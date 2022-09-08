...BREEZY AND DRY CONDITIONS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES OR610, OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690, WA691, AND
WA695...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from noon Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon west of Arlington and Condon, 690 Kittitas
Valley west of Ellensburg, 691 Lower Columbia Basin west of
Bickleton and 695 East Washington South Central Cascade
Mountains.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Strongest winds will be along and near the Cascade crest.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent with poor
recovery expected Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
PUNCH Projects The Barlow’s Free Museum of Oddities and Curiosities at the Thorp Fire House Gallery at 10630 North Thorp Highway every Saturday in September.
THORP — In the spirit of Seattle’s historic Ye Olde Curiosity Shop with visions of the unbelievable and bizarre, PUNCH Projects offers The Barlow’s Free Museum of Oddities and Curiosities every Saturday in September at the old Thorp Fire Station, which also includes an afternoon of music and beer from noon to 4 p.m.
September is a family affair as the gallery at PUNCH Projects presents accumulated works made by each member of the Barlow family.
Rather than enjoying a summer of leisure, recreation and play, Howard, Lorraine, Henrik and Elke have been hunkered down and hard at work crafting an assortment of delightfully intriguing objects for a scrumptious visual feast, PUNCH board member Justin Gibbens said.
“Expect to be shocked, amazed and enlightened by the quirky curios, rare relics and peculiar portraits the Barlows have in store,” Gibbens said. “It is in keeping with the indispensable categories that were must-haves in these earlier curiosity collections.”
In additional, PUNCH Projects continues to welcome more artists-in-residence for the Visiting Artist Program — in partnership with Gallery One and the Robert B. McMillen Foundation.
Seattle-based Katie Miller is up next and will be in residence from Saturday to Sept. 16.
Miller was born and raised in the backwoods of Northeastern Minnesota, but is now deeply rooted in the Pacific Northwest. As an interdisciplinary artist, she creates site-specific installations often with a participatory element, Gibbens said.
Her current work explores the pedestrian experience within rapidly changing built environments and how our perception of place is informed by our surroundings. As the urban core develops, buildings rise in areas that were once open and spacious.
Her work distills these forms revealed through the building process into cut paper. The imagery—depicted as void and layered or segmented and then reanimated with light and shadow—expresses the temporality of our surroundings and memories of how things were.
About PUNCH Visiting Artist Program: It is a residency program; housing is provided by PUNCH in the upstairs apartment of our exhibition and event space in Thorp.
Gallery One Visual Arts Center provides studio space with access to their ceramics facilities if desired. With support from the Robert B. McMillen Foundation and Gallery One, $400 weekly stipend will be provided and a partial travel stipend will be available for artists traveling from outside of Washington state.