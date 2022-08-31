There’s no rest for the winners, and Ellensburg High School volleyball doesn’t quit.
With a six-day, 12-practice, 30-hour week that began Aug. 22, the Bulldogs pursue their eighth state appearance since 2014 and their 19th since 1979.
Ellensburg took second to Ephrata in the CWAC Tournament and, like the Tigers, reached the Class 2A consolation quarterfinals in 2021.
Abby Harrell, a senior outside hitter twice a CWAC Offensive Player of the Year and All-State pick verbally committed to NCAA Division I Villanova, is back with all-conference teammates in senior middle blocker Parker Lyyski, senior libero Leah Drexler, junior middle blocker Kacey Mayo and sophomore middle blocker Alana Marrs.
“I’m super excited for the season,” Harrell said. “Obviously we’re kind of starting super heavy, which is awesome, and that means this week we’re all going to be so much stronger and just more together as a team, and we’re looking forward to that. I think we’re all excited just to get on the court and start competing and put everything that we’ve been working on the whole week into practice.”
Ephrata projects to return all-state junior middle blocker Addison Mills, all-CWAC seniors in middle blocker Kyndal Hines and libero Halee Moore with the conference's Coach of the Year Britney MacLeod in search of their first state title.
“We have a lot of seniors this year, and I’m really excited because we’re going to be a really competitive team this year,” Lyyski said. “We have a lot of chemistry with each other and we’re really close with everyone. We had scrimmages where we played against other schools, so that was also really good for our team to prepare for the season and get to know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”
The Bulldogs are scheduled for six regular-season home games as they open Sept. 13 at Class 4A fourth-place West Valley and begin conference play Sept. 20 at East Valley, both in Yakima. They won’t play before the K-9 Unit Student Section until Prosser visits Sept. 27.
“We’re on the road a lot this season,” said Ellensburg coach Jesse Stueckle, who begins his third year. “That’s just the way it worked out: We have some home-and-aways, so we have some exciting games. We play West Valley in West Valley, we play Chelan who’s the returning state champion in Chelan, and we’re going to Burlington and Anacortes to play them at their place in a doubleheader on Friday and Saturday night, so it’s a night trip for us. We’re going to return to the Burlington Tournament with most of the Class 2A competition state people, so that’s like pre-state for us. We’re gonna put a lot of miles under our belt, but we’re trying to prepare for the end of the season.”
Anacortes, back from sixth in Class 2A, strives to win it all for the first time where Burlington-Edison, with six titles between 1981 and 2017, finished fourth behind third-time champion Columbia River (Vancouver), Ridgefield and Steilacoom.
“We’ve got to grind,” Stueckle said. “It’s a tough time of year with the fair and rodeo coming up here, so a lot of the girls are burning the candle at both ends. They are highly committed to a lot of things they’re doing outside of volleyball, yet we’re still carving out time to put a couple hours in the gym.”
CLE ELUM-ROSLYN, KITTITAS VOLLEYBALL
Above and beneath the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West net, Goldendale is still the team to beat.
The Timberwolves won the EWAC Tournament on the way to sixth at Class 2B state last fall, though EWAC second-place Walla Walla Valley Academy of the East, in search of its first state title as is Goldendale, became Class 2B runners-up to sixth-time champion La Conner.
Cle Elum-Roslyn finished fourth in the West and made the EWAC consolation quarterfinals.
Zoi Romig, Megan Conover, Summer Isotalo, Nikole Anderson and Adelyn Maletzke project to return as seniors this season, and the Warriors are scheduled to open at the East’s Class 2B consolation quarterfinalist Warden Sept. 6.
Goldendale visits for Cle Elum-Roslyn’s West opener Sept. 13 with a rematch to follow Oct. 6, and the Warriors play at cross-county rival Kittitas Sept. 15 before hosting the Coyotes Oct. 11.
Kittitas, which last made state in 2018, finished sixth in the West and projects to return sophomore libero Ellie Mohn and a host of new players after Alisha McIrvin, Kirstin Johnson, Karina Rivera, Arianna Hillebrand, Makenzie Kapaska and Courtney Coates graduated this spring.
The Coyotes open at Dayton-Waitsburg of the East Sept. 7 at Dayton High School, Goldendale visits Sept. 29 before Kittitas sees the Timberwolves again in its Oct. 25 regular-season finale, and Class 2B consolation semifinalist Lind-Ritzville/Sprague visits Oct. 1.
ELLENSBURG CROSS COUNTRY
The 2019 Class 2A champion Ellensburg cross country girls will run for their 11th state team qualification in a row under Central Washington Athletic Conference Coach of the Year Jeff Hashimoto this fall.
Seniors Holly Fromherz, Rylee Leishman and Esther Selby and sophomores Emma Beachy and Margaret Hudson return for the Bulldogs who won their third Central Washington Athletic Conference title in a row and came up fifth at state behind 11th-time champion Sehome (Bellingham), Anacortes, Washougal and Fort Vancouver.
The boys return all-CWAC harriers in senior Chase Perez, juniors Jeremy Wallace and Mac Steele and sophomore Joseph Fromherz after Perez, Wallace and Steele ran individually at state, where Squalicum won it all for the first time.
Ellensburg’s boys and girls open their eight-meet regular season with the 20-team Ellensburg Co-Ed Relays set to include Cle Elum-Roslyn Sept. 10 at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park. The CWAC Championships are scheduled for Oct. 29 at Apple Ridge Run Cross Country Course in Yakima, and the WIAA Class 2A State Cross Country Championships at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
CLE ELUM-ROSLYN CROSS COUNTRY
The Cle Elum-Roslyn cross country boys have an experienced band of sophomores this fall.
No Warrior boys or girls ran at Class 1B/2B state in 2021, but Jaxon Hayes, Mason Graff, Ripken Sherrill and Jayden Schafer finished respective 15th, 30th, 31st and 32nd at the Class 1B/2B District 5 State Qualifier as the girls’ Haley Merbs (12th) and Stella Scheibner (30th) graduated this spring.
Goldendale’s boys won the District 5 championship on the way to seventh in Class 1B/2B, and the Liberty Bell (Winthrop) girls took their district title to second at state as Pope John Paul II (Lacey) won it all.
The Warriors’ five-meet regular season begins at the Ellensburg Co-Ed Relays Sept. 10 at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park before the Wenatchee XC Invite Sept. 17 at Walla Walla Point Park, the Connell Invite Sept. 24, the Apple Ridge Run Invite Oct. 1 in Yakima and the Leavenworth Invitational Oct. 15 at Ski Hill.
This year’s Class 1B/2B state championships are Nov. 5 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
ELLENSBURG GIRLS’ SOCCER
The Central Washington Athletic Conference regular-season champion Bulldogs are back with a host of all-conference stars.
Coach of the Year Jim Engeland, senior Defensive Player of the Year Quinn Rogel, senior keeper Reagan Messner and sophomore forwards Jamison Philip and Layne Rogel hit the pitch looking for their sixth Class 2A state trip since 2009 and their first state title after taking second in the CWAC Tournament and reaching the first round of state in 2021.
CWAC Tournament champion Selah, also back from the first round in search of its first state crown, returns all-conference talents in senior forward Brooke Reiber, senior midfielder Allison Moultray and senior goalkeeper Lexi Grenz, junior midfielder Kennedy Cobb and sophomore defender Alejandra Salcedo, and will visit Ellensburg Sept. 24 before the rematch Oct. 13 in Selah.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to open at home against Class 4A West Valley Sept. 6 and to begin CWAC play as Prosser visits Sept. 15
CLE ELUM-ROSLYN GIRLS’ SOCCER
The quest to replace Highland as Eastern Washington Athletic Conference champion continues.
Cle Elum-Roslyn finished second to the Scotties and reached the first round of state for the fourth time since 2017 last fall as Highland came away third at Class 1B/2B state, and both seek their first such trophies.
Warrior left midfielder Jessica Copp, defender Rachael Bator, goalkeeper/forward Camren Kossow and keeper Meadow Stone project to return as seniors, and the Scotties are back with all-state juniors in forward and co-Player of the Year Rachael Keller and defender Anahi Garcia.
Cle Elum-Roslyn is scheduled to open Sept. 6 at Class 1A Chelan before their home opener against Class 1A Cascade of Leavenworth Sept. 8.
The Warriors begin EWAC play Sept. 13 at Columbia (Burbank), and will see Class 1B/2B quarterfinalist Okanogan Sept. 17 at Wenatchee High School. Highland comes to town Oct. 4 before Cle Elum-Roslyn sees the Scotties again in their Oct. 27 regular-season finale in Cowiche.
ELLENSBURG GIRLS’ SWIMMING
The Bulldogs are back with a Class 2A state-tested core.
Seniors Sydney Dick, Ila Child, Emily Holt and junior Ellianna Frederickson return from 11th in the 400-yard freestyle relay final at the 2021 WIAA Class 2A Girls’ State Swim & Dive Championships, where Holt and sophomore Evelyn Schoos helped their side to 14th in the 200 medley relay final. Schoos, senior Lisel Keller and Dick also came up 20th in the 200 free relay preliminaries.
Ellensburg opens its four-meet regular season against East Valley, Prosser, Grandview, Toppenish and host Selah Sept. 10 at the Selah Aquatic Center. The teams meet again Sept. 17 in Prosser before Clarkston joins in Sept. 24 in Selah, and Ellensburg heads to the Eastern Washington University Aquatic Center against Cheney and Pullman Oct. 12.
This year’s state meet is Nov. 11-12 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.