Molly Moffat, Jamison Philip and the Ellensburg High School girls’ soccer team got up and running after intermission in their home opener against Class 4A West Valley of Yakima Tuesday at the Central Washington University Recreation Sports Complex.

The Rams scored in the ninth minute before Moffat found the back of the net with Hailey Smith’s 57th-minute corner-kick assist, Philip nailed a penalty kick in the 74th, and Philip struck again with Kylie Clasen’s help in the 86th of a 3-1 win.

