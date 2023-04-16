The Kittitas Secondary School boys’ track and field team was the K-Valley Rally’s best for the second year in a row on Friday at Harding Field.
With 143 points, the Coyotes led Brewster (117) and Waterville (68) in their group of 15.
“It was an absolutely great day,” Kittitas coach Calah Kulm said. “As always, my athletes pushed themselves to their limits. They’re just these amazing people who work hard, ask questions and continue doing what it takes to improve. I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids. We had a lot of PRs, medals and, most importantly, a lot of happy and proud kids.”
Jonathan Marin won the boys’ 100-meter dash in 11.89 seconds, Josh Rosbach finished first in the 200 (24.19, PR), Nathan Varnum aced the 3,200 run (11:54.30), and Doug Varnum claimed the javelin (148 feet). Owen Stickney went first in the high jump (5-6) and the long jump (18-10), and Josiah Skindzier (11-6) took the pole vault.
Doug Varnum, Rosbach, Brendon Trudell and Marin also won the 4x100 relay (45.22).
On the girls’ side, the Coyotes (16) tied Soap Lake for 14th of 17 as Brewster (133) won for the second year in a row.
Paige Danielle, Kayliana Blackmore, Yari Solorzano and Courtney Patteson raced to second in the 4x100 (56.20) behind Brewster (55.47).
Next for the Coyotes is the six-team W. Scott Sexton Memorial EWAC East meet scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mabton Jr./Sr. High School.
Ellensburg at Pasco Invitational
Saturday at Edgar Brown Stadium
NEXT: Ellensburg at CWAC League Meet 2, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Ellensburg High School
SOFTBALL
Ellensburg 15, College Place 5 (5 innings)
Friday in Ellensburg
COL 0 1 0 4 0 x x – 5 4 3
ELL 1 2 7 2 3 x x – 15 10 0
PITCHING – COL: Kenadie Schreindl and Adrienne Berube; ELL: Sienna Pascoe (CG, 11 K) and Reagan Messner. BATTING – ELL: Reagan Messner 3-3, RBI, 2 BB; Sammi Johnston 2-4, 2B, RBI; Reagan Pernaa 1-2, 2 RBI; Sienna Pascoe 2-4, 2 RBI. COL: Kenadie Schreindl 2-3; Adrienne Berube 1-2, HR, 4 RBI.
Ellensburg 13, College Place 3
COL 0 1 1 0 0 1 x – 3 3 3
ELL 0 9 0 1 1 2 x – 13 13 1
PITCHING – COL: Rio Hayes and Adrienne Berube. ELL: Olivia Carlson (CG, 8 K) and Chante Leadercharge. BATTING – ELL: Reagan Messner 2-4, 2B, RBI; Hannah Krogstadt 2-4, 3B, RBI; Alexis Gillespie 2-3; Chante Leadercharge 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Lilly Button 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Olivia Carlson 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI. COL: Adrienne Berube 2-2, 3B; Payton Moore 1-3, 2B.
NEXT: No. 16 East Valley (7-4 overall, 5-1 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at Ellensburg (2-10, 0-4), DH, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
Kittitas 9, Cle Elum-Roslyn 4; Cle Elum-Roslyn 15, Kittitas 14
Saturday in Kittitas
NEXT: Class 1A No. 25 Nooksack Valley (4-5 overall through Saturday) at Kittitas (4-5, 1-1 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West), DH, 2 p.m. April 21, Central Washington University; Goldendale (0-11 through Saturday) at Cle Elum-Roslyn (3-5, 1-1), DH, 11 a.m. April 22
BASEBALL
Ellensburg 1, Ephrata 0; Ellensburg 10, Ephrata 2
Saturday in Ephrata
NEXT: Hazen (5-8 overall) at Ellensburg (10-4), 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jeff Greear Field, Rotary Park