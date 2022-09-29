CWU museum-

The Tooth + Tusk exhibit has reopened at Central Washington University's Museum of Culture and Environment in Deah Hall.

 Courtesy Central Washington University

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Central Washington University’s Museum of Culture and Environment will be re-opening the Tooth + Tusk exhibit this fall with three new sections, each of which was researched, designed, and developed by student curators, according to a news release from CWU.

The interactive exhibit was designed to offer new insights into history and teach about the biology and evolution of both humans and animals. Among the exhibit highlights is one of the oldest deer jaw fossils ever found in North America. The specimen was discovered by a CWU geology student on Craig’s Hill, near Ellensburg.

Tags

Recommended for you