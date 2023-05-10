Kittitas baseball

Gabe Carlson leads off from third base against Selah's JV on April 25 at Kittitas Secondary School.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

On the strength of a 13-2 five-inning win against third-seeded Columbia (Burbank) on Tuesday in Class 2B District 5 Tournament quarterfinal, the Kittitas Secondary School baseball team enters a semifinal at River View in Finley at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Coyotes 11-8 overall and 3-2 in their last five games, will face a Panthers team (21-2) who blanked West No. 4 seed White Swan 10-0 Tuesday for their seventh win in a row.


