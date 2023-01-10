Francisco Ayala led five Ellensburg High School boys’ performances Friday and Saturday at the 2023 Gut Check at the Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent.
The 160-pound senior (28-1 this winter) finished Class 4A Kennedy Catholic (Burien) senior Mathias Collins 8-6 for first and 29.5 points as his Bulldogs (68.5) took 18th to Class 1A Toppenish (303.5) and Class 4A’s Chiawana (138) and Sumner (137) in the field of 55.
Next for Ellensburg is the Ray Westberg Invitational, where Kittitas Secondary’s boys will also be in action, scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 14 at Ellensburg High.
Ellensburg at 2023 Gut Check
Friday, Saturday in Kent
Team scores
1. Toppenish 303.5; 2. Chiawana 138; 3. Sumner 137; 18. Ellensburg 68.5
Ellensburg results
126 Jack Eylar (23-6) seventh, 13 points
Round 1: Eylar pinned Aiden Johnston, Marysville-Pilchuck, 1:22; Round 2: Eylar pinned Wyatt Trogden, North Kitsap, 3:00; Quarterfinal: Elijah Cater, Silas, def. Eylar, 5-3’ Consolation round 4: Eylar def. Kyler Nelson, Skyview, 3-0; Consolation round 5: Anthony Abundiz, Othello, def. Eylar, sudden victory, 7-2; Seventh-place match: Eylar pinned Jordan Jopson, Anacortes, 2:59
160 Francisco Ayala (28-1) first, 29.5 points
Round 1: Ayala pinned DeJean Bowens, Ingraham, 1:33; Round 2: Ayala pinned Chase Jones, Woodinville, 2:56; Quarterfinal: Ayala def. Nathan Wadleigh, Mountain View, technical fall (5:00), 15-0; Semifinal: Ayala def. Cody Northwind, Granger, 9-3; First-place match: Ayala def. Mathias Collins, Kennedy Catholic, 8-6
170 Breck Hammond (20-9) 8 points
Round 1: Bye; Round 2: Hammond def. Alberto Solano, Shorewood, major decision, 13-5; Round 3: JJ Schoenlein, Skyview, pinned Hammond, 1:13; Consolation round 4: Hammond def. Ryan Miller, White River, 9-2; Consolation round 5: Emanuele Collins, Kennedy Catholic, def. Hammond, 12-7
182 Logan Stolen (23-5) 8 points
Round 1: Bye; Round 2: Stolen pinned Bradley Handy, South Kitsap, 1:01; Quarterfinal: Kaiden Kintner, Toppenish, def. Stolen, 5-1; Consolation round 4: Aiden Ford, Zillah, pinned Stolen, 4:51
182 Sean Davis (12-2) 10 points
Round 1: Davis pinned Jack MucCullough, Silas, 2:52; Round 2: Nehemiah Michael Medrano, Prosser, pinned Davis, 5:03; Consolation round 2: Davis pinned Jacob Voigt, Blaine, 2:29; Consolation round 3: Davis pinned Dawson Spies, Cashmere, 2:53; Consolation round 4: Ben Gomez, North Kitsap, pinned Davis, 2:17
Ellensburg at Dick Pruett Memorial Tournament
Saturday at Kent-Meridian High School
Team scores
1. Tahoma 245; 2. Rogers (Puyallup) 190.5; 3. Orting 168.5; 10. Ellensburg 88
Ellensburg results
120 Tyler Bacon (17-10) third, 18 points
Round 1: Bacon pinned Zaid Vargas, Auburn; Quarterfinal: Bacon pinned Beau Freytag, Orting, :39; Semifinal: Jose Sanchez, Davis, pinned Bacon, :14; Consolation semifinal: Bacon def. Jackson Stoops, Tahoma, 7-2; Third-place match: Bacon def. Samuel Dehan, Auburn Mountainview, 7-3
126 Leif Holmgren sixth, 9 points
Round 1: Holmgren def. Jordan Jones, Rogers (Puyallup), 6-5; Quarterfinal: Holmgren pinned David Decker, Lindbergh, 5:53; Semifinal: Will Chichenoff, Eisenhower, def. Holmgren, 3:00; Consolation semifinal: Jordan Jones, Rogers (Puyallup), def. Holmgren, 5-2
132 Teegen Stolen (10-10) 4 points
Round 2: Stolen pinned Wolf Ridings, Timberline, 1:03; Quarterfinal: Auwechehon E Williams IV, Kentridge, def. Stolen, 10-6; Consolation round 3: Isai Perez, Davis, def. Stolen, major decision, 15-5
138 Konner Carlson (13-8) sixth, 9 points
Round 2: Carlson def. Gibson Ayling, Auburn Riverside, 5-2; Quarterfinal: Carlson pinned Saary Slim, Kentridge, 1:01; Semifinal: Jose Olivera, Eisenhower, def. Carlson, 6-3; Consolation semifinal: Jacob Alcala, Davis, def. Carlson, technical fall (4:49), 17-1
145 Gryffin Rice (1-4)
Round 2: Lono Ohumukini, Kentridge, pinned Rice, 1:19; Consolation round 1: Miguel Juarez, Davis, pinned Rice, 3:49
152 Luke Bayne (17-9) fourth, 20 points
Round 2: Bayne pinned Ryan Roseth, Kentlake, 1:55; Quarterfinal: Mason Elder, Enumclaw, pinned Bayne, 3:29; Consolation round 3: Bayne pinned Andrew Feist, Tahoma, 2:03; Consolation round 4: Bayne pinned Kyle Adriance, Rogers (Puyallup), 3:04; Consolation semifinal: Bayne pinned Allen Nguyen, Hazen, 1:20; Third-place match: Mason Elder, Enumclaw, pinned Bayne, 2:59
170 Finley Lorenz (7-2) third, 20 points
Round 2: Lorenz pinned Shaun Belmont, Timberline, :22; Quarterfinal: Lorenz def. Drake Williamson, Kentlake, major decision, 14-5; Semifinal: Jackson Hallett, Bellarmine Prep, pinned Lorenz, 1:17; Consolation semifinal: Lorenz pinned Carter Scappini, Hazen, :34; Third-place match: Lorenz def. Victor Tirrell, Rogers (Puyallup), major decision, 14-6
182 Cade Femrite (4-4)
Round 1: Josiah Taijeron, Rogers (Puyallup), pinned Femrite, :58; Consolation round 1: Adam Turner, Todd Beamer, def. Femrite, injury default
195 Kase Montgomery (5-4) 4 points
Round 2: Montgomery pinned Damon Meadows, Hazen, 1:13; Quarterfinal: Jacob Warner, Timberline, pinned Montgomery, 2:18; Consolation round 3: Andrew Zierath, Todd Beamer, pinned Montgomery, 4:56
220 Deklin Graham (6-14) 4 points
Round 1: Graham pinned Ethan Edwards, Tahoma, :27; Quarterfinal: Matthew Ager, Rogers (Puyallup), def. Graham, 7-0; Consolation round 2: Adan Hermosillo, Auburn Riverside, def. Graham, 5-0
285 Chace Ashby (0-2)
Round 1: Canaan Gutierrez, Eisenhower, pinned Ashby, :17; Consolation round 1: John Standford, Lindbergh, def. Ashby, 5-4
NEXT: Ellensburg at Ray Westberg Invitational, 9 a.m. Jan. 14, Ellensburg High School
Cle Elum-Roslyn at Cascade Bavarian Invite
Saturday in Leavenworth
Team scores
1. Omak 254; 2. Eastmont 169; 3. Lake Roosevelt 134; 7. Cle Elum-Roslyn 50.5
Cle Elum-Roslyn results
113 Landon Batton (8-5) third, 14 points
Quarterfinal: Batton pinned Cruz Martinez, Cascade (Leavenworth), 4:29; Semifinal: Rodger Cate, Lake Roosevelt, pinned Batton, :48; Consolation semifinal: Batton def. Jaxon Glines, Wenatchee, 5-4; Third-place match: Batton def. Dillan Yazzie, Lake Roosevelt, 5-3
120 Colin O’Cain (4-10) fifth, 5 points
Quarterfinal: Alexander Robles, Eastmont, def. O‘Cain, 6-5; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation semifinal: Sebastian Cisneros, Chelan, pinned O‘Cain, 4:10; Fifth-place match: Bye
145 Olson Cody (2-9)
Round 1: Cole Griffith, Manson, pinned Cody; Consolation round 1: Davon Chavez, Manson, pinned Cody, 2:46
152 Sawyer Evans (11-7) 6.5 points
Round 1: Evans pinned Frank Brandt, Wenatchee, :39; Quarterfinal: Jacobi Mercado, Eastmont, pinned Evans, 4:20; Consolation round 2: Evans def. Tom Farley, White Swan, technical fall, 16-1; Consolation round 3: Ryker Hall, Eastmont, pinned Evans, 1:45
170 Josiah Beiter (12-4) third, 18 points
Quarterfinal: Beiter pinned Maddox Andrade, Wenatchee, 1:34; Semifinal: Caige Coleman, Naches Valley, def. Beiter, 4-1; Consolation semifinal: Beiter pinned Antonio Padilla, Chelan, 2:30; Third-place match: Beiter pinned Casey Mieirs, Wenatchee, :46
195 Alejandro Ochoa Garcia (1-9)
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Alexis Sotelo, Eastmont, pinned Ochoa Garcia, 1:52; Consolation round 2: Bye; Consolation round 3: Terek Bush, Lake Roosevelt, pinned Ochoa Garcia, 4:50
285 Anders White (7-9) sixth, 7 points
Quarterfinal: White pinned Caleb Wallace, Lake Roosevelt, 4:31; Semifinal: Xavier Cardona, Omak, def. White, 5-0; Consolation semifinal: De‘Angelo Sauceda, White Swan, pinned White, 2:46; Fifth-place match: Adrik Kiedrowski, Eastmont, def. White, forfeit
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at 38th Grizzly Alumni Invitational, 10 a.m. Jan. 14, in Hoquiam
Kittitas at Jeremiah Schmunk Invitational
Saturday at Warden High School
Team scores
1. Othello 173; T-2. Moses Lake, Warden 160.5; 7. Kittitas 55
Kittitas results
126 Adrian Gallegos (7-7) 2 points
Quarterfinal: Josue Mendoza, Wahluke, def. Gallegos, 12-9; Consolation round 1: Gallegos pinned Jazihia Decker, Moses Lake, 3:45; Consolation round 2: Weston Stowe, Moses Lake, def. Gallegos, 11-4
126 Robert Amaro (4-4) sixth, 6 points
Quarterfinal: Justin Martinez, Othello, def. Amaro, 6-4; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: Amaro pinned Kase Denison, Tonasket, :50; Consolation semifinal: Josue Mendoza, Wahluke, pinned Amaro, 4:06; Fifth-place match: Weston Stowe, Moses Lake, pinned Amaro, 3:18
132 Wesley Martin (7-8) sixth
Quarterfinal: Martin def. Keanu Barcenas, Mabton, technical fall (2:32), 15-0; Semifinal: Angel Cruz, Warden, def. Martin, technical fall (3:49), 17-0; Consolation semifinal: Nathaniel Montemayor, Othello, pinned Martin, 2:23; Fifth-place match: Antonio Valdovinos, Wahluke, def. Martin, 11-10
145 Jonathan Marin (12-7) third, 16 points
Quarterfinal: Marin pinned Noah Saltz, Tonasket, 1:12; Semifinal: Ashton Strobel, Liberty (Spangle), pinned Marin, 1:54; Consolation semifinal: Marin pinned Kellen Tee, Liberty (Spangle), 4:18; Third-place match: Marin def. Logan Stucker, Tonasket, 6-5
152 Josiah Skindzier (15-3) first, 22 points
Quarterfinal: Bye; Semifinal: Skindzier def. Jayton Caddy, Tonasket, 6-5; First-place match: Skindzier pinned Parker Freeman, Othello, 3:13
152 Ronan Stewart (5-9) fourth
Quarterfinal: Stewart pinned Jonathan Palmer, College Place, 1:29; Semifinal: Parker Freeman, Othello, def. Stewart, 8-4; Consolation semifinal: Stewart pinned Jonah Salinas, Mabton, 1:37; Third-place match: Jayton Caddy, Tonasket, def. Stewart, 4-1
160 Angel Villa (10-10) fourth, 9 points
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Braxton Taylor, Columbia (Burbank), pinned Villa, 1:30; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: Villa def. Mica Gleason, Tonasket, 11-8; Consolation semifinal: Villa def. Hunter Davis, River View, 7-4; Third-place match: Braxton Taylor, Columbia (Burbank), def. Villa, major decision, 16-6
160 Jordan Martin (4-12)
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Hunter Davis, River View, pinned Martin, 1:39; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: Rufino Gonzalez, Warden, pinned Martin, 2:22
170 Preston Stingley (4-8) fifth
Quarterfinal: Stingley def. Christopher Gallardo-Palma, Wahluke, injury default, 3:44; Semifinal: Cody Byers, Moses Lake, pinned Stingley, 1:41; Consolation semifinal: Omar Pruneda, Warden, pinned Stingley, 2:36; Fifth-place match: Stingley def. Christopher Gallardo-Palma, Wahluke, injury default
NEXT: Kittitas at Ray Westberg Invitational, 9 a.m. Jan. 14, Ellensburg High School