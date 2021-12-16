Tony Rios led Coyotes boys’ wrestling with a third-place finish at the Tony Saldivar Inronman Tournament at Granger High School.
The senior beat Class 1A Riverside freshman Caleb Mullenix 8-4 in the third-place match and improved his record to 6-2 Dec. 11.
Simon Jones (a freshman, 160) went fourth, Jonathan Jones (a junior, 138) and Josiah Skindzier (a junior, 152) were both fifth, and Jonathan Marin (a junior, 145) came up sixth.
Dakota Rivera (a sophomore, 105) took fifth on the girls’ side.
Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival Granger’s boys won the 22-team field with 251 points over Class 2B peer Forks (187.5), Kittitas (81) came up ninth and Cle Elum-Roslyn (9) went 20th.
Class 2A Othello’s girls (315.5) led their 19-team field ahead of Class 3A Southridge (122) as Kittitas did not register a team score.
Next for the Coyotes’ boys is the North Okanogan Holiday Invite scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in Oroville, and Cle Elum-Roslyn is set to begin 2022 at the Mabton Mix & Match Jan. 3.
TONY SALDIVAR IRONMAN BOYS
Dec. 11 at Granger High School
Kittitas results (Season record, tournament place)
Round 1: Rios def. Alexander Warman, Cascade (Leavenworth), 11-4; Quarterfinal: Tanner Grooms, Okanogan, pinned Rios, 1:48; Consolation round 2: Jose Valdovinos, Wahluke, pinned Rios, 2:33.
126 Adrian Gallegos (0-2)
Round 1: Yahir Salazar, Highland, pinned Gallegos, 2:26; Consolation round 1: Junior Santiago, Warden, pinned Gallegos, :22.
126 Tony Rios (6-2) third
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Evan Benitez, Grandview, def. Rios, major decision, 14-0; Consolation round 2: Rios pinned Derek Waterbury, East Valley, 1:41; Consolation round 3: Rios pinned Junior Santiago, Warden, :26; Consolation semifinal: Rios pinned Emilio Jimenez, Granger, 4:23; Third-place match: Rios def. Caleb Mullenix, Riverside, 8-4.
Round 1: Ryan Noel, Grandview, pinned Amaro, 1:29; Consolation round 1: Ivan Flores, Eisenhower, def. Amaro, 7-1.
138 Jonathan Jones (7-2) fifth
Round 1: Emilio Castro III, Sunnyside, def. Jones, 5-0; Consolation round 1: Jones pinned Hector Campos, East Valley, 4:34; Consolation round 2: Jones pinned Keagan Garcia, Eisenhower, :12; Consolation round 3: Jones def. Cason Cox, Warden, major decision, 8-0; Consolation semifinal: Emilio Castro III, Sunnyside, def. Jones, 7-1; Fifth-place match: Jones pinned Angel Cruz Martinez, Prosser, 3:00.
145: Jonathan Marin (7-4) sixth
Round 1: Marin pinner Wyatt Riddle, Riverside, 5:45; Round 2: Cody White, Liberty Bell, def. Marin, 9-3; Consolation round 2: Marin def. Alexis Vasquez, Grandview, 5-2; Consolation round 3: Marin def. Fabian Cisneros, Granger, 7-6; Consolation round 4: Marin def. Wyatt Riddle, Riverside, major decision, 12-2; Consolation semifinal: Darrell Nanpuya, Omak, def. Marin, 6-0.
152 Josiah Skindzier (7-2) fifth
Round 1: Skindzier def. Conner Reyes, Cascade (Leavenworth), technical fall, 4:45 (15-0); Quarterfinal: Skindzier, def. Kevin Gutierrez, Wahluke, technical fall, 4:55 (16-0); Semifinal: Cody Northwind, Granger, def. Skindzier, major decision, 9-0; Consolation semifinal: John Dobie, East Valley, def. Skindzier, 6-3; Fifth-place match: Skindzier pinned Kevin Gutierrez, Wahluke, 2:04.
160 Simon Jones (3-2) fourth
Round 1: Jones pinned Logan Schmidt, East Valley, 5:11; Quarterfinal: Jones pinned Isaiah Orozco, Grandview, 1:45; Semifinal: Jake Weakley, Forks, def. Jones, technical fall, 2:53 (16-0); Consolation semifinal: Jones pinned Cole Siette, Cascade (Leavenworth), 1:20; Third-place match: Fabian Garduno, White Swan, def. Jones, 5-3.
Round 1: Aaron DesRoches, Riverside, def. Sheeley, 7-2; Consolation round 1: Sheeley pinned Carlos Galvan, Eisenhower, 1:51; Consolation round 2: Johnny Swartsel, Okanogan, pinned Sheeley, 3:00.
Cle Elum-Roslyn results (Season record, tournament place)
Round 1: O’Cain pinned Lazarus Trevino, Grandview, 1:54; Quarterfinal: Julian Torres, Prosser, pinned O’Cain, 5:45; Consolation round 2: Bye; Consolation round 3: Mason James, Riverside, pinned O’Cain, 3:31.
126 DeVonne Castleberry (0-2)
Round 1: Bryan Lucas, Forks, pinned Castleberry, :54; Consolation round 1: Jose Arriaga, Warden, pinned Castleberry, :50.
Round 2: Colton Attaway, East Valley, pinned Moore, 3:35; Consolation round 2: Cylas Puzycki, Sunnyside, pinned Moore, 3:43.
Round 1: Fabien Garduno, White Swan, pinned Beiter, 2:37; Consolation round 1: Beiter pinned Giovanni Sanchez, Zillah, 3:32; Consolation round 2: Beiter def. Isaiah Orozco, Grandview, major decision, 11-3; Consolation round 3: Braiden Howell-Hansen, Okanogan, pinned Beiter, 1:00.
1. Granger 251; 2. Forks 187.5; 3. Okanogan 183; 4. Zillah 175; 5. Prosser 136; 6. Omak 118; 7. Riverside 116; 8. Cascade (Leavenworth) 95; 9. Kittitas 81; 10. Sunnyside 77; 11. Warden 76.5; 12. East Valley 68; 13. Liberty Bell 59; 14. Grandview 54; 15. Wahluke 35; 16. Mabton 27.5; 17. White Swan 20; 18. Eisenhower 11.5; Highland 11; 20. Cle Elum-Roslyn 9; 21. Goldendale 7
TONY SALDIVAR IRONMAN GIRLS
Kittitas results (Season record, tournament place)
105 Dakota Rivera (2-2) fifth
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Rivera pinned Cristal Garcia, Kennewick, 3:36; Semifinal: Isabella Morales, Toppenish, pinned Rivera, :31; Consolation semifinal: Cynthia Ramos, Davis, def. Rivera, major decision, 12-3; Fifth-place match: Rivera pinned Faithe Miller, Prosser, 4:07.
Round 1: Rihanna Chavez, Davis, pinned Gross, 4:36; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: LaKailey Rodriguez, Moses Lake, pinned Gross, :35.
1. Othello 315.5; 2. Southridge 122; 3. Okanogan 89; 4. Forks 77; 5. West Valley 74; 6. East Valley 66.5; 7. Granger 64; 8. Goldendale 58; 9. Wahluke 44; 10. Naches Valley 36; 11. Manson 31; 12. Zillah 30; T-13. Cascade 24; T-13. Liberty Bell 24; 15. Mabton 23; 16. Omak 16; 17. Highland 9; 18. Selah 7; 19. White Swan 0