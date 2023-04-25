CER Kittitas baseball

Cle Elum-Roslyn High School’s Tristan Bogart (1) and Joel Kelly celebrate on April 15 in Kittitas.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

The Cle Elum-Roslyn baseball team, ranked No. 1 in the Class 2B state poll, won its 12th and 13th straight games on Satruday, defeating Goldendale 2-0 and 11-1.

The Warriors (13-1 overall, 4-0 West), are off next to White Swan (9-4-1, 2-2 through April 24) for a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29.


