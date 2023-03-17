With Cole Sullivan’s three goals against Cascade (Leavenworth) on Thursday at Central Washington University's Recreation Sports Complex, the Ellensburg High School boys’ soccer team is in the win column.
Sullivan scored his goals in the 37th, 45th and 69th minutes. The senior forward answered the Kodiaks’ 19th-minute strike with a header, then sent a goal line skimmer from the left that curved into the back of the net.
Sullivan completed the hat trick in the middle of the goal area with the assistance of a cross from the right.
Cascade (0-1 overall) scored in the final two minutes but with 1:30 on the referee’s watch, could not find the equalizer on a corner kick from the left.
Next for the Bulldogs (1-1-1) is their Central Washington Athletic Conference opener at Selah (1-0-1), scheduled for noon Saturday.
Wenatchee 10, Ellensburg 4
WEN 0 2 2 2 2 2 0 — 10 9 0
ELL 1 0 0 0 2 1 0 — 4 7 4
BATTING — WEN: Ava Brownlee 3-4, 2B, RBI; Rhayn Smith 2-4, 2B, RBI. ELL — Sammi Johnston 2-3, 2B, RBI; Alexis Gillespie 2-4, RBI; Lilly Button 1-2, RBI, BB. PITCHING: WEN — Erin Waligorski (CG, 9 K) and Autumn Sutherland; ELL — Sienna Pascoe, Aliya Ayling (5) and Reagan Messner.
Wenatchee 12, Ellensburg 10 (4 innings)
BATTING — WEN: Erin Waligorski 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI; Rhayn Smith 2-3, 2 RBI; Autumn Sutherland 2-3, 2B. ELL: Alexus Bosancu 2-3, 2 RBI; Lilly Button 1-1, RBI, 2 BB; Reagan Pernaa 1-3, 2B, RBI. PITCHING — WEN: Lily Staat, Waligorski (4) and Sutherland. ELL: Olivia Carlson and Chante Leadercharge.
NEXT: Ellensburg (0-2 overall) vs. Yelm, 5 p.m. Friday at Bellevue College; vs. Port Angeles, 9 a.m. Saturday at Bellevue College
Kittitas 12, Sunnyside Christian 2 (6 innings)
KIT 4 0 0 0 4 4 – 12 13 4
BATTING — KIT: Elysa Nash 2-4, HR, 2 R; Rillee Huber 2-4, 2 R, RBI, 2B, 3B; Shakina Miller 2-3, 2 R, 2B, RBI; Reyse Phillips 3 R. PITCHING — KIT: Elysa Nash (10 K) and Shakina Miller.
NEXT: Kittitas (1-0 overall) at Cascade (Leavenworth), 3 p.m. March 23, Rich Rice Memorial Field in Dryden
Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. Naches Valley
Thursday at Yakima Tennis Club
Luke Chafin, CER, def. Luke Stevens 6-1, 6-1
Colin O’Cain/Ezra Peterson, CER, def. Jacob Anderson/Nathan Beauchene 6-2, 6-4
Maddie Casto, CER, def. Sarah Bussey 6-3, 7-5; Gavyn Osborn, NV, def. Jadison Wallick 6-2, 7-6 (tie break)
Cambria Wright/Lexi Harris, NV, def. Sadie Melhorn/Lola Favero 6-4, 6-2; Bella Rowe/Maddy Jewett, NV, def. Ruby Anderson/Ruby Deline 6-2, 6-0; Kari Anderson/Riley Tax, CER, def. Elle Decicco/Teagan Roger 5-7, 6-0, 6-3
“Great first match by our Warriors, taking the win for their first match of the season despite only having two days on courts before our first match,” Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Mitchell Bell said. “Luke Chafin is bringing his ‘A’ game this season and took home two straight sets! Ezra and Colin, who just started playing doubles together two days ago, pulled out the win! Maddie battled hard and took two straight sets! Riley Tax and Kari, having only just started this season, battled hard and won in 3 sets.”
Kittitas 11, Sunnyside Christian 5
KIT 0 4 0 1 5 0 1 – 11 11 3
SSC 2 0 0 2 1 0 0 – 5 6 5
BATTING — KIT: George Seubert R, BB; Gabe Carlson 3-6, 2B, 3B, 3 R, 3 RBI, SB; Terry Huber 3-4, R, 2 RBI, SB; Jet Tamez R, RBI, BB; Eli Nash 2-5, 2 R, SB; Tyce Bare 1-3, RBI; Brock Hutchinson R, 3 BB; Bryce Coles 1-3, R, 2 RBI, BB; Brock Davis BB; Keith Taylor BB; J.T. Boitano 1-3, R, RBI. PITCHING — KIT: Nash 2.1 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Seubert 1.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, BB; Carlson (W) 3 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 2 BB, 3 K.
NEXT: Kittitas (1-0 overall) vs. Sunnyside Christian (0-1), 6 p.m. Friday, Yakima County Stadium; White Swan at Kittitas, DH, 11 a.m. March 25.