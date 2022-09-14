The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School volleyball team could not contain Goldendale in its Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West home opener Tuesday.
The Timberwolves sealed their second sweep of the young season 25-12, 25-11, 25-10 and improved to 3-1 overall, 1-0 West.
Next for the Warriors (1-2, 0-1) is a contest at Kittitas (1-2), which beat Highland 3-1 Tuesday in Cowiche, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
WEST VALLEY 3, ELLENSBURG 1
Abby Harrell and the Ellensburg High School volleyball team avoided a sweep in the third set of their season opener Tuesday in Yakima, but the Class 4A Rams finished the Bulldogs 25-18, 25-20, 17-25, 25-21.
Harrell led with 20 kills, 13 digs and 11 perfect passes as Leah Drexler (18 digs and two aces), Lilly Button (17 assists and eight digs), Kacey Mayo (10 assists, nine digs and three aces), Parker Lyyski (five kills and four blocks) and Hazel Murphy (four kills and three blocks) kept Ellensburg (0-1 overall) close to West Valley (2-0) throughout.
Next for the Bulldogs is a contest at Class 1A Chelan (1-0), which swept Class 4A host Eastmont Sept. 6, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
KITTITAS 3, HIGHLAND 1
Courtney Patteson and the Kittitas Secondary School volleyball team picked up their first win of the fall at Highland Tuesday in Cowiche.
The Scotties took the first set before the Coyotes finished 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22.
Patteson led Kittitas (1-2 overall) with 15 digs, 13 kills and an ace as she split a block with Dixie Best (14 digs, three kills and an ace). Taylor Roberts (12 digs, five assists, a kill and an ace), Gabby Santos (13 assists, five kills and four digs), Paige Danielle (12 digs, six aces and a kill), Dakota Rivera (nine digs, three kills and two aces), Gilena Provaznik (nine digs, five kills, five aces, a block and an assist) and Carly Schaenherr (eight digs) kept Highland (0-1) on edge.
Next for Kittitas is a home game with Cle Elum-Roslyn (1-2, 0-1 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West), which fell in a sweep to visiting Goldendale Tuesday, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
COLUMBIA (BURBANK) 1, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 0
Tuesday in Burbank
NEXT: Granger (0-2 overall, 0-1 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at Cle Elum-Roslyn (1-2, 1-0), 6 p.m. Thursday