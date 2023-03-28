PUNCH Presents

PUNCH Projects Gallery will feature the work of Ellensburg artist Joanna Thomas during the month of April. Visitors will have a chance to meet Thomas on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

 Contributed

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The month of April will feature a couple of added bonuses at the PUNCH Projects Gallery in Thorp on the North Thorp Highway.

First, there will be an additional Saturday to view the work of artist Joanna Thomas, whose exhibit “Hello Sweet So-and-So, Wish You Were Here,” a visual collage of poems, in April.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you