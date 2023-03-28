The month of April will feature a couple of added bonuses at the PUNCH Projects Gallery in Thorp on the North Thorp Highway.
First, there will be an additional Saturday to view the work of artist Joanna Thomas, whose exhibit “Hello Sweet So-and-So, Wish You Were Here,” a visual collage of poems, in April.
Second, visitors to the gallery will have an opportunity to meet and discuss the work behind the creativity with the artist on Saturday.
“Viewers might be tempted to compare this exhibition of epistolary poems to the fictional account of Griffin & Sabine,” PUNCH board member Justin Gibbens said. “Or to the personal postcard collages of American fiber artist Lenore Tawney or Emily Dickinson’s ‘You there––I––here–– lament of longing for an unnamed beloved.’
“In these poems, Thomas may be writing to herself, or to her inner child, or to the muse, or to you, dearest so-and-so.”
The visual poems of collage exhibition were typed on a vintage 1930s Hermes 2000 typewriter on paper scraps, which contained text or graffiti of their own. The scraps were then embellished with collage elements torn from 1970s art magazines, along with graphite drawings by the artist, Gibbens said.
Thomas is both a visual artist and poet from Ellensburg. She is the author of the poetry chapbooks and sonnets. Her poems have appeared in journals and anthologies, including: Poets of Washington (Sage Hill Press, 2017) selected by former Washington State Poet Laureate Tod Marshal, and her collages and one-of-a-kind artist books have been shown across the country.
Since 2015, Thomas has participated in the annual August Poetry Postcard Festival in Seattle, writing 31 poems in 31 days and sending them to people across the globe.
She has received support from Washington State Artist Trust, Allied Arts Foundation, and Ellensburg City Arts Commission.