah, pinned Stewart, 1:21; Consolation round 1: Brayden Lamb, Eastmont, pinned Stewart, 2:44
152 Jordan Martin (2-3) sixth
Round 1: Martin pinned Jonah Peake, Cascade (Leavenworth), 5:35; Quarterfinal: Josiah Skindzier, Kittitas, pinned Martin, :39; Consolation round 2: Bye; Consolation round 3: Martin def. Jeffry Palacios, Cascade (Leavenworth), injury default; Consolation semifinal: Luke Bayne, Ellensburg, pinned Martin, :38; Fifth-place match: Freddy Osorio, Grandview, pinned Martin, 4:30
152 Josiah Skindzier (13-3) second
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Skindzier pinned Jordan Martin, Kittitas, :39; Semifinal: Skindzier def. Tyler Vigansky, West Valley (Yakima), 6-4; First-place match: Trenton Miller, Wenatchee, def. Skindzier, 6-2
160 Brody Stewart (10-7) sixth
Round 1: Stewart pinned Logan Lamb, Wenatchee, 2:49; Quarterfinal: Daxton Dickson, Eastmont, pinned Stewart, :18; Consolation round 2: Stewart def. John Gutzwiler, Wenatchee, major decision, 14-2; Consolation round 3: Stewart pinned Frank Rosario, Cascade (Leavenworth), 4:45; Consolation semifinal: Jace Delarosa, Grandview, pinned Stewart, 2:45; Fifth-place match: Hayden Bendall, West Valley (Yakima), def. Stewart, 9-2
170 Simon Jones (10-8) fifth
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Finley Lorenz, Ellensburg, def. Jones, 12-6; Consolation round 2: Bye; Consolation round 3: Jones pinned Jacob Jaimez, Grandview, 3:00; Consolation semifinal: Randy Binner, Eastmont, def. Jones, 11-5; Fifth-place match: Jones pinned Oscar Valdivia, Wapato,1:47
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Omak 57, Kittitas 30
Friday in Omak
KIT – Aubree Knudson Brown 8; Elysa Nash 7; Reyse Phillips 6; Hope Harris 4; Sydney Bare 3; Rillee Huber 2; OMA (5-3) – Taya Graham 14; Halle Albert 12, Sedeaju Michel 11; Eryne Anderson 10; Alyssa Davis 7; Paris Marchand 3.
NEXT: Columbia Burbank (4-5 overall) at Kittitas (4-3), 6 p.m. Tuesday
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Omak 77, Kittitas 36
Friday in Omak
KIT 12 4 10 10 – 36
OMA 20 16 28 13 – 77
KIT – Josh Rosbach 12; Conner Coles 11; Nathan Varnum 7; Terry Huber 6. OMA (7-2) – Jovan Mercado 31; Blake Sam 10; Taegen Mullin 7; Xavier Devereaux 7; Kaiden Devereaux 5; Austin Gurnard 5; Saige Boyd 5; Genesi Arciniega 4; William Dick 2; Vance Reese 1.
NEXT: No. 3 Columbia Burbank (9-1 overall) at Kittitas (3-5), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
GIRLS’ WRESTLING
Ellensburg, Kittitas at 2022 Winter Cup
Thursday at Hanford High School in Richland
Team scores
1. Toppenish 211; 2. Moses Lake 186; 3. Sunnyside 137; 4. Richland 136; 5. Royal 135; 6. Kennewiick 124; 7. Grandview 99; 8. Walla Walla 93; T-9. Pasco, Rogers (Spokane) 86; 11. Hanford 82; 12. Warden 79; 13. Chiawana 73; 14. Quincy 66; 15. Prosser 57; 16. Wapato 55; 17. Granger 50.5; T-18. Ephrata, Newport, Okanogan 47; T-21. Eisenhower, Tonasket 42; 23. Naches Valley 41; 24. Ellensburg 38; 25. Mead 30; 26. Kamiakin 28; 27. Connell 13; 28. Cheney 10; 29. Kittitas 1; 30. Ferris, Mt. Spokane 0
Ellensburg results
130 Julianne Child (3-2) fourth
Round 1: Bye; Round 2: Child pinned Ashley Ramirez, Prosser, 1:11; Quarterfinal: Child pinned Ashley Cruz, Warden, 1:50; Semifinal: Michelle Acevedo, Quincy, pinned Child, 2:00; Third-place match: Vanessa Robles, Kennewick, pinned Child, 2:26
170 Sailor Walker (3-2) fourth
Round 1: Walker pinned Skylar Thornton, Rogers (Spokane), :29; Round 2: Walker pinned Jocelyn Velasco, Toppenish, 5:02; Quarterfinal: Walker pinned Damiana Garner, Wapato, :43; Semifinal: Erin Kremer, Richland, pinned Walker, 5:21; Third-place match: Viktoriya Dovhoruka, Rogers (Spokane), pinne Walker, 4:37
Kittitas results
105 Hailey Brown (1-2)
Round 1: Gabrielle Berger, Granger, def. Brown, technical fall (5:38), 16-0; Consolation round 1: Brown def. Aleksya Cardenas, Grandview, 14-8; Consolation round 2: Nyellie Martinez, Moses Lake, pinned Brown, :51
NEXT: Ellensburg at Davis Girls Invite, Jan. 14 at AC Davis High School in Yakima