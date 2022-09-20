Support Local Journalism


The Kittitas/Thorp football team is in a short week of preparation for its Eastern Washington Athletic Conference East-West contest at River View.

The Coyotes (1-2 overall) of the West enter their second crossover meeting in a row, this time scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in Finley, after falling 35-13 to returning East champion and Class 2B quarterfinalist Columbia Burbank (2-1) Friday at Kittitas Secondary School.

