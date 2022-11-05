The coming year will see the completion of a transfer of land aimed at keeping the Yakima River as one of Washington state’s environmental gems.
The Yakima River, with roughly 75 of its 214 miles wandering through Kittitas County, is the longest river flowing entirely within Washington state.
And where it bends south towards Yakima, it flows through the Yakima River Canyon, flanked by the Yakima River State Scenic Byway, the state’s first highway to be designated as such. The Bureau of Land Management manages much of the land along the 27-mile stretch between Ellensburg and Yakima, with several blocks of private property interspersed along the way.
One such area of private land is the Yakima Canyon Ranch, approximately 650 acres including 3.5 miles of river frontage. It straddles the river along a horseshoe bend 10 miles south of Ellensburg. The ranch sits between areas managed by the BLM and protected within the Yakima Canyon Area of Critical Environmental Concern (ACEC).
In 2021, Western Rivers Conservancy got wind that the Yakima Canyon Ranch was for sale, and set out to purchase the land to protect that stretch of the river. The sale concluded in December of last year, for a reported $3.2 million.
“We had our eye on that property for several years,” stated WRC vice president Nelson Mathews, “So when we heard it was back on the market, we jumped at the chance.”
The WRC works to ensure more uniform management of stream banks for the benefit of fish, wildlife and outdoor recreation.
“We specialize in identifying important pieces of property along rivers, and then we work with government agencies to convey it to them for protection,” said Mathews.
“What drives us is our passion for rivers,” he added.
Money for this project comes from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, established by Congress in 1964 to safeguard natural areas, water resources and cultural heritage, and to provide recreation opportunities. The plan is to convey it to the BLM for protection within the ACEC.
The conversion of the Yakima Canyon Ranch gains improved public access along the river, including the popular Big Horn boat launch and campground at the upper end. It also adds 15 acres to the Umtanum Recreation Site on the lower end of the ranch — tripling the amount of river frontage within the recreation area, according to the WRC.
“Yakima Canyon Ranch has long been an acquisition and conservation priority for the BLM. Thanks to the Land and Water Conservation Fund and Western Rivers Conservancy, the property is finally moving into public ownership so that people will always have access to the Yakima River at this spectacular location,” said Kurt Pindel, Bureau of Land Management’s Spokane district manager.
Sue Doroff, WRC president called this, “the perfect marriage of conservation and recreation.”
The ranch was sold by Gary Maughan of Mattawa, who said his goal all along was to fill in the land gaps between the private parcels and the BLM-managed portions along that stretch of the river.
“The intent was to square up the property and eliminate the checkerboard ownership so the Bureau could manage it as a contiguous riverfront,” said Maughan. “It all came together real well.”
The ranch lies in the heart of the state’s only blue ribbon trout stream and is an important migratory habitat for steelhead and salmon, as well as excellent habitat for bighorn sheep, Rocky Mountain elk, and mule deer. The canyon’s clefts and cliffs are home to one of the state’s densest populations of nesting hawks, eagles, and falcons. The riparian (stream-side) habitat hosts multiple small mammal and bird species.
The Yakima was historically one of the Columbia Basin’s major producers of salmon and steelhead, but summer chinook, sockeye and coho were previously eliminated from the basin, while steelhead and bull trout are currently listed as threatened. Fish recovery and restoration efforts are underway across the basin, including work by the Yakama Nation.
Now that the Western Rivers Conservancy has purchased the Yakima Canyon Ranch, it will be held until funds are appropriated from the Land and Water Conservation Fund allowing the transfer to the BLM. Once that happens, this premiere stretch of the Yakima River can be permanently protected for wildlife, fish and public access to almost four more miles.
According to Nelson Mathews, “The transfer to BLM should happen sometime in 2023.