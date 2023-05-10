On the strength of a 13-2 five-inning win against third-seeded Columbia (Burbank) on Tuesday in Class 2B District 5 Tournament quarterfinal, the Kittitas Secondary School baseball team enters a semifinal at River View in Finley at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Coyotes 11-8 overall and 3-2 in their last five games, will face a Panthers team (21-2) who blanked West No. 4 seed White Swan 10-0 Tuesday for their seventh win in a row.
Kittitas or River View will play East No. 4 seede Warden or East runner-up Tri Cities Prep in the tournament final at 4 p.m. Saturday, from which both qualify for Class 2B state tournament game in the opening round May 20.
The Coyotes outhit Columbia 12-4 on Tuesday as they scored five runs in the second inning and five more in the fifth. Gabe Carlson batted 3-for-4, doubled, homered, scored twice and drove in six runs while Terry Huber (3-for-3) tripled, scored four times, drove in three, walked and stole a base.
Conner Coles struck out six through four innings for the win against three hits, two unearned runs and five walks. Carlson struck out one in the fifth against a hit and a walk.
Class 2B District 5 Tournament quarterfinals
Warden 7, Cle Elum-Roslyn 3
Tuesday in Cle Elum
NEXT: Class 2B District 5 Tournament consolation quarterfinals: West 3 Goldendale (13-8 overall) at West 1 Cle Elum-Roslyn (19-2), 4 p.m. Thursday
BOYS’ GOLF
Ellensburg at CWAC Boys’ Golf Pod 6
Tuesday at Lakeview Golf & Country Club in Soap Lake