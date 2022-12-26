The Kittitas Secondary School boys’ wrestling team will kick into New Year's Eve Weekend Friday in East Wenatchee.
After the Coyotes tied Reardan for eighth behind Class 1B/2B champion Granger at Mat Classic XXXIII in February at Tacoma Dome, Adrian Gallegos (126 pounds), Jonathan Jones (138), Jonathan Marin (145), Wesley Martin (145), Josiah Skindzier (160) and Thomas Sheeley (182) are seniors this winter.
Skindzier came away fourth in the state at 145 after Jones qualified at 138, and they lead juniors Jordan Martin (160) and Brody Stewart (160), sophomores Robert Amaro (132), Angel Villa (160) and Simon Jones (170) and freshmen Ronan Stewart (152) and Preston Stingley (170) into the tournament.
At the Tony Saldivar Ironman Dec. 10 in Granger, Spartans senior Jose Toscano took first from Jonathan Jones with a 1-minute, 37-second pin at 138. Skindzier and Brody Stewart met in the fifth-place match and shared sixth with a double forfeit at 160, and Sheeley went sixth at 182 as Kittitas came up 12th of 19 teams with 57 points behind Forks (212.5), Granger (209.5) and Class 1A Deer Park (193.5).
The Coyotes won the 10-team Dec. 17 Pomeroy Christmas Tournament with 95.5 points over Enterprise (Ore., 83.5) and White Swan (74) as Gallegos pinned River View sophomore Steven Baer in 5:13 for first at 126 and Skindzier pinned Class 1B Tekoa-Rosalia freshman Joshua Gamez in :45 for first at 160.
Tekoa-Rosalia senior Bryce Casey pinned Marin in 1:07 for first at 145, White Swan junior Drake Broderson pinned Ronan Stewart in 2:43 for first at 152, Simon Jones took second with a 15-0 technical fall against Dayton-Waitsburg freshman Koyen Fortune at 170, and Brody Stewart (160) and Thomas Sheeley (182) both went third.
At the 10-team Powerhouse Tournament Dec. 22 at Lake Roosevelt High in Coulee Dam, the Coyotes took fifth (96) to Tonasket (206.5), Class 1A Omak (156), Lake Roosevelt (154) and Warden (114) as Jonathan Jones took first with a 15-0 technical fall over Lake Roosevelt freshman Julius Ferguson at 138.
Class 1B Almira Coulee Hartline junior Everett Wood beat Skindzier 7-0 for first at 152, Sheeley went fourth at 170, and Marin (145) and Simon Jones (170) came up fifth.
Kittitas, Ellensburg girls off to Winter Cup
The Kittitas Secondary School girls’ wrestling team – juniors Dakota Rivera (110 pounds) and Kiera Brown (145) and sophomore Hailey Brown (105) – are scheduled for the 34-team 2022 Winter Cup Thursday at Hanford High.
The Ellensburg High girls are also set to be there after finishing 14th with 46 points behind Mat Classic XXXIII champion Toppenish (376), Moses Lake (211.5) and Hermiston (185) in the 21-team Eastmont LadyCats Classic Dec. 3 in East Wenatchee.
Samantha Mabbutt, a senior, beat Warden freshman Ashley Cruz 8-6 for first at 130B as Sailor Walker, also a senior, went second to Toppenish senior Jocelyn Velasco at 170.
Joci Bednarik, a senior at 235 back from qualifying for state in the same class, leads the Bulldogs who also include fourth-years Helen Mills (190) and Lily Smith and sophomores Julienne Child (135) and Elizabeth Strickland (135).
Cle Elum-Roslyn boys in for Grizzly Alumni Invitational
The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys’ wrestling team took 10th of 10 Powerhouse Tournament teams with six points behind Tonasket (206.5), Class 1A Omak (156) and Lake Roosevelt (154) Dec. 22 at Lake Roosevelt High in Coulee Dam.
At the Dec. 17 Cashmere Invitational, Warriors sophomore Josiah Beiter came up third at 170, freshmen Landon Batton (113) and Sawyer Evans (152) both went fourth and Cle Elum-Roslyn (57) finished ninth of 15 behind Omak (180), Class 1A Mt. Baker (178) and Class 1A Conell (148) Dec. 17 at the Cashmere Invitational.
Anders White, a junior, took fifth at 285 Dec. 10 at the Tony Saldivar Ironman in Granger as the Warriors (41) came up 15th behind Forks (212.5), Class 1B/2B Mat Classic XXXIII champion Granger (209.5) and Class 1A Deer Park (193.5).
Cle Elum-Roslyn, also including junior Colin O’Cain (120) and freshmen Olson Cody (145) and Alejandro Ochoa Garcia (182), are scheduled next for the 13-team 38th annual Grizzly Alumni Invitational set for 10 a.m. Jan. 14 in Hoquiam.
LaFord contends for Cle Elum-Roslyn girls at Tony Saldivar Ironman
Haley LaFord, a 145-pound Cle Elum-Roslyn High School freshman and the Warriors’ lone female wrestler, reached the Tony Saldivar Ironman Girls’ third-place match where she fell in a 2-minute, 55-second pin to Mabton sophomore Zeyli Reyna Dec. 10 at Granger High.
She got there by pinning Class 2A East Valley sophomore Ziona Amador in 2:28 in the quarterfinals, falling to Class 1A Omak freshman Adrianna Hernandez in a semifinal minute and beating White Swan sophomore Brianna Gonzales 8-3 in the consolation semifinals.
Her 12 points were good for 19th in the 20-team field behind Mat Classic XXXIII champion Toppenish (256), Forks (88) and Okanogan (83).