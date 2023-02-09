Former Central Washington University professor Bob Ote, left, and Buddhist monk Jampa Dorje enjoy a moment Tuesday night at Hal Holmes Community Center after Dorje delivered a presentation on his four-year Dzogchen Buddhist retreat to learn meditation, art and spirituality.
Buddhist monk Jampa Dorje talks with an estimated 50 people of different ages and different cultural backgrounds about the spiritual journey about a four-year Dzogchen Buddhist retreat learning meditation, art and spirituality.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
The stage was set for enlightenment, for good conversation, learning and engaged thought Tuesday night at Hal Holmes Community Center.
The room was filled with about 50 people of different ages and cultural backgrounds, all interested in hearing about the spiritual journey of Jampa Dorje during his slide presentation titled “The Good Life.” It outlined a four-year Dzogchen Buddhist retreat focused on meditation, art and spirituality.
“I came to Buddhism through the Beat Generation,” he told the audience, standing before them in a traditional robe, hair tied in a top knot. “I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed.”
His story is well documented, including the battle with his own demons of alcoholism and conflict. At age 55, he set out to study Tibetan Buddhism, looking for a spiritual path, he said.
That journey took him on a four-year solitary retreat in the Tibetan Buddhist Tradition where he studied under Sufi leaders. Tibetan Buddhism is a mixture of practices based on the teachings of Padmasambhava (a Buddhist Vajra master from the 8th and 9th centuries), Dorje said.
Lama Tsultrim Allione gave Jampa his Buddhist name “Jampa Dorje,” which means “indestructible loving kindness.”
“I’m just another guy trying to get more awareness about the nature of my journey,” he said. “I’ve done quite a bit of work in the positive direction I’m going. ... I was totally absorbed into the culture and lost my balance.”
The presentation was well attended by friends, family and colleagues as well as Central Washington University students and professors.
Former CWU professor of engineering and business Bob Ote knows Dorje personally.
“I practice with him twice a week doing our individual versions of what people would call meditation,” said Ote, who is of Japanese descent. “He comes from quite a different background than I do. I have a more Zen Buddhist background.
“Our backgrounds are not incompatible. There is no wrong way to pray, and part of the challenge that (people) have currently is that we don’t have respect for each other’s way of doing that.”
Alex Mandujano was equally enlightened with the discussion.
“I wanted to get a different perspective on things,” said Mandujano, who is of Mexican descent and grew up Catholic. “It all applies to everyday life, especially learning how to enjoy the moment. I thought his discussion of continuing self-improvement was very insightful.”