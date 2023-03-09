PUNCH Projects

In her upcoming solo exhibition “Up in Smoke” at Punch Projects Gallery, Carolyn Hopkins will showcase work focused on the rapidly changing landscape of the American West.

 Rodney Harwood/Daily Record

Carolyn Hopkins’ practice focuses on her concurrently vulnerable and dependent relationships to the landscape around her through which she creates video, photography, drawing and sculpture.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

