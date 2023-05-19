The Kittitas Secondary School and Cle Elum-Roslyn softball teams found themselves in respective Class 2B District 5 semifinals and consolation quarterfinals on Friday at the Pasco Sporting Complex.
Repeat West champion Kittitas (14-7 overall) survived East four-seed River View (8-12) in a 13-8 home quarterfinal on Wednesday and was scheduled for a 2 p.m. semifinal with East runner-up Dayton/Waitsburg (6-9) on Friday.
West runner-up Cle Elum-Roslyn (14-7) fell 15-11 to East three-seed Tri-Cities Prep (7-7) in Cle Elum and drew West three-seed Granger (5-16) in a noon at noon Friday.
Against River View, Kittitas led 7-1 through four innings but trailed 8-7 after giving up seven runs in the top of the sixth. Addison Conley’s two-run, two-out triple, however, freed the fifth and sixth runs in the home half for a new lead and the final score.
Ava Both batted 3-4, doubled, scored twice and drove in three runs as Reyse Phillips (3-4) tripled and got home three times.
Natalie Cox (2-4) scored once and drove in a run while Rillee Huber and Shakina Miller both scored twice, and Elysa Nash drove in two runs and struck out nine.
In Cle Elum, Tri-Cities Prep led 10-0 midway through the third before the Warriors answered with a run in the home half, three in the fourth, one in the fifth and five in the sixth to cut the lead 12-10. The Jaguars finished, however, with three runs in the seventh to Cle Elum-Roslyn’s one.
Gwen Ellison batted 1-for-3, scored twice, drove in a run and stole a pair of bases for the Warriors as Sydney Dwinell (1-4) also got home twice.
TRACK AND FIELD
Cle Elum-Roslyn, Kittitas at EWAC District
Tuesday at Columbia High School in Burbank
Boys
Team scores
1. Kittitas 164.5; 2. Goldendale 139; 3. River View 102.5; 4. Cle Elum-Roslyn 54.5; 5. Columbia (Burbank) 45.5; 6. Walla Walla Valley 38.5; 7. Mabton 36; 8. Granger 25; 9. Highland 23; 10. Dayton-Waitsburg 14.5; 11. White Swan 11
Individual results (Top four in each event qualify for Class 1B, 2B, 1A State Championships May 25-27 at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima
100-meter dash
1. Anthuan Beltran, River View, 11.29; 2. Jonathan Marin, Kittitas, 11.33 PR; 3. Joe Ratkoviak, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 11.50; 4. Josh Rosbach, Kittitas, 11.54
200-meter dash
1. Anthuan Beltran, River View, 23.60; 2. Josh Rosbach, Kittitas, 23.91; 3. JJ Beiter, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 24.16; 4. Jonathan Marin, Kittitas, 24.76
400-meter dash
1. Brody Stewart, Kittitas, 55.21; 2. Jayden Connolly, Highland, 55.84; 3. Storey Woodbury, Goldendale, 56.34; 4. Travis Lyford, Walla Walla Valley, 57.55
800-meter run
1. Sean Henrikson, Goldendale, 2:09.04; 2. Jimmy Elwell, Goldendale, 2:10.25; 3. Orlando Isiordia, Granger, 2:12.13; 4. Edgar Sanchez, Kittitas, 2:15.14
1,600-meter run
1. Sean Henrikson, Goldendale, 4:56.73; 2. Andrew Soltero, Walla Walla Valley, 5:10.23; 3. Jordan Martin, Kittitas, 5:17.70 PR; 4. Brian Cortez, Mabton, 5:17.87
3,200-meter run
1. Jordan Martin, Kittitas, 11:30.78 PR; 2. Jake Emmans, Highland, 11:39.94; 3. Nathan Varnum, Kittitas, 11:41.93; 4. Orlando Isiordia, Granger, 11:43.59
110-meter hurdles
1. Raymond Holycross, Goldendale, 15.66; 2. Cody Brown, River View, 15.98; 3. Stephen Pittman, Goldendale, 16.37; 4. Ronan Stewart, Kittitas, 18.56 PR
300-meter hurdles
1. Raymond Holycross, Goldendale, 41.68; 2. Austin Eckhart, River View, 45.72; 3. Josiah Skindzier, Kittitas, 45.90; 4. Ronan Stewart, Kittitas, 46.26
4x100-meter relay
1. Kittitas (Doug Varnum, Josh Rosbach, Brendon Trudell, Jonathan Marin) 44.91; 2. Cle Elum-Roslyn (Mason Hilberg, JJ Beiter, Gavin Spencer, Joe Ratkoviak) 45.43; 3. River View 46.01; 4. Columbia (Burbank) 47.29
4x400-meter relay
1. Cle Elum-Roslyn (Eliot Verville, Jaxon Hayes, Allen Riste, JJ Beiter) 3:43.62; 2. Kittitas (Brody Stewart, Edgar Sanchez, Liam Peterson, Jonathan Marin) 3:43.77; 3. Goldendale 3:45.56; 4. Granger 3:47.63
Discus
1. Cody Brown, River View, 151-3; 2. Casen Doubravsky, Goldendale, 119-6; 3. Mac Williams, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 116-6; 4. Brendon Trudell, Kittitas, 115-7 PR
Javelin
1. Doug Varnum, Kittitas, 146-2; 2. Elijah Kinsey, Columbia (Burbank), 140-4; 3. Mac Williams, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 136-3.5; 4. Rudy Zavala, Mabton, 132-2
High jump
1. Owen Stickney, Kittitas, 5-8; 2. Josh Rosbach, Kittitas, 5-8; T-3. Kayden Tuck, Columbia (Burbank)/Kaiden-James Ellis, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 5-6
Pole vault
1. Josiah Skindzier, Kittitas, 12-6; 2. Stephen Pittman, Goldendale, 11-6; 3. Nathan Varnum, Kittitas, 11-0 PR; 4. Storey Woodbury, Goldendale, 10-0
Girls
Team scores
1. Walla Walla Valley 117.5; 2. River View 117; 3. Mabton 98; 4. Granger 87; 5. Cle Elum-Roslyn 65; 6. Highland 52.5; 7. White Swan 46; 8. Goldendale 35; T-9. Columbia (Burbank)/Kittitas 31; 11. Dayton-Waitsburg 8
Individual results (Top four in each event qualify for Class 1B, 2B, 1A State Championships May 25-27 at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima)
100-meter dash
1. Marina Jimenez, River View, 13; 2. Kayliana Blackmore, Kittitas, 13.47 PR; 3. Amy Moreno, Mabton, 13.54; 4. Agathi Sugarman, Highland, 13.54
400-meter dash
1. Gabrielle Berger, Granger, 1:07.64; 2. Jasmin Vasquez, Granger, 1:07.72; 3. Agathi Sugarman, Highland, 1:09.17; 4. Mia Vroman, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 1:09.58
100-meter hurdles
1. Aliyah Malone, River View, 16.56; 2. Makiah Stepper, Walla Walla Valley, 16.74; 3. Grace Weeda, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 18.43; 4. Charlotte Matulovich, Goldendale, 18.45
300-meter hurdles
1. Marlee Paget, Columbia (Burbank), 49.83; 2. Kienna Stepper, Walla Walla Valley, 51.46; 3. Aliyah Malone, River View, 52.15; 4. Grace Weeda, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 54.32
4x100-meter relay
1. River View, 53.28; 2. Paige Danielle, Kayliana Blackmore, Yari Solorzano, Courtney Patteson, Kittitas, 54.83; 3. Granger 54.86; 4. Mabton 55.65
4x400-meter relay
1. Granger 4:35.66; 2. Walla Walla Valley 4:48.47; 3. Jessica Copp, Miranda Barr, Grace Weeda, Mia Vroman, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 4:50.91; 4. Mabton 4:55.07
Discus
1. Ashleyn Reyna, Mabton, 86-11; 2. Alexis Lopez, River View, 85-11.5; 3. Maggie Wersland, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 82-1; 4. Bailey Holycross, Goldendale, 81-9
High jump
1. Aliyah Malone, River View, 5-2; 2. Gracie Glondo, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 5-0; 3. Kienna Stepper, Walla Walla Valley, 4-10; 4. Marina Jimenez, River View, 4-8
Pole vault
1. Makiah Stepper, Walla Walla Valley, 8-0; 2. Anna Ellis, Walla Walla Valley, 6-6; 3. Diana Govea, Highland, 6-6; 4. Aliya Kulm, Kittitas, 5-6 PR
Long jump
1. Gracie Glondo, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 15-9; 2. Marlee Paget, Columbia (Burbank), 15-3; 3. Makiah Stepper, Walla Walla Valley, 15-2.75; 4. Emma Olson, Goldendale, 14-10.5
Triple jump
1. Makiah Stepper, Walla Walla Valley, 33-5; 2. Kienna Stepper, Walla Walla Valley, 33-.5; 3. Gracie Glondo, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 32-1.5; 4. Emma Olson, Goldendale, 31-4
TENNIS
All-Central Washington Athletic Conference
Girls
Singles Player of the Year: Henleigh Elder, sr., East Valley; Doubles Team of the Year: Addison Mills, jr./Kacie Shannon, sr., Ephrata; Coach of the Year: Britney MacLeod, Ephrata; Sportsmanship: East Valley; Conference Champion: Ephrata (12-0)
Second Team Singles
Leah Lewis, jr., Ellensburg
Boys
Singles Player of the Year: Josh Mullings, so., Ephrata; Doubles Team of the Year: Dallas DeBlasio, sr./Ranne Meloy, sr., East Valley; Coach of the Year: Steve Elder, East Valley; Sportsmanship: Othello; Conference Champion: East Valley (12-0)
Honorable Mention Doubles
Konner Carlson, fr./Eli Lewis, sr., Ellensburg