The Ellensburg High School boys’ wrestling team took it to Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Othello before its home crowd Wednesday, but the Huskies held on.
Othello, back from third to Orting and Selah at Mat Classic XXXIII at the Tacoma Dome where the Bulldogs went 13th, took the evening 47-27.
“They’re a tough team, we’re a tough team, it was a great match,” said Ellensburg coach Jeremy Wolfenbarger, whose side forfeited at 106 and 113 pounds. “A lot of those matches were so close they could have gone either way. The guys wrestled great, everybody didn’t give up, so it was great. There were a lot of people here tonight.”
Jack Eylar finished Othello junior Adriel Flores 19-7 at 132, Luke Bayne (152) earned a four-minute technical fall against sophomore Parker Freeman, and Francisco Ayala (160)—known fondly as “Fran” by his coaches, teammates and fans—pinned senior Jesus Gonzalez in 2:53. Logan Stolen (182) pinned senior Brandon Garza, and Sean Davis (195) did the same to senior Terrill Freeman in 1:29.
Huskies freshman Mason Russell (120) pinned Tyler Bacon in 2:58, junior Anthony Abundiz (126) pinned Leif Holmgren in 1:09, and junior Alex Mendez (138) got the better of Teegen Stolen 9-1. Senior Forrest Roylance (145) shut out Konner Carlson 12-0, senior Jaden Perez (170) got past Breck Hammond 13-7, senior Josue Solorio (220) pinned Wyatt Boyer in 2:40, and sophomore Anthony Solorio (285) pinned Deklin Graham in 4:28.
“This was probably going to be for the league title right here because they beat Selah, we beat Selah, we beat Ephrata—not saying those other teams can’t do it, but I knew it was going to be against them, for sure,” Wolfenbarger said. “Everybody put in 100 percent, so can’t complain there.”
Five Bulldogs will compete next at the 56-team nationally-ranked Gut Check scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, and others will be at the 19-team Dick Pruett Memorial Tournament Saturday at Kent-Meridian High.
“Basically we’re down the street from them,” said Wolfenbarger of heading to the Gut Check. “That way those guys can get some matches, and all the guys I’m taking are state guys, so it should be really good.”