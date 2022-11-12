Sydney Dick, Ila Child, Emily Holt, Joslyn Rice, Lisel Keller, Ellianna Fredrickson and Macey Holloway tied Squalicum for 12th with 61 points at the WIAA Girls' Swimming Class 2A State Championships Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Macey Holloway and Joslyn Rice (front left and front right) and Ila Child and Emily Holt (back left and back right) receive their 400-yard freestyle relay medals at the WIAA Girls' Swimming Class 2A State Championships Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Emily Holt exchanges with Sydney Dick for the last leg of the 200-yard freestyle relay at the WIAA Girls' Swimming Class 2A State Championships Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
COURTESY OF CHEZLA MADSON
Emily Holt receives her 100-yard freestyle fifth-place medal at the WIAA Girls' Swimming Class 2A State Championships Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
COURTESY OF CHEZLA MADSON
COURTESY OF CHEZLA MADSON
Ila Child exchanges with Macey Holloway for the final leg of the WIAA Girls' Swimming Class 2A State Championships' 200-yard medley relay at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
COURTESY OF CHEZLA MADSON
