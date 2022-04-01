Subscribe
Bella Estey and Leah Lewis led Ellensburg High School tennis in Central Washington Athletic Conference action against East Valley Wednesday at East Valley Elementary in Yakima.
The senior and sophomore girls' No. 2 doubles pair won 6-2, 6-4, but the Red Devil girls and boys took the afternoon 4-1 and 5-0, respectively.
Next for the Bulldogs are home matches against Ephrata scheduled for 10 a.m. April 9 at Central Washington University.
ELLENSBURG AT EAST VALLEY
Tuesday at East Valley Middle School in Yakima
GIRLS
East Valley 4. Ellensburg 1
Singles
No. 1: Kendall Steele L 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 Yara Zavalska L 6-4, 6-2
Doubles
No. 1: Chloe Hannahs/Lilly Hammond L 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 Bella Estey/Leah Lewis W 6-2, 6-4; No. 3 Nova Ross/Layla Wilson L 6-2, 7-5
BOYS
East Valley 5, Ellensburg 0
No. 1: Sam Altman-Coe L 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 Konner Carlson L 6-1, 6-2
No. 1: Cody Holdeman/Curtis Smithgall L 6-4, 6-1; No. 2 Eli Lewis/Elijah Ihrke L 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Boston Hegge/Cooper Bell L 6-0, 6-1
CLE ELUM-ROSLYN AT GOLDENDALE
Tuesday
Goldendale 2, Cle Elum-Roslyn 1
No. 1 Luke Chafin, CER, def. Max Christensen 4-6, 7-5, 6-2; No. 2 Rogen Bothamley, G, def. Ezra Peterson 6-2, 6-1
No. 1 Kyden Blunt/Sam McCandless, G, def. Colin O’Cain/Jett Favero 6-2, 6-2
Cle Elum-Roslyn 3, Goldendale 2
No. 1 Gwen Gilliam, G, def. Amanda Board 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Maddie Casto, CER, def. Jeslyn Berry 6-6 tie/7-3, 6-4
No. 1 Taylor Beam/Lizzy Hedges, G, def. Sadie Melhorn/Lola Favero 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Jessica Korich/Ruby Anderson, CER, def. Jewlia Siglin/Logan Armstrong 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 Avalon DeWitt/Naroa Mendibil Batiz, CER, def. Frankie Shawstraw/Angelina Owen 6-0, 6-0
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at Toppenish, 4 p.m. April 12
