Decadent black walls accented with gold housed white marble floors reflecting light onto large oil paintings, while Greek statues decorated the halls and walls upon entering Chariot Tattoo & Microblading private studio on the second floor of the Pearl Street suite.
Opulent chandeliers were suspended from the high ceiling as sunlight filtered in from the windows overlooking Pearl. Every inch of the space, formerly occupied by Mangos salon, was renovated to create the scene that greets visitors.
Stephanie and Tony Ritter, long-term Ellensburg residents, have always dreamed of opening their own business where they could create a one-of-a-kind, high-end, immersive tattooing or microblading experience.
“We wanted to push the envelope further,” Tony said. “Steph and I have always had this desire to create this sort of exclusive, more luxury experience when getting tattooed, very private. We’re not a walk-in-style shop. We want to create this feeling of transporting you to a different place when you come here to get a tattoo.”
The tattoo studio features studio owner Tony as a black and gray realism tattoo artist, studio owner Stephanie as the master microblader who teaches courses about the art and Jared Carter as a color/black and gray realism tattoo artist and muralist.
Carter painted a black and gray mural across a wall in the studio depicting the Pharaoh’s Horses, whose figures hold biblical significance to the owners, connecting symbolism to enterprise like horses pulling a chariot. The oil paintings displayed on the walls were also creations of Carter.
Tony said the studio was inspired by themes of Greek and Roman cathedrals, art museums and European boutiques, complete with a red velvet rope at the entrance behind the counter and a gilded lounge area hidden in the back.
“We really want to offer the full package deal,” Stephanie said. “We want everything from start to finish to be a full experience because a lot of our clients book 6 to 9 to 12 months in advance, and we want the day that they get to come in here to be the big day and to really be worth it.”
The stylized space did not come without months of devoted labor, as Stephanie said she was “in my second trimester of pregnancy for the whole build-out, which made it interesting and challenging, but we got to work. In 40 days, we transformed the entire place … We were here until midnight seven days a week until it was done. We turned from artists into contractors.”
The business recently celebrated its grand opening with a black tie affair on Nov. 19, featuring live jazz music.
“We were excited that everybody showed up in floor-length dresses and dress shirts and ties,” Stephanie said. “We had a jazz band and a great turnout, and it was just a fun, formal event to unveil the new space to the community.”
From the beginning into the future
Tony has lived in Ellensburg since middle school and attended high school here and at CWU. He said he got his start in tattooing through friends who pushed him to take up the craft. He started with pencil and charcoal drawing in the style of realism and this presently guides his style when tattooing.
“I had a lot of people dedicate their time, and their skin in the beginning so that I could learn,” Tony said. “That was sort of my ‘why,’ I just loved art.”
Stephanie is from Duvall, and moved to Ellensburg 13 years ago to attend CWU. She was introduced to permanent cosmetics through her husband and the tattoo conventions they attended together. She initially graduated with a teaching degree but since fell in love with the art of microblading.
“I have always known I wanted to be a business owner or just in charge of my own schedule,” Stephanie said. “I’ve always also been really creative. Acrylic painting is where I usually get my creative side out. So merging creativity, business ownership and then this new craft and the form of permanent cosmetics all just seemed to merge together really well.”
Stephanie expressed the distinction between permanent cosmetics in contrast with painting and the level of care this jump requires.
“It really just takes extreme, around-the-clock, dedicated practice, and a real seriousness about understanding what you’re doing before you just go out and do it,” Stephanie said. “It really has to be something that you are die-hard passionate about — you eat, sleep and breathe it because what you’re doing is so serious and it is causing a permanent mark on somebody’s body.”
Tony said looking ahead into the studio’s future, they are excited to welcome guest artists to work in the space.
“We’d love to bring in guest artists that do the same level of realism from all over the state, all over the country,” Ritter said. “That would be really cool, people that come in for a limited time and if you live in Washington state, you could drive here and you can get a one-of-a-kind tattoo from an artist that is not from here.”
Appointments are available by submitting requests through their website, www.chariottattoostudio.com. The books open once at the beginning of each quarter: Jan. 1, April 1, July 1, and Oct. 1. Tony and Stephanie said this booking style was chosen so more people could have the opportunity to schedule with their artists.