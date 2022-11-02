EHS volleyball

Abby Harrell (10), Lilly Button (6), Leah Drexler (8), Taylor Alder (4) and the Ellensburg High School volleyball team can finish the Central Washington Athletic Conference regular season unbeaten against Othello Thursday.

The Central Washington Athletic Conference champion Ellensburg High School volleyball team has a senior night regular-season finale with Othello Thursday before it hosts a CWAC Tournament semifinal Saturday.

The No. 5 Bulldogs (12-3 overall, 11-0 CWAC), ranked behind reigning Class 2A champion Columbia River (16-0), Burlington-Edison (15-2), Lynden (15-2) and Washington (14-2), can complete their sixth season sweep as Othello (8-7, 5-6) comes to town for a 6:30 p.m. first serve.


