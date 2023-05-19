Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Kittitas Secondary School and Cle Elum-Roslyn softball teams found themselves in respective Class 2B District 5 semifinals and consolation quarterfinals on Friday at the Pasco Sporting Complex.

Repeat West champion Kittitas (14-7 overall) survived East four-seed River View (8-12) in a 13-8 home quarterfinal on Wednesday and was scheduled for a 2 p.m. semifinal with East runner-up Dayton/Waitsburg (6-9) on Friday.


Tags

Recommended for you