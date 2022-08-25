A recently introduced federal bill has the potential to allow local irrigators to move ahead on major infrastructure projects that would in turn help guarantee more consistent water deliveries to irrigators.
In June, 8th District Rep. Kim Schrier introduced the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act Amendments of 2022, a bill that has been championed by representatives on both sides of the aisle at the federal level. Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse is co-leading the bill, along with Democrats and Republicans from California and Kansas.
According to a June press release from Rep. Schrier’s office, the bill makes common-sense fixes and includes parts of previously introduced legislation to improve the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act of 2014, a law which created a federal credit program administered by the Environmental Protection Agency for eligible water and wastewater infrastructure projects. As of Wednesday, Congress.gov reports the bill has been referred to the Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment.
“I’m proud to author legislation to allow our local water operators access to critical loans and long-term, stable funding for water infrastructure projects in Washington state,” Schrier said in the release. “Funding these local projects will keep our water clean and ensure a reliable supply of water while keeping costs low for ratepayers.”
LOCAL IMPACT
“Rep. Schrier’s bill would allow many irrigation districts in the rural west access to long-term affordable loans from the WIFIA program for much needed infrastructure improvement construction on water projects that are crucial to the Yakima Basin and the west,” Kittitas Reclamation District Secretary/Manager Urban Eberhart said of the bill. “We need all the tools in the toolbox, especially this one to help solve our future water supply problems.”
Eberhart said the WIFIA program was reauthorized to run through 2026 through the bipartisan infrastructure law, and said the current bill helps expand on critical points in the existing plan, especially when it comes to financing large-scale infrastructure projects within the KRD system.
“It broadens the funding and financing eligibility to state and federal projects and entities,” he said of the current bill. “This includes state-led water storage projects, transferred works of the Bureau of Reclamation, and congressionally authorized Army Corps of Engineers projects.”
Eberhart said the bill also authorizes the use of collaborative project delivery methods for WIFIA projects, allowing more flexibility and reducing time and cost for eligible projects.
“It allows certain federal water infrastructure loans to have maturity dates of up to 55 years,” he said. “I think that component is important to us, because many of us have very large and expensive pieces of our system that will need work as it continues to age.”
Although there are some programs that do provide grants or cost-share programs where appropriate, Eberhart said there are some projects that need to be fixed by the district on their own.
“If there are repairs or upgrades that need to be done, having the low-interest loans available to an irrigation district like ours that can have longer maturity dates, that makes the projects more possible,” he said. “That will help both water supply and delivery certainty, whether that’s through some of the conservation work that’s being done or some of the other types of repairs that need to be made in other parts of the system. It’s another piece of the puzzle to get us to where we need to be with delivering a consistent supply of water into the future. It will give us another opportunity here in Kittitas County for us to be able to apply for funding to spread out the terms of the repayment at a reasonable interest rate.”
Under the current financing system, Eberhart said some of the funds that would be made available under the proposed bill would not be accessible to irrigators like the KRD.
“Without this language, we would not be eligible,” he said.