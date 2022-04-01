Support Local Journalism


Bella Estey and Leah Lewis led Ellensburg High School tennis in Central Washington Athletic Conference action against East Valley Wednesday at East Valley Elementary in Yakima.

The senior and sophomore girls' No. 2 doubles pair won 6-2, 6-4, but the Red Devil girls and boys took the afternoon 4-1 and 5-0, respectively.

Next for the Bulldogs are home matches against Ephrata scheduled for 10 a.m. April 9 at Central Washington University.

ELLENSBURG AT EAST VALLEY

Tuesday at East Valley Middle School in Yakima

GIRLS

East Valley 4. Ellensburg 1

Singles

No. 1: Kendall Steele L 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 Yara Zavalska L 6-4, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Chloe Hannahs/Lilly Hammond L 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 Bella Estey/Leah Lewis W 6-2, 6-4; No. 3 Nova Ross/Layla Wilson L 6-2, 7-5

BOYS

East Valley 5, Ellensburg 0

Singles

No. 1: Sam Altman-Coe L 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 Konner Carlson L 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Cody Holdeman/Curtis Smithgall L 6-4, 6-1; No. 2 Eli Lewis/Elijah Ihrke L 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Boston Hegge/Cooper Bell L 6-0, 6-1

CLE ELUM-ROSLYN AT GOLDENDALE

Tuesday

BOYS

Goldendale 2, Cle Elum-Roslyn 1

Singles

No. 1 Luke Chafin, CER, def. Max Christensen 4-6, 7-5, 6-2; No. 2 Rogen Bothamley, G, def. Ezra Peterson 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Kyden Blunt/Sam McCandless, G, def. Colin O’Cain/Jett Favero 6-2, 6-2

GIRLS

Cle Elum-Roslyn 3, Goldendale 2

Singles

No. 1 Gwen Gilliam, G, def. Amanda Board 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Maddie Casto, CER, def. Jeslyn Berry 6-6 tie/7-3, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1 Taylor Beam/Lizzy Hedges, G, def. Sadie Melhorn/Lola Favero 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Jessica Korich/Ruby Anderson, CER, def. Jewlia Siglin/Logan Armstrong 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 Avalon DeWitt/Naroa Mendibil Batiz, CER, def. Frankie Shawstraw/Angelina Owen 6-0, 6-0

NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at Toppenish, 4 p.m. April 12

