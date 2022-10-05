EHS volleyball

Senior libero Leah Drexler and the Ellensburg High School volleyball team are tied with Ephrata atop the Central Washington Athletic Conference before the Tigers visit Thursday.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

The Ellensburg High School volleyball team has the opportunity to become reigning Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament champion Ephrata’s first loss.

The No. 15 Bulldogs (5-3 overall, 4-0 after a 25-23, 25-20, 16-25, 25-18 win Tuesday in Selah) are scheduled to host the seventh-ranked Tigers (8-0, 4-0) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

