The Ellensburg High School volleyball team has the opportunity to become reigning Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament champion Ephrata’s first loss.
The No. 15 Bulldogs (5-3 overall, 4-0 after a 25-23, 25-20, 16-25, 25-18 win Tuesday in Selah) are scheduled to host the seventh-ranked Tigers (8-0, 4-0) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Ephrata took two of three including the CWAC Tournament final from Ellensburg in 2021 as both reached the Class 2A consolation quarterfinals, and the Tigers have won all but four of their sets this fall.
The Bulldogs finished new No. 11 Selah (6-2, 4-1) on the road Tuesday, won their fifth game in their last six non-tournament tries, ended the Vikings’ five-game streak and entered a first-place tie with the Tigers.
Abby Harrell landed 19 kills, 18 digs and nine perfect passes, Leah Drexler hustled for 27 digs, 11 perfect passes and two of Ellensburg’s 10 aces, Lilly Button came away with 23 assists and four digs, and Kacey Mayo dealt 16 assists with seven digs and two aces.
Taylor Alder (nine digs, six perfect passes), Leah Lewis (seven digs, three kills and an ace), Parker Lyyski (six blocks, three aces and two kills), Hazel Murphy (six kills and a block) and Olivia Anderson (three kills and two blocks) helped Ellensburg to 85 digs, 47 kills, 41 assists and 12 blocks in all.
Cle Elum-Roslyn 3, Mabton 1
Tuesday in Mabton
“The Warriors had a hard-fought win tonight against Mabton,” Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Holly Fleshman said. “Senior Ady Maletzke led the team defensively with 27 digs and 14 serves. Senior Zoi Romig and sophomore Gwen Ellison also served well, earning 15 and 16 serves. Ellison dominated the net, earning 15 points offensively. Senior Summer Isotalo earned five kills on the night, and Zoi Romig had six. Sophomore Nicole Johnson had 13 assists on the night and served consistently with 11 successful serves. Sophomore Doris Simpson had 11 assists and 16 successful serves. As a team, we showed a lot of heart, coming back from a first-set loss and being down at the start of the second set. The Warrior fight was commendable.”
NEXT: No. 25 Cle Elum-Roslyn (5-3 overall, 4-2 EWAC West) at No. 6 Goldendale (8-1, 6-0 after a home sweep of Highland Tuesday), 6:30 p.m. Thursday
No. 13 Lind-Ritzville 3, Kittitas 0
Tuesday in Ritzville
NEXT: Highland (1-6 overall, 1-5 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at Kittitas (1-8, 0-5), 6:30 p.m. Thursday