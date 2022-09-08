PUNCH PROJECTS

PUNCH Projects The Barlow’s Free Museum of Oddities and Curiosities at the Thorp Fire House Gallery at 10630 North Thorp Highway every Saturday in September.

THORP — In the spirit of Seattle’s historic Ye Olde Curiosity Shop with visions of the unbelievable and bizarre, PUNCH Projects offers The Barlow’s Free Museum of Oddities and Curiosities every Saturday in September at the old Thorp Fire Station, which also includes an afternoon of music and beer from noon to 4 p.m.

September is a family affair as the gallery at PUNCH Projects presents accumulated works made by each member of the Barlow family.

