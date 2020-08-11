Member Queens of Spades Garden Club Exemplary methods of organic gardening have been practiced by the Wrights for several decades. They have spent a lifetime in Kittitas County growing vegetables and fruits feeding their family and those who were former customers at the local farmers market.
On their small farm located at Heron Farm Lane, Gloria and Steve grow all types of vegetables and have a micro orchard in the backyard. A sampling of the fruit trees consists of apricot, cherry, peach and several different types of apples. A complement to the fruit trees, are blueberry, blackberry and raspberry vines along side grape vines for making grape juice. After many hours of work in the garden, some ornamental trees like the picturesque corkscrew willow, serve as a focal point while taking a rest under the pergola, built by the Wright’s adult children.
One quarter to one half acre of the property is used to grow organic food products. Golden currant shrubs provide a windbreak around the vegetable garden. The fragrance that comes from the shrubs is a strong spicy clove like aroma which attracts birds; and, “They love the currants.” The garden is planted with flowers intermixed with the vegetable plants to attract bees, butterflies and birds. The birds and beneficial insects are intriguing to observe while they enjoy the currants and nectar from the shrubs, flowers and flowering vegetable plants. It is satisfying to know that they are supported in the Wright’s garden.
There is an abundance of crops year round in Steve and Gloria’s vegetable garden. The harvested vegetables go from garden to table; what they do not consume fresh is preserved by canning, freezing, drying, dehydrating or stored through the winter by other practical means. Two examples, the carrots are stored in moist sawdust in a wooden box with slats that provide ventilation. Potatoes keep through the winter in a dark room.
The Wrights are methodical in their approach to organic gardening. Composting, irrigation and crop rotation are key components. According to Gloria, “It starts with rich healthy soil.” To achieve this, composting barrels are used for trimmings and food scraps from their kitchen. A compost pile is used for clippings collected from the farm.
Thanks to a few chickens there is a ready source of quality manure to be added to the mix. Some composting materials that are prone to disease and undesirable pests such as trimmings from fruit trees are not used in the compost pile. To keep plants properly hydrated, a flat tape drip irrigation system has been installed. It is regularly monitored for appropriate moisture release to the plants. The Wrights prefer to use well water for the irrigation system to further assure no use of pesticides in their garden. In addition to applying high quality compost on a seasonal basis, the use of an efficiently designed irrigation system, regularly scheduled crop rotation occurs from year to year. This augments and conserves the nutrients in the soil.
Once creating and maintaining good soil practices has been achieved, it is important to further discourage pests from eating the luscious vegetation. One technique is to dig the hole for the plant then lay a small section of quarter inch mesh rectangles in the bottom of the hole before planting cold crops. This keeps underground pests from eating the roots. Gloria plants tall marigolds, basil and dill weed intermixed with the cold crop vegetables to discourage pests above the soil. The lettuce, carrots, onions, cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage and other vegetables have great eye appeal in the garden and on the table due to the considered gardening methods and techniques that are employed to get the greatest quality from the produce.
At the end of the growing season, the Wrights collect and preserve seeds, bulbs and vegetables that will be planted for next year’s crops. A culinary favorite for all chefs is garlic. Gloria is no exception, she saves the largest garlic bulbs and plants them in the Fall of the year. She harvests Hungarian paprika pepper, Boldog, hot Thai peppers, Ring of Fire peppers and hangs them to dry in her kitchen. They are used for seasonings in pickles and fresh pack pepper mix that includes cauliflower, carrots, garlic and sweet peppers. The Boldog is used in the recipe, Sheet-pan paprikash, which was featured in the Daily Record February 12, 2020.
A large family of seven children, twenty three grandchildren are privileged to enjoy gifts from the cupboards, pantry and freezer that are filled each year with products that one might find in an upscale boutique grocery store. During the tour of the Wright’s vegetable garden, references were made to the abundance of information that can be gained from sources such as, Mother Earth News, Grit, and seed catalogs such as Seed Treasures. To become further informed about organic vegetable gardening and consumption, use the on line references to “Clean Fifteen and “Dirty Dozen” These references can be found online, they are informative when making decisions about growing, purchasing and consuming organic foods.
In addition to the above listed references, Gloria has written a pamphlet on a simple gardening plan about how to grow organic vegetables in lower Kittitas County. To learn more, contact Gloria at 509-925-4387.
Queens of Spades Garden Club features gardens and garden owners in Kittitas County to further the awareness and sense of satisfaction that is achieved in creating and maintaining gardens, both functional and beautiful. Steve and Gloria Wright are very much appreciated for their many years of dedication to organic fruit and vegetable gardening.
There are three ways Kittitas County residents can participate with the Queens of Spades Garden Club. One, is to recommend a Kittitas County garden to be featured. Two, volunteer in the maintenance of the garden nods in the downtown core of Ellensburg. Three, become a member of the Queens of Spades Garden Club. Please leave a message, include your name and phone number for Sue Ledbetter at 520-405-9432 to learn more about how to participate in any or all of the three opportunities.