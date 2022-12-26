Kittitas wrestling

Kittitas Secondary School 138-pound senior Jonathan Jones, pictured at Mat Classic XXXIII in February at Tacoma Dome, took first at the Powerhouse Tournament Dec. 22 at Lake Roosevelt High School in Coulee Dam.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

The Kittitas Secondary School boys’ wrestling team will kick into New Year's Eve Weekend Friday in East Wenatchee.

After the Coyotes tied Reardan for eighth behind Class 1B/2B champion Granger at Mat Classic XXXIII in February at Tacoma Dome, Adrian Gallegos (126 pounds), Jonathan Jones (138), Jonathan Marin (145), Wesley Martin (145), Josiah Skindzier (160) and Thomas Sheeley (182) are seniors this winter.


