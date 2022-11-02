The Central Washington Athletic Conference champion Ellensburg High School volleyball team has a senior night regular-season finale with Othello Thursday before it hosts a CWAC Tournament semifinal Saturday.
The No. 5 Bulldogs (12-3 overall, 11-0 CWAC), ranked behind reigning Class 2A champion Columbia River (16-0), Burlington-Edison (15-2), Lynden (15-2) and Washington (14-2), can complete their sixth season sweep as Othello (8-7, 5-6) comes to town for a 6:30 p.m. first serve.
Ellensburg swept the Huskies on the road in the first meeting Oct. 11, and will see the 5 Grandview/4 Othello quarterfinal winner in a 7 p.m. CWAC semifinal Saturday, from which the victor reaches the Nov. 10 final.
In the meantime, the Bulldogs won 3-2 (23-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 15-11) at 18th-ranked Ephrata Tuesday.
Abby Harrell led with 25 kills, 20 digs, seven perfect passes, 31 digs and five blocks, and Alana Marrs (nine kills, four blocks, six digs), Sailor Walker (two blocks), Hazel Murphy (nine kills, five digs), Parker Lyyski (seven kills, four blocks), Leah Drexler (six aces, seven perfect passes, 32 digs, six assists), Lilly Button (24 assists, 23 digs), Kacey Mayo (14 assists, 10 digs), Taylor Alder (10 perfect passes, 17 digs) and Leah Lewis (five aces, eight digs) followed up on their Oct. 6 home sweep of the Tigers.
Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament
Quarterfinals
Walla Walla Valley Academy 3 (25-10, 25-23, 25-9), Cle Elum-Roslyn 0
Tuesday in College Place
NEXT: Warden (10-7 overall) at Cle Elum-Roslyn (10-7), 7 p.m. Wednesday at Columbia High (MS Gym) in Burbank
Loser out, winner to 5 p.m. consolation semifinal Thursday at Columbia High (HS Gym)
FOOTBALL
The Ellensburg High School football team is headed for a Central Washington Athletic Conference/Greater Spokane League crossover regular-season finale Saturday at Gonzaga Preparatory School in Spokane.
The Bulldogs (4-5 overall, 3-3), fifth in the CWAC, are scheduled to see Rogers of Spokane (3-6, 2-4), fifth in the GSL, in a 3 p.m. kickoff.
Ellensburg, scoring 17 points to 27 allowed per game, can win its second in its last three outings while the Pirates, outscored 33-25 per contest, can win their third in their last four.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Ellensburg, Cle Elum-Roslyn at District 5, 6, 7, 8 Championships
Saturday at Pullman High School
Ellensburg’s qualifiers for Class 2A State Championships Nov. 10-12 at King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way:
200 medley relay (Lisel Keller, Ellianna Fredrickson, Macey Holloway, Ila Child)
200 freestyle relay (Joslyn Rice, Ellianna Fredrickson, Sydney Dick, Emily Holt)
400 freestyle relay (Macey Holloway, Joslyn Rice, Ila Child, Emily Holt)
50 and 100 freestyle Emily Holt
200-yard medley relay
1. Pullman 1:54.33; 2 Selah 2:00.76; 3. Ellensburg 2:09.94 (Keller, Lisel; Fredrickson, Ellianna; Holloway, Macey; Child, Ila)
200-yard freestyle
1. Dinnen, Brigid, East Valley (Spokane), 1:55.69; 5. Fredrickson, Ellianna, Ellensburg, 2:17.80; 6. Rice, Joslyn, Ellensburg, 2:21.45; 7. Dick, Sydney, Ellensburg, 2:26.17; 9. Tomulty, Sofia, Ellensburg, 2:25.84
200-yard individual medley
1. Myers, Bree, Pullman, 2:16.66; 4. Holloway, Macey, Ellensburg, 2:33.33; 11. Shewell, Cheyenne, Ellensburg, 2:48.73
50-yard freestyle
1. Vick, Isabella, Selah, 24.90; 2. Holt, Emily, Ellensburg, 26.42; 3. Dougherty, Makayla, Clarkston, 26.46; 6. Child, Ila, Ellensburg, 28.02; 10 Dick, Sydney, Ellensburg, 28.94
100-yard butterfly
1. Peng, Nelia, Pullman, 1:01.48; 7. Holloway, Macey, Ellensburg, 1:13.77
100-yard freestyle
1. Vick, Isabella, Selah, 56.51; 2. Holt, Emily, Ellensburg, 57.79; 3. Mix, Meghan, Medical Lake, 59.38; 6. Rice, Joslyn, Ellensburg, 1:02.42; 10. Keller, Lisel, Ellensburg, 1:03.95; 11. Schoos, Evelyn, Ellensburg, 1:04.83
500-yard freestyle
1. Edge, Poppy, Pullman, 5:29.08; 6. Fredrickson, Ellianna, Ellensburg, 6:15.96; 8. Shewell, Cheyenne, Ellensburg, 6:51.88; 9. Tomulty, Sofia, Ellensburg, 6:41.75; 10. Mabbutt, Samantha, Ellensburg, 7:06.79
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Pullman, 1:44.48; 2. Selah 1:50.11; 3. Ellensburg 1:53.41 (Rice, Joslyn; Fredrickson, Ellianna; Dick, Sydney; Holt, Emily)
100-yard backstroke
1 Dinnen, Brigid, East Valley (Spokane), 58.84; 6. Child, Ila, Ellensburg, 1:12.03; 8. Keller, Lisel, Ellensburg, 1:13.37; 11. Wersland, Maggie, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 1:17.73
100-yard breaststroke
1. Thomas, Codi, Pullman, 1:14.53; 14. Caveness, Nicole, Ellensburg, 1:46.62; 15. Hollis, Endya, Ellensburg, 1:54.25
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Ellensburg 4:04.98 (Holloway, Macey; Rice, Joslyn; Child, Ila; Holt, Emily); 2. Pullman 4:12.31; 3. Selah 4:17.79
Team scores
1. Pullman 441; 2. Selah 345; 3. Ellensburg 334; 4. Prosser 137.5; 5. Grandview 135; 6. Cashmere 115; 7. East Valley (Yakima) 108.5; 8. Clarkston 87; 9. Toppenish 66; 10. East Valley (Spokane) 40; 11. Medical Lake 32; 12. Naches Valley 30; 13. Leavenworth 26; Cle Elum-Roslyn 6