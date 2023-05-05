Support Local Journalism


The No. 23-ranked Kittitas Secondary School softball team’s win streak reached seven games with an 18-2 three-inning win against Class 1A Cashmere on Thursday in Kittitas.

Next for the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West-leading Coyotes (11-7 overall, 5-1 West), scoring to a 5.7-run average differential, is a 3 p.m. doubleheader on May 12 in White Swan (3-9, 2-2 through Thursday).


