With Cole Sullivan’s three goals against Cascade (Leavenworth) on Thursday at Central Washington University's Recreation Sports Complex, the Ellensburg High School boys’ soccer team is in the win column.

Sullivan scored his goals in the 37th, 45th and 69th minutes. The senior forward answered the Kodiaks’ 19th-minute strike with a header, then sent a goal line skimmer from the left that curved into the back of the net.


