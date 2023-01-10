Ayala

Ellensburg High School senior Francisco Ayala, pictured against Othello Jan. 4, went first at 160 pounds at the 2023 Gut Check Friday and Saturday at the Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

Francisco Ayala led five Ellensburg High School boys’ performances Friday and Saturday at the 2023 Gut Check at the Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent.

The 160-pound senior (28-1 this winter) finished Class 4A Kennedy Catholic (Burien) senior Mathias Collins 8-6 for first and 29.5 points as his Bulldogs (68.5) took 18th to Class 1A Toppenish (303.5) and Class 4A’s Chiawana (138) and Sumner (137) in the field of 55.


