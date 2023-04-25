The Cle Elum-Roslyn baseball team, ranked No. 1 in the Class 2B state poll, won its 12th and 13th straight games on Satruday, defeating Goldendale 2-0 and 11-1.
The Warriors (13-1 overall, 4-0 West), are off next to White Swan (9-4-1, 2-2 through April 24) for a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29.
In the early game with Goldendale (9-6, 2-2), the Warriors scored once in the first inning and again in the fifth, sealing their fifth shutout as Glen Franklin (1-for-3) and Max Dearing (2-for-3) both walked and later scored. Joel Kelly (1-for-3) tripled with one RBI.
Caleb Bogart pitched 6.1 innings and struck out 10 for the win against two hits and three walks. Franklin closed the seventh as he walked one and struck out two.
In the six-inning afternoon rematch, the Warriors scored four runs in the first and five in the fourth. Sam Dearing (2-for-3) doubled twice, scored, drove in four runs and stole a base as Max Dearing (1-for-4) scored and drove in three. Bogart went 2-for-3 with a double, scored three times, walked and stole a base.
Max Dearing pitched six innings, striking out 10 for the win against a hit, an earned run and two walks.
Ellensburg 10, Prosser 0; Ellensburg 16, Prosser 0Saturday at Jeff Greear Field, Rotary Park, Ellensburg
NEXT: Ellensburg (12-5 overall, ranked 10th in Class 2A) at Liberty (11-4 through April 21, Class 3A No. 13), 4:30 p.m Tuesday in Issaquah
Kittitas 22, Highland 1 (5 innings)Friday in Cowiche
KIT (16) 0 4 0 2 — 22 21 2
HIG 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 2 0
BATTING — KIT: Terry Huber 1-3, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI, BB, 2 SB; Conner Coles 1-2, 2 R, RBI, BB, 2 SB; Tyce Bare 1-3, R, RBI; Gabe Carlson R, RBI, BB; Bryce Coles 1-3, 2B, R, RBI; Hunter Smith 2 R, 2 BB, 2 SB; Keith Taylor 1-2, R; Eli Nash 3-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, SB; Davonte Barker 1-1, R; George Seubert 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB; Jose Zepeda 1-2, RBI; JT Boitano 1-1, 2 R, RBI; Brock Davis 3-3; Brock Hutchinson 3-4, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI; Jared Johnson 2-4, 2B, R, RBI, BB. PITCHING — KIT: Eli Nash (W) 5 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 12 K.
Kittitas 15, Highland 0 (4 innings)Friday in Cowiche
KIT 6 4 2 3 — 15 11 0
HIG 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 3
BATTING — KIT: George Seubert 1-3, 2 R, BB; Brock Hutchinson 2-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI, SB; Eli Nash 3-4, 2B, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Hunter Smith 1-2, R, 2 RBI, BB, 2 SB; JT Boitano 2 R, 2 BB, SB; Jet Tamez 2-2, 3 R, RBI, BB, 2 SB; Tyce Bare R, RBI; Bryce Coles 1-3, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Keith Taylor 1-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI. PITCHING — KIT: Hunter Smith (W) 4 IP, BB, 4 K.
NEXT: Class 2A No. 1 Selah (14-2 overall) at Class 2B No. 21 Kittitas (8-6), 4 p.m. Tuesday
SOFTBALLKittitas 18, Granger 3 (5 innings)Saturday in Granger
KIT 2 9 3 1 3 — 18 12 1
GRA 3 0 0 0 0 — 3 2 4
PITCHING — KIT: Reyse Phillips and Shakina Miller. BATTING — KIT: Elysa Nash 1-2, 4 R, solo HR; Rillee Huber 2-5, 2B, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI. Shakina Miller 3-5, 2 R, 3 RBI.
Kittitas 24, Granger 3 (3 innings)Saturday in Granger
KIT 10 8 6 — 24 16 1
GRA 3 0 0 — 3 3 2
PITCHING — KIT: Reyse Phillips and Shakina Miller. BATTING — KIT: Elysa Nash 2-3, 4 R, 4 RBI; Reyse Phillips 3-4, 3 R, 4 RBI; Mya Kraft 4-4, 3 R, 2 RBI; Rillee Huber 2-2, 2B, 4 R, RBI.
Nooksack Valley 17, Kittitas 16Friday in Kittitas
NV 3 0 1 (11) 0 2 0 — 17 16 5
KIT 2 4 4 1 2 3 0 — 16 17 8
PITCHING — NV: Payton Bartl, Kestyn Wagter (3), Cace Rogers (6), Kestyn Wagter (6) and Alayna Dykstra. KIT: Elysa Nash and Shakina Miller. BATTING — KIT: Rillee Huber 3-5, 2B, 3 R. Elysa Nash 1-3, 4 R, 2-R HR; Addison Conley 2-4, 4 R, RBI; Natalie Cox 4-5, 4 RBI; Ava Both 2-3, 2B, R, RBI.
Nooksack Valley 25, Kittitas 9 (4 innings)Friday in Kittitas
NV 4 6 9 6 — 25 16 1
KIT 7 0 0 2 — 9 11 9
PITCHING — NV: Kestyn Wagter and Alayna Dykstra; KIT: Rillee Huber and Shakina Miller. BATTING — KIT: Elysa Nash 2-2, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Rillee Huber 3-3, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI. Carli Gay 2-2, R, RBI. Natalie Cox 1-2, 2 RBI.
NEXT: Goldendale (0-14, overall, 0-2 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at Kittitas (6-7, 3-1), DH, 11 a.m. April 29
Cle Elum-Roslyn 19, Goldendale 4; Cle Elum-Roslyn 16, Goldendale 5Saturday in Cle Elum
NEXT: Class 1A No. 16 Zillah (8-4 overall) at Class 2B No. 20 Cle Elum-Roslyn (5-5), DH, 3 p.m. Tuesday
BOYS’ SOCCEREast Valley 3, Ellensburg 0Saturday at Earl Barden Stadium, Yakima
NEXT: Grandview (6-7 overall, 5-5 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at No. 19 Ellensburg (8-5-1, 6-4), 4 p.m. Tuesday