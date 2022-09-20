The Kittitas/Thorp football team is in a short week of preparation for its Eastern Washington Athletic Conference East-West contest at River View.
The Coyotes (1-2 overall) of the West enter their second crossover meeting in a row, this time scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in Finley, after falling 35-13 to returning East champion and Class 2B quarterfinalist Columbia Burbank (2-1) Friday at Kittitas Secondary School.
River View (3-0), which kept host Kittitas/Thorp from its first Class 2B state qualification since 2016 in a postseason crossover last fall, survived winless Northwest Christian (Colbert) 7-6 at home Sept. 15.
Kittitas/Thorp averages 27 points per game against 30 allowed to the Panthers’ 18-6.
River View senior quarterback Ajani Diaz-Fornos (5-foot-8, 155 pounds) has completed 28 of 47 passes for 376 yards, five touchdowns and an interception and rushed for 106 yards. Senior running back Miguel Farias (5-foot-9, 185) has taken 52 carries 329 yards for a score and made four catches for 48 yards and an end zone trip as junior wide receiver Cody Brown (6-foot-2, 175) has taken eight grabs 147 yards and reached pay dirt twice.
Farias also leads the defense at linebacker with 31 tackles, of which two were in the backfield.
In Kittitas/Thorp’s home game with Columbia, Josh Rosbach spun to escape a sack along the left sideline and threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Brendon Trudell that, with Jonathan Martin’s point after, put them ahead 7-0 with 4:55 left in the first quarter.
Columbia junior running back Elijah Kinney answered with a one-yard scoring dash at 3:24 and, though the two-point pass failed and Owen Stickney closed the frame with a sack, senior quarterback Michael Lenke’s 26-yard scoring connection and successful two-point try gave his side a 14-7 lead at 9:32 in the second.
Rosbach got loose with a 54-yard keeper up the middle, the extra point missed and Kittitas/Thorp trailed 14-13 with 8:04 to intermission, but Lenke struck again with a 13-yard pitch-and-catch at 5:33 in the third before he snuck into the end zone from a yard out at 1:08. Sophomore wide receiver Quincy Scott closed the evening with a 33-yard touchdown catch from Lenke with 5:27 left in the evening.
Columbia picked off Rosbach in the second and third, but Tommy Sheeley and Tyce Bare sacked Lenke on separate occasions and Brody Stewart intercepted Lenke in the end zone in the fourth.
CROSS COUNTRY
APPLE RIDGE RUN INVITE
Saturday at Apple Ridge Cross Country Course in Yakima
BOYS
Team scores
1. Pasco 49; 2. Selah 51; 3. Moses Lake 82; 4. Ephrata 89; 5. Lynden 97; 6. Kamiakin 122; 7. Walla Walla 173; 8. West Valley 187; 9. East Valley 214; 10. Ellensburg 245; 11. Kennewick 277; 12. AC Davis 387; 13. Othello 406; 13. Prosser 406; 15. Grandview 437; 16. Highland 490
3-Mile Course 1
1. Eric Swedin, Selah, 14:52; 63. Sean Riley, Ellensburg, 19:39; 96. Amare Thorn, Ellensburg, 21:09
3-Mile Course 2
1. Nicolas Spencer, Selah, 15:19; 2. Ezra Teeples, Kamiakin, 15:40; 3. Hayden Roberts, Ephrata, 16; 4. Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 16:28; 5. Noah Thomas, Kamiakin, 16:30; 14. Mac Steele, Ellensburg, 17:09; 15. Joseph Fromherz, Ellensburg, 17:16; 16. Brody Michael, Ellensburg, 17:23; 21. Jeremy Wallace, Ellensburg, 17:44; 33. Kaden Mattson, Ellensburg, 18:21; 38. Trevor Wolfenbarger, Ellensburg, 18:37; 43. Leif Holmgren, Ellensburg, 18:57; 48. David Hammond, Ellensburg, 19:12; 50. Nate Cortese, Ellensburg, 19:17; 55. Peter Hudson, Ellensburg, 19:25; 57. Luca Woods-Vallejo, Ellensburg, 19:31; 59. Dominic Scappini, Ellensburg, 19:37; 63. Caden Smith, Ellensburg, 19:55; 65. Alejandro Bautista-Limon, Ellensburg, 19:57; 66. Leo Baldovinos, Ellensburg, 19:57; 82. Asa Selby, Ellensburg, 20:55; 84. Daniel Quinn, Ellensburg, 21:07; 92. Jack Kennedy, Ellensburg, 21:28; 94. Pasquale Masuccio, Ellensburg, 21:29; 95. Wyatt Tucci, Ellensburg, 21:30; 97. Henrik Barlow, Ellensburg, 21:39; 98. Oswaldo Liberto-Contreras, Ellensburg, 21:42; 108. Everett Johnson, Ellensburg, 22:21; 109. Finn Szeliga, Ellensburg, 22:23; 110. Dylan Thomassen, Ellensburg, 22:23; 115. Johan Callendar-Bohman, Ellensburg, 22:42; 117. Blake Smith, Ellensburg, 23:17; 122. David Katzer, Ellensburg, 23:52; 126. Cody Nylund, Ellensburg, 24:11; 128. Colton Calaway, Ellensburg, 24:51; 130. Grayson Backlund, Ellensburg, 25:23; 132. Dustin Wall, Ellensburg, 26:41; 133. Taylor Wray, Ellensburg, 26:57; 138. Jamie Thomas, Ellensburg, 35:01
3-Mile Course 3
1. Hayden Malone, Ephrata, 16:26; 20. Jensen Rotter, Ellensburg, 18:57
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Moses Lake 33; 2. Kamiakin 41; 3. Ellensburg 47; 4. Selah 65; 5. Lynden 135; 6. Kennewick 142; 7. West Valley 145; 8. Ephrata 148; 9. Chiawana 173; 10. East Valley 184; 11. Walla Walla 207; 12. Pasco 218; 13. Prosser 223; 14. AC Davis 225; 15. Othello 243; 16. Highland 338
3-Mile Course 1
1. Camryn Holterhoff, Moses Lake, 18:46; 2. Sylvie Gephart, Moses Lake, 19:43; 3. Emma Beachy, Ellensburg, 20:07; 28. Gwyn Scoville, Ellensburg, 23:53; 29. Avrie Nemrow, Ellensburg, 24:03; 35. Esther Selby, Ellensburg, 25:08; 63. Natalie Johnson, Ellensburg, 32:34; 70. Riley Wilcox, Ellensburg, 38:28
3-Mile Course 2
1. Morgan Thompson, Kennewick, 19:22; 2. June Nemrow, Ellensburg, 19:28; 3. Alexis Feller, Moses Lake, 20:03; 6. Yutong Liang, Ellensburg, 20:43; 15. Eva Herion, Ellensburg, 21:48; 28. Grace Lester, Ellensburg, 23:25; 31. Briar Wilson, Ellensburg, 23:37; 32. Margaret Hudson, Ellensburg, 23:38; 35. Marianna Crosby, Ellensburg, 24:05; 37. Grace Gorman, Ellensburg, 24:13; 38. Vivian Hudson, Ellensburg, 24:16; 39. Heidi Whitemarsh, Ellensburg, 24:20; 40. Sky Weidenbach, Ellensburg, 24:21; 41. Eden Teasley, Ellensburg, 24:32; 42. Pearl Tomulty, Ellensburg, 24:35; 43. Keira Jester, Ellensburg, 24:58; 44. Sarah Merten, Ellensburg, 25:03; 47. Lydia Quinn, Ellensburg, 25:23; 48. Emily Ryder, Ellensburg, 25:37; 51. Rylee Whitemarsh, Ellensburg, 26:51; 52. Claire Clark, Ellensburg, 27; 53. Chloee Leishman, Ellensburg, 27:03; 54. Adelayde Schumaier, Ellensburg, 27:18; 55. Elsie Cziske, Ellensburg, 27:30; 58. Taigan Seamons, Ellensburg, 28:27; 60. Keera Leishman, Ellensburg, 29:06; 61. Chante Leadercharge, Ellensburg, 29:10; 62. Ezri Teasley, Ellensburg, 29:19; 63. Eliana Ray, Ellensburg, 29:26; 64. Sara Sterkel, Ellensburg, 29:50; 65. Kay Nolan, Ellensburg, 30:49
3-Mile Course 3
1. Holly Fromherz, Ellensburg, 19:28; 2. Emma Gis, Chiawana, 19:46; 3. Alexa Laughlin, Ephrata, 19:49; 7. Rylee Leishman, Ellensburg, 20:39
NEXT: Ellensburg at CWAC Preview, 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Lakeview Golf & Country Club, in Soap Lake
WENATCHEE XC INVITE
Saturday at Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee
Boys’ 5,000-meter varsity
1. Reid Headrick, Medical Lake, 15:46; 84. Tukker Matteson Johnson, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 20:31
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at Connell Invite, 11:45 a.m. Sept. 24
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Okanogan 1, Cle Elum-Roslyn 0
Saturday at Wenatchee High School
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn (2-3 overall, 2-0 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference) at Mabton (0-1-1, 0-0-1), 4 p.m. Tuesday
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Saturday at Miller Park in Prosser
Team scores
1. Ellensburg 56; Selah 52; 3. Grandview 17; 4. Prosser 13; 5. East Valley 12; 6. Naches 10; 7. Cle Elum-Roslyn 2
200-yard medley relay
1. Selah 2:07.51; 2. Grandview 2:11.84; 3. Ellensburg (Ila Child, Ellianna Fredrickson, Macey Holloway, Joslyn Rice) 2:14.32; 7. Ellensburg (Lisel Keller, Sofia Tomulty, Cheyenne Shewell, Sydney Dick) 2:22.63
200-yard freestyle
1. Izzy Vick, Selah, 2:20.10; 2. Ellianna Fredrickson, Ellensburg, 2:24.27; 3. Riley Goin, Selah, 2:24.60; 4. Sydney Dick, Ellensburg, 2:35.01; 8. Sam Mabbutt, 2:49.57
200-yard individual medley
1. Aubrey Sanchez, East Valley, 2:34; 2. Macey Holloway, Ellensburg, 2:44.64; 3. Ebony Mireles, Grandview, 2:47.60; 7. Cheyenne Shewell, Ellensburg, 3:03.42
50-yard freestyle
1. Emily Holt, Ellensburg, 27.44; 2. Joslyn Rice, Ellensburg, 28.72; 3. Elise Ozanich, Selah, 29.13; 5. Evelyn Schoos, Ellensburg, 29.75; 12. Maggie Wersland, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 32.89
100-yard butterfly
2. Faithe Miller, Prosser, 1:13.94; 3. Macey Holloway, Ellensburg, 1:16.17; 5. Cheyenne Shewell, Ellensburg, 1:30.82
100-yard freestyle
1. Izzy Vick, Selah, 57.84; 2. Lilli Koehne, Naches, 1:04.14; 3. Ila Child, Ellensburg, 1:04.42; 5. Lisel Keller, Ellensburg, 1:05.79; 7. Sydney Dick, Ellensburg, 1:10.85
500-yard freestyle
1. Aubrey Sanchez, East Valley, 6:14.84; 2. Elise Ozanich, Selah, 6:24.54; 3. Ellianna Fredrickson, Ellensburg, 6:34.55; 5. Sofia Tomulty, Ellensburg, 7:10.08; 7. Sam Mabbutt, Ellensburg, 7:51.70
200-yard freestyle relay
2. Ellensburg (Sydney Dick, Ila Child, Joslyn Rice, Emily Holt) 1:54.95; 3. Grandview 1:58.97; 7. Ellensburg (Endya Hollis, Cheyenne Shewell, Nicole Caveness, Evelyn Schoos) 2:14.70
100-yard backstroke
1. Lilli Kochne, Naches, 1:11.81; 2. Ila Child, Ellensburg, 1:17.76; 3. Lisel Keller, Ellensburg, 1:18.65; 4. Maggie Wersland, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 1:19.81; 5. Mayli Martinez, Prosser, 1:22.74
100-yard breaststroke
1. Jedida Alvarez, Grandview, 1:20.28; 2. Hannah Perkins, Prosser, 1:21.17; 3. Gabi Young, Selah, 1:23.32; 4. Emily Holt, Ellensburg, 1:23.73; 8. Joslyn Rice, Ellensburg, 1:32.23; 13. Sofia Tomulty, Ellensburg, 1:49.46
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Ellensburg (Macey Holloway, Lisel Keller, Ellianna Fredrickson, Emily Holt) 4:20.01; 2. Selah 4:32.55; 3. Grandview 4:32.59; 5. Endya Hollis, Sam Mabbutt, Sofia Tomulty, Evelyn Schoos, 5:00.66
“We had impressive swims with a mixed-up lineup and brought home a win,” Ellensburg coach Chezla Madson said. “I am looking forward to seeing this same energy next week when we see Selah and the returning state champs, Pullman.”
NEXT: Ellensburg vs. Selah, East Valley, Clarkston, Toppenish, 1 p.m. Saturday at Selah Aquatic Center