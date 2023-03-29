Men of his generation were raised on a handshake and their word.
Tuffy Morrison and his brother Tommy followed in their father and uncle’s boot steps, finding success in rodeo arenas across the Pacific Northwest.
Tuffy started as an amateur, then turned professional at the age of 16. He rodeoed on the national circuit from 1964-1980, working both ends of the arena as a bronc and bareback rider and in the calf roping and team roping events.
He was good. He competed at both Cheyenne Frontier Days and the Calgary Stampede. He won All-Around Championships at Omak, Libby (Montana), Logan (Utah), Blackfoot (Idaho), Polson (Montana), Kamloops (B.C.), and was a three-time winner at Yakima.
That rodeo trail also included his hometown rodeo, and he will share his experiences on April 23 at the lecture series Rodeo Night at the Museum as part of the Ellensburg Rodeo 100th anniversary celebration. Morrison and several others will be on hand at the competitor’s panel, turning the discussion to the cowboys and their experiences in the arena.
“Tuffy was a heck of a competitor for being around it for such a long time,” said Summit Pro Rodeo stock contractor Daniel Beard, who has ties of his own to the rodeo through his grandfather Frank Beard, as well as providing stock and working on the rough stock loading crew.
“He’s one of those guys that still likes being involved,” Beard said. “He was a volunteer for several years after he was done competing. He goes back a long time at the Ellensburg Rodeo and is still behind the chutes at 83, still helping out.”
The Morrison family has been in the Kittitas Valley for five generations. Tuffy and his brother Tommy still own the ranch and old Ferguson rodeo grounds, which has been in the family for over 100 years.
“Dad was a rodeo cowboy and mom was a trick rider, so there wasn’t any doubt as to what I wanted to do when I got older. I couldn’t play football in high school because dad didn’t want me to get hurt. Like there isn’t any risk in rodeo,” Tuffy said with a grin, sitting at the dinner table of the homestead that resembles the Rodeo Hall of Fame with all its long-ago photographs of rodeos dating back to the 1930s.
“He was just inducted into the Omak Rodeo Hall of Fame last year,” longtime Ellensburg rough stock chute chief Jon Fitterer said. “Tuffy is one of those people that’s been around forever. His mom Bertha was still around the rodeo when she was 100 years old.
“The family is amazing. To have that kind of representation at our rodeo is pretty special,” Fitterer said. “Tuffy is very congenial. You can rely on him for anything that needs to be done. I would think his mom and dad would be incredibly proud that he’s carried on the way that he has.”
The Morrison family was inducted into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1998, having first come to the Kittitas Valley in 1873. Chet Sr. and Bertha were an important part of the Ellensburg Rodeo, riding, roping and trick riding. Seemed only right the boys — Chet Jr. (Tuffy) and Tommy — followed suit.
One of Tuffy’s prize possessions is a Cowboys Turtle Association riding saddle he brought out of the barn and placed on the split-rail fence in front of the house. He looked on it with a sense of pride as the sun danced off the aged leather of the old-time riding saddle with just a hint of barn dust on it.
“Not many of those around,” he said. “Dad (Chet Sr.) and my Uncle Fred (Zumbrunnen) partnered to buy that one,” he explained.
The Cowboys Turtle Association was created back in 1936, adopting a name because it reflected a group of people that was slow to act, but finally stuck their necks out for a cause, Morrison said.
The Turtle Association later became the Rodeo Cowboys Association and finally the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association, of which Tuffy is a lifetime member.
“This saddle is a hand-me-down that I used during my career,” Tuffy said. “In the early days of Ellensburg and Pendleton, the Ellensburg Rodeo committee furnished the saddles to the cowboys. They’d lay them out on the ground and you’d go sit in the saddle and pick out the one you wanted.
“Everybody rode the same saddles. The only difference was the length of the stirrups. My dad and uncle were partners on the saddle out there. I don’t know exactly what year, because it was before my time. I just sort of inherited it as I came along.”
Morrison, 83, was raised on family values and the idea of a hard day’s work. He served five years on the Board of Directors and the Executive Board of the PRCA’s Columbia River Circuit.
He’s been a volunteer for the Ellensburg Rodeo for quite some time, working first as a chute man pulling gates, he then settled in behind the chutes, loading rough stock for the next generation of cowboys. He’s still active today, giving of his time.
“I worked the chutes for about 10 years,” he recalled. “It’s an important job. With some of the horses, they want you to have a slow gate. Same with the bulls too. Then there’s some they want you to jerk it open,” he said. “Some animals like coming out to the right, some the left. So, you have to load the chute accordingly.”
“Working the chutes, you can also save somebody from getting hurt. I was working the year (1971) Larry Mahan got hung up on a horse called Paper Doll and ended up breaking his leg. I couldn’t do anything to help out, but I sure hoped he got out of it all right.”
It’s that commitment to excellence and tradition that has carried the Ellensburg Rodeo into the 21st century and guys like Tuffy Morrison and the many, many volunteers that make it what it is today.