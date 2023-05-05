The No. 23-ranked Kittitas Secondary School softball team’s win streak reached seven games with an 18-2 three-inning win against Class 1A Cashmere on Thursday in Kittitas.
Next for the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West-leading Coyotes (11-7 overall, 5-1 West), scoring to a 5.7-run average differential, is a 3 p.m. doubleheader on May 12 in White Swan (3-9, 2-2 through Thursday).
Kittitas 18, Cashmere 2 (3 innings)
Thursday in Kittitas
CAS 0 0 2 — 2 3 6
KIT 2 4 (12) — 19 14 0
BATTING — KIT: Rillee Huber 2-4, 2 3B, R, 5 RBI; Reyse Phillips 3-3, 4 R, 3 RBI; Elysa Nash 2-2, 2 R, 2 RBI; Natalie Cox 2-3, 3 R; LIlly Faubion 1-3, 2 R, RBI; Ava Both 3 R.
Kittitas 16, Tri Cities Prep 1 (4 innings)
Wednesday in Kittitas
TCP 0 0 1 0 — 1 1 6
KIT 6 1 4 5 — 16 9 2
BATTING — KIT: Rillee Huber 3-4, 2B, 4 R, 3 RBI; Aubree Knudson-Brown 2-3, 3 R, RBI; Reyse Phillips 1-3, 3 R; Shakina Miller 2-3, R, 2 RBI.
Kittitas 12, Tri-Cities Prep 6
Wednesday in Kittitas
TCP 0 0 0 1 2 3 0 — 6 2 3
KIT 1 3 0 1 2 5 x — 12 10 1
BATTING — KIT: Ava Both 3-4, 2B, 2-R HR, 3 R, 3 RBI; LIlly Faubion 3-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Aubree Knudson-Brown 1-1, R.
Cle Elum Roslyn 17, Liberty Bell 5; Cle Elum-Roslyn 17, Liberty Bell 0
Wednesday in Winthrop
NEXT: Granger (3-13 overall, 0-4 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference) at No. 13 Cle Elum-Roslyn (11-5, 5-1), DH, 3 p.m. Friday; Cle Elum-Roslyn at No. 15 Napavine (9-6 through Thursday), DH, 11 a.m. Saturday
BASEBALL
Cle Elum-Roslyn 8, Liberty Bell 1
Wednesday in Winthrop
CER 1 0 2 0 1 4 0 — 8 10 4
LBL 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 3 3
BATTING — CER: Caleb Bogart 2-4, 2 R, SB; Glen Franklin 2-3, 2 R, BB; Max Dearing 2-3, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB; Joel Kelly 1-2, 2 RBI, BB; Sam Dearing 1-3, R, BB; Clay Titus 2-4, 2 RBI; Tristan Bogart R, BB. PITCHING — CER: Caleb Bogart 7 IP, 3 H, R, 2 BB, 10 K.
Cle Elum-Roslyn 6, Liberty Bell 3
Wednesday in Winthrop
CER 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 — 6 3 5
LBL 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 — 3 3 5
BATTING — CER: Caleb Bogart RBI; Glen Franklin 1-4, 2 R, SB; Max Dearing 1-3, 3B, RBI, BB; Joel Kelly 1-3, 2B, RBI, BB; Sam Dearing R, SB; Clay Titus R, SB; Jake Anilionis R, BB, SB; Keegan Wilder R, BB. PITCHING — CER: Max Dearing 6.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 4 K; Glen Franklin .1 IP.
NEXT: Highland (2-13 overall, 0-8 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at No. 1 Cle Elum-Roslyn (17-1 overall, 6-0), 11 a.m. Saturday
Tri-Cities Prep 11, Kittitas 2
Wednesday in Kittitas
TCP 5 0 0 3 3 0 0 — 11 14 3
KIT 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2 7 3
BATTING — KIT: Conner Coles 2-3, R, BB, SB; Gabe Carlson 1-4; Hunter Smith 1-4, R, RBI; Eli Nash 1-2, BB; George Seubert 1-4; Tyce Bare 1-3, RBI, BB. PITCHING — KIT: Conner Coles (L) 4 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, BB, 2 K; George Seubert 3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.
Tri-Cities Prep 11, Kittitas 0
Wednesday in Kittitas
TCP 3 0 2 0 0 0 6 — 11 7 1
KIT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 5 6
BATTING — KIT: Terry Huber 1-3, 3B; Conner Coles 1-3, SB; Gabe Carlson 1-3, 3B; George Seubert 1-3; Brock Hutchinson 1-3. PITCHING — KIT: Eli Nash (L) 3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 BB, 3 K; Gabe Carlson 3 IP, H, BB, K; Terry Huber IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, K.
NEXT: Kittitas (10-9 overall, 5-3 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at Class 2B District 5 Tournament, May 9-13, TBA
TRACK AND FIELD
Ellensburg at CWAC League Meet 4
Thursday at Art Fiker Stadium in Prosser
Boys
Team scores
Ellensburg 107, Grandview 38; Ellensburg 74, Ephrata 71; Ellensburg 81.5, Prosser 63.5
100-meter dash: 1. Colton Magruder, Ellensburg, 11.28
400-meter dash: 1. Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 51.44 PR
110-meter hurdles: 1. Josh Boast, Ellensburg, 14.99
300-meter hurdles: 1. Josh Boast, Ellensburg, 39.20 PR
High jump: 1. James Hall, Ellensburg, 6-0 PR
Pole vault: 1. Adam Singer, Ellensburg, 12-6
Girls
Team scores
Ellensburg 115, Grandview 35; Ellensburg 113, Ellensburg 37; Ellensburg 88, Prosser 62
100-meter dash: 1. Carsyn Arlt, Ellensburg, 12.95
200-meter dash: 1. Carsyn Arlt, Ellensburg, 26.16
400-meter dash: 1. Brooke Seim, Ellensburg, 1:03.73
800-meter run: 1. Holly Fromherz, Ellensburg, 2:25.06
1,600-meter run: 1. Rylee Leishman, Ellensburg, 5:35.22
110-meter hurdles: 1. Yutong Liang, Ellensburg, 17.27 PR
4x100-meter relay: 1. Ellensburg (Sophia Wilson, Jocelyn Newschwander, Chelsea Cross, Carsyn Arl) 51.51
4x200-meter relay: 1. Ellensburg (Julieanne Child, Brooke Seim, Holly Fromherz, Carsyn Arlt) 1:51.18
4x400-meter relay: 1. Ellensburg (Kelby Savage, Sophia Wilson, Pearl Tomulty, Rylee Leishman) 4:37.86
High jump: 1. Sailor Walker, Ellensburg, 4-8
Pole vault: 1. Heidi Whitemarsh, Ellensburg, 9-0 PR
NEXT: Ellensburg at CWAC District Meet, noon May 13, Othello High School
Cle Elum-Roslyn, Kittitas at EWAC League Meet 3
Wednesday at Kittitas Secondary School
Boys
Team scores
Kittitas 119, Walla Walla Valley 16; Kittitas 105, Columbia (Burbank) 36; Kittitas 96, Cle Elum-Roslyn 36; Kittitas 114, Highland 25; Kittitas 120, White Swan 12; Cle Elum-Roslyn 82, Walla Walla Valley 32; Columbia (Burbank) 65, Cle Elum-Roslyn 61; Cle Elum-Roslyn 80, Highland 40; Cle Elum-Roslyn 80, White Swan 24
100-meter dash: 1. Josh Rosbach, Kittitas, 11.60 PR
200-meter dash: 1. Josh Rosbach, Kittitas, 23.42 PR
400-meter dash: 1. Brody Stewart, Kittitas, 55.11
800-meter run: 1. Edgar Sanchez, Kittitas, 2:17.91
110-meter hurdles: 1. Ronan Stewart, Kittitas, 18.89 PR
300-meter hurdles: 1. Ronan Stewart, Kittitas, 47.64 PR
4x100-meter relay: 1. Kittitas (Doug Varnum, Josh Rosbach, Brendon Trudell, Jonathan Martin) 44.84
4x400-meter relay: 1. Kittitas (Brody Stewart, Liam Peterson, Mylez Downey, Jonathan Marin) 3:50.21
Discus: 1. Mac Williams, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 114-5
Javelin: 1. Doug Varnum, Kittitas, 152-0
High jump: 1. Josh Rosbach, Kittitas, 6-0 PR
Pole vault: 1. Josiah Skindzier, Kittitas, 12-6
Long jump: 1. Jonathan Marin, Kittitas, 17-8
Girls
Team scores
Walla Walla Valley 76, Kittitas 29; Columbia (Burbank) 44, Kittitas 36; Cle Elum-Roslyn 70, Kittitas 25; Highland 72, Kittitas 38; White Swan 64, Kittitas 23; Walla Walla Valley 65, Cle Elum-Roslyn 61; Cle Elum-Roslyn 73, Columbia (Burbank) 36; Cle Elum-Roslyn 69, Highland 59; Cle Elum-Roslyn 66, White Swan 43
100-meter dash: 1. Gracie Glondo, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 13.83 PR
110-meter hurdles: 1. Grace Weeda, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 17.79 PR
Discus: 1. Maggie Wersland, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 77-6
Javelin: 1. Gracie Glondo, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 104-1
High jump: T-1. Gracie Glondo, Cle Elum-Roslyn/Kienna Stepper, Walla Walla Valley, 4-10
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at Vanderholm Memorial Invite, 3:30 p.m. Friday, David Neilsen Stadium, Royal City; Cle Elum-Roslyn, Kittitas at EWAC West Sub-Districts, 3:30 p.m. May 10, Granger High School
BOYS’ GOLF
Ellensburg at CWAC Boys’ Golf Pod 5
Tuesday at Yakima Valley Elks Golf & Country Club, Selah
Team scores
1. Ephrata 300; 2. Othello 335; 3. Grandview 352; 4. Ellensburg 354; 5. East Valley 360; 6. Selah 372; 7. Prosser 447
NEXT: Ellensburg vs. Chelan, Ephrata, Oak Harbor, Othello, Tumwater, West Valley (Yakima) at Boys’ Suncadia Invite, 9 a.m. May 8, Cle Elum
GIRLS’ GOLF
Ellensburg at CWAC Girls’ Golf Pod 5
Tuesday at Black Rock Creek Golf Course, Sunnyside
Team scores
1. Ephrata 419; 2. Selah 425; 3. East Valley 431; 4. Othello 442; 5. Grandview 506; 6. Prosser 513; 7. Ellensburg 626
NEXT: Ellensburg at CWAC Girls’ Golf Pod 6, 11 a.m. May 9 at Yakima Elks Golf & Country Club